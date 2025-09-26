As long as the human capacity to love and to dream and to will that dream remains, choice defies fate; and thus does life defy death.

Farewell My Friends

Because these wings are no longer wings to fly

But merely vans to beat the air

The air which is now thoroughly small and dry

Smaller and dryer than the will

Teach us to care and not to care

Teach us to sit still. And pray to God to have mercy upon us

And pray that I may forget

These matters that I too much discuss

Because I do not hope to turn again

—T.S. Elliot

Thank you for everything everyone. It has been quite a journey together and we’ve learned much from one another. Your lessons and companionship have kindled my spirit and re-ignited my faith in the Lord and for that, please count me eternally grateful and know I am trying my best pay it forward.

(For those curious about what me leaving is about: We must all do our parts to make the world better today than yesterday, and I must now find other avenues to do so than this publication because they are never going to leave me in peace if I stay here. They have made that crystal clear. But more than that my wonderful son - who you will meet in this final letter - deserves much more from me and time is slipping away.)

I will leave you with a few things of my own, some more uplifting stories, a huge and very important request, and a final fantasy. Let us begin:



1) How This All Started: The Death of My Brother & the Coping Fiction that Emerged, Way Out There On the Perimeter

There was only the stone. Nothing else mattered. Nothing else existed.

He asked me once, if I understood. I told him I did. I told him I did because I thought I understood his position. He told me I was wrong, that I could never understand. And perhaps he was right.

Different things mean different things to different people. There are few things in this world which we all share. Very few. We all have contrasts, and our hopes and dreams and desires are nothing to anyone but ourselves. Mike had his stone. I had my own problems. To him his stone was everything and to me my problems were everything. And beyond these things, nothing else mattered. Nothing else existed.

There have been times when I’ve seen the truth of the world. Times when I’ve looked into the sky and seen its true face staring back at me. Daunting me. Holding me responsible for its flaws. Weakening me.

During these moments I can feel the possibility, the potential of the world. And its greatness kills me a little.

I want to change world. But I am just a man. A man with his own problems.

I want to talk to you about the stone. Mike’s stone. He found it one night on a beach in Miami. Mike always thought Miami was the greatest place on earth. Many times I found him just staring out over the ocean. For hours he would just stare as if searching for something. I think he believed that out there, everything could be forgotten. That maybe you could lose yourself in an unseen power, and just float away forever, lost and content.

He told me once while staring out to sea that the ocean had no secrets, no history or memory. That it just was. There was something in his voice and words that puzzled and unsettled me. But when I questioned him further he gave no response. It seemed that in his mind, I was already gone; washed away with the waves.

He used to walk along the beach at night and try to absorb the electricity he felt in the air, and one stormy night he came upon the stone. He told me it was glowing when he found it, and he couldn’t understand why. The clouds, he said, covered the sky, and there was no light to reflect, but it was glowing all the same.

He didn’t realize it at the time, and he had disappeared into the sea before I had the chance to tell him, but i recognized that glow. I had seen it many times before in my dreams when my mind sought shelter from the storms of my world, and have clung to it many times since. It was a faint echo from the sun out there in the purifying sand ocean of my dreams.

Which gives me hope, because perhaps it means that we’ll meet up again someday. Where his ocean meets mine.

2) About Heartache & the Loss of God

I drove out to the desert.

I looked to the east and there was the night and the city of torment. I looked west and there was the sterile desert and blinding sun.

I turned away from the darkness and as I walked deeper into that dazzling ocean of sunlight and sand, I could feel my memories crumbling into the dust of that yellow sea. And one by one there was no more history, no more torment, no more wicked city, no more night.

Step by step I walked deeper, trading away the chains of an uncompromising and brutal world for the stressless promise of the emptiness surrounding me. And as the chains fell away I watched with detached satisfaction as the shadow beneath my feet, slowly began to fade on the sand.

This was what I had come for, what I traded everything for: The liberating nonexistence; the catatonic dream. The prosaic oblivion where old memories cannot survive and new memories cannot be made. That soft harmonic whisper of the clawing shackles of a wicked world crumbling to nothing in the invincible face of an endless blinding desert.

Looking ahead, I spotted God shining brightly on the horizon and I knew He too was searching for peace. And I wept at the thought of a kindred spirit.

With triumph in my heart I ran to Him, but as I approached I began to realize that I could no longer remember who He was...

...And in the last moment before we both faded into blissful nothing, it struck me that God—The griever of creation—could no longer remember...

who I was either.

Let me tell you about heartache and the loss of God—wandering, wondering in hopeless night. Out here on the perimeter there are no stars. Out here we is stoned...immaculate. —Jim Morrison

3) About Rivers of Time & Recovery With the Gems in My Closet

You know a dream is like a river - ever changing as it flows. And the dreamer’s just a vessel that must follow where it goes. Trying to learn from what’s behind you, and never knowing what’s in store—makes each day a constant battle, just to say between the shores.

—Garth Books

There are pictures in my closet which spend most of their time in darkness - behind closed doors in small rooms with no windows. They are pieces of history, fighting the currents of time.



One day I will open that closet and the past will come alive.



My father has thousands of photos. Not much manages to escape his camera. In his home there are shelves and bookcases full of snapshots and fridges full of un-developed film. There are scanners and printers and posters. There are negatives and slides which fill boxes stacked to the ceiling in his garage. There is history captured in the net of his lens which stretches on for decades.



There is time brought to a halt. Time mastered by my father.



We sail the river of time and some might say our actions determine our destinations. Others might claim there is no destination. I’ve learned from my father that either way, it’s important to remember where we’ve been. And so I will keep my pictures safe in my closet, and I will visit them from time to time. And I will steer my ship as best I can with the knowledge that all the good times are only a doorknob away.



And I will mark my progress through the lens of my father’s camera.

4) About Misty (Or Why We Have Yet to Render Ourselves Obsolete)

You can hear the cries of the carnival rise - the pinball bells and the skeeball slides; watching the summer sun fall out of sight.

—Kenny Chesney

Her name was Misty, and i didn’t love her. I couldn’t. She was out of my league, and so the idea never occurred to me.

I don’t believe in leagues anymore. People are people. But back then, her and I was just something I never considered. But we were together that night, some force had made it so, and I learned something very valuable.

Females are special. They are spellbinders and they have power. They transform light and life, enchanting time with their magic. They charm reality, and charge the air, and they and their powers are the only reason this world has not yet crashed into darkness.

Her name was named Misty, and the winter carnival was ahead. It was November and our backs were being warmed by the setting sun as we walked slowly toward it.

The sun casts its light so softly in November. In the late afternoon it glints and dances off of everything, making everything beautiful.

I looked at her as we walked into that reflected sun, and for the first time I understood why there was a carnival to walk to; why the earth was not all darkness; why the sun warmed us.

Men would move mountains for the beauty I beheld that night: She was burning in the sunset. An angel not fit for this horrible place. And yet, in that same moment, I understood the reason for this place. The reason that in the midst of all of our mass destruction, we have yet to allow our darker natures render us obsolete.

It is her beauty.

A beauty which I knew then no war could ever destroy, no death could ever outlive, no star could ever outshine.

It is her beauty.

It is in her.

It is her.

It is the reason.

Misty.

A Final Heartfelt Request For Encouragement from You

I would like you to meet my son from the summer of 2020:

There is no written or spoken word that can capture how deeply I love this wonderful young man, and here is where my final request to you, dear reader, arrives.

For almost three years Nicholas has been tirelessly trying to get a video game he designed, made and published. His dream is to open his own gaming studio when he gets older, and making this game a reality now while he is still young would be a huge win and leap toward that goal for him.

I would like to introduce you to the awesome 2D racing action of the Stickmen Race game, my son’s dream 3 years in the making:

Meet Stickmen Race



We have tried many things to make the game ourselves, but alas, even as a software developer by trade I was unable to figure out how to do it and so last January we reached out to a game studio and they agreed to build it for us. Here is their snippet of the proposal:

Stickmen Race Webmobril Proposal



Alas, the cost is $15,000 and so Nicholas, to no avail, has been doing everything on his end to get funding from making websites like stickmenrace.com to selling t-shirts and other merchandise (he has a huge store here):



Stickmen Race is fully realized from the young creative mind of Nicholas



To creating a myriad of fun youtube videos to promote it (he has made over 600 videos since he launched his channel 5 years ago which include many series that have become quite sophisticated - he is incredibly dedicated and a very hard worker.)



He has been deeply disheartened by our failures over the years to get Stickmen Race made and it has been a heartrending experience for me to watch. So after a failed Kickstarter, last July we launched a very detailed GoFundMe campaign:



Stickmen Race GoFundMe is here! Click image to learn more and consider supporting it!



And even put up a surprisingly cheap digital billboard to promote it over a weekend:

For two days Florida residents got to know a little bit about Stickmen Race!

Alas, no one has supported it or bought any of his merchandise. And really, at this point, with all he’s tried and the hours he’s put in—while making the game is still super important—just getting someone to take an interest would be huge, no matter how small the support is, because I am sure that the encouragement from that alone will be enough to keep him going with lifted spirits (this is his dream career and he works on it constantly). And as mentioned on the Perimeter before—simple encouragement is among the most powerful and most uplifting force we have the capacity to wield:

3 Simple Words My school go’s from kinder garden to 6th grade. I am a 6th grader. Because of that, the younger kids look up to me and my fellow classmates. This is the story about when I used my power to make a kid feel empowered: One day, some of my friends and I were walking to our lunch period. We were a little late, so the halls were empty. Then a little disabled boy (he needs a walker to walk) in kinder garden, comes from the elevator with his guide. We were taught to let those kids go first, so while we waited, his guide told us he refers to himself as “ Fast Freddy “ and then asked him to show us how fast he can go. “Fast Freddy “ put a smile on his face and went as fast as he can go. Without thinking, I said “ he’s so fast “ then as if by magic, That little boy’s smile got wider and he went even faster! Next his guide gave me a thumbs up and they went wherever they had to go, and so did we. I said 3 simple words that brightened some ones day. 3 simple words!

—Guinea Pig Lover

So please, even donating a dollar (heck especially if it’s just a dollar because he will then have many more of you chiming in and looking out for him), please please please send my son some encouragement and support on GoFundMe for “our game” as he lovingly refers to it—it will be incredibly heartening for us both and could be life altering for him and keep him motivated and working hard on where he wants his life to take him.

A Final Fond Farewell



And if the stars should appear but one night every thousand years how man would marvel and stare.

—Ralph Waldo Emerson

It’s Always There

By Joseph J. Mazzella • January 22, 2024

It was a cold, winter’s morning but I didn’t mind. You see, after several days of gray, milky skies that brought us snow, followed by rain, followed by more snow I could see the sky was clear. As I did my morning exercises in my house I noticed the stars in the predawn sky. Then as the darkness fled I could see through my dirty windows that the sky was a brilliant blue. I saw too the glorious, golden light of the sun rising above the hills. I looked closely and couldn’t see a single cloud in the sky. It was a bright, new day and I longed to breath in the brisk, clean air and feel the gentle warmth of the sun kiss my face. I longed to walk outside and feel the Love of God flowing through the day.

Thankfully, I didn’t have to wait that long. As soon as I lay down on the floor to do some sit- ups my little dog, Sweetie ran over, climbed on my chest and started licking my nose and chin. I smiled, laughed, and took a nice long pet the puppy break from my exercising. I realized too that my furry baby had that same Divine love flowing through her own little heart.

Yes, sometimes the clouds of life can make the world seem gray and gloomy. But the truth is that the Love of God is always there waiting to break through, wanting to light up our lives, and only needing our invitation to warm our hearts and uplift our souls. It is always there no matter how dirty our windows are or how tired our spirits are. We just need to welcome it in.

And like my little dog, Sweetie God wants us to share that Love too. It is so easy to do. A simple smile, a hug, a kiss, a kind deed, a helping hand, an encouraging word can mean so much. Even the littlest act of love can change a heart or save a life. Invite God’s Love into your life then. Welcome it into your heart. Share it with the world. Shine a little light into the darkness. And your days will be full of Heaven’s Happiness even while you are here on Earth.

One Dollar And Eleven Cents

By Coach Muller • February 6, 2015

Every once in a while, I come across a story that renews my faith in miracles. The following true story is an example of how miracles just “don’t happen” but come from a higher being. ------------- Tess was a precocious eight year old when she heard her Mom and Dad talking about her little brother, Andrew. All she knew was that he was very sick and they were completely out of money. They were moving to an apartment complex next month because Daddy didn’t have the money for the doctor bills and their house. Only a very costly surgery could save him now and it was looking like there was no one to loan them the money. She heard Daddy say to her tearful Mother with whispered desperation, “Only a miracle can save him now.”

Tess went to her bedroom and pulled a glass jelly jar from its hiding place in the closet. She poured all the change out on the floor and counted it carefully.

Three times, even. The total had to be exactly perfect. No chance here for mistakes. Carefully placing the coins back in the jar and twisting on the cap, she slipped out the back door and made her way 6 blocks to Rexall’s Drug Store with the Big Red Indian Chief sign above the door.

She waited patiently for the pharmacist to give her some attention but he was too busy at this moment. Tess twisted her feet to make a scuffing noise.

Nothing.

She cleared her throat with the loudest sound she could muster.

No good.

Finally she took a quarter from her jar and tapped it on the glass counter.

That did it!

“And what do you want?” the pharmacist asked in an annoyed tone of voice.

“I’m talking to my brother from Chicago whom I haven’t seen in ages,” he said without waiting for a reply to his question.

“Well, I want to talk to you about my brother,” Tess answered back mirroring his tone.

“He’s really, really sick... and I want to buy a miracle.”

“I beg your pardon?” said the pharmacist.

“His name is Andrew and he has something bad growing inside his head and my Daddy says only a miracle can save him now. So how much does a miracle cost?”

“We don’t sell miracles here, little girl. I’m sorry but I can’t help you, “the pharmacist said, softening a little.

“Listen, I have the money to pay for it. If it isn’t enough, I will get the rest. Just tell me how much it costs.”

The pharmacist’s brother was a well-dressed man. He stooped down and asked the little girl, “What kind of a miracle does your brother need?”

“I don’t know,” Tess replied with her eyes welling up. “I just know he’s really sick and Mommy says he needs an operation. But my Daddy can’t pay for it, so I want to use my money.

“How much do you have?” asked the man from Chicago.

“One dollar and eleven cents,” Tess answered barely audibly. “And it’s all the money I have, but I can get some more if I need to.

“Well, what a coincidence,” smiled the man. “A dollar and eleven cents—the exact price of a miracle for little brothers.” He took her money in one hand and with the other hand he grasped her mitten and said “Take me to where you live. I want to see your brother and meet your parents. Let’s see if I have the kind of miracle you need.”

That well dressed man was Dr. Carlton Armstrong, a surgeon, specializing in neuro-surgery. The operation was completed without charge and it wasn’t long until Andrew was home again and doing well.

Tess’s Mom and Dad were happily talking about the chain of events that had led them to this place. “That surgery, “her Mom whispered.” was a real miracle. I wonder how much it would have cost?”

Tess smiled. She knew exactly how much a miracle cost... one dollar and eleven cents ...... plus the faith of a little child.

A miracle is not always the suspension of natural law, but the operation of a higher one.

My Husband Never Passes Up An Opportunity to Help

By A Friend • January 10, 2024

I was sitting in the car at Bunnings waiting for my hubby and wondered why he was gone for so long, he was just ducking in to grab one thing. I thought, this was a silly mistake to let him go into Bunnings unsupervised.

I look towards the entrance and there he is changing someone’s tire for them. He’s not one to ever walk past and not offer help.

The older gentleman had shared the he’d not long had hip replacement and couldn’t have been more appreciative.

Doesn’t take much to be kind.

A Thrift Store’s Hidden Glorious Role in the Community

By A Friend • January 19, 2024

A story about going above and beyond, not just by the lovely customers involved but also the thrift store itself.

A distressed man went in to Vinnie’s - a local thrift shop - he’s homeless and sleeps in a tent locally.

He found an air mattress in the shop to help give him a little more comfort, but didn’t really have enough to purchase it. In no time he had store volunteers offering to pay for it.

Not just them, an elderly tour group who also saw his struggle, insisted they wanted to pay for it for him. When the Vinnie’s store manager saw what was happening, she gave him a voucher for food, a packet of biscuits from their tea room, and asked if he needed any clothes etc.

Then this manager went on a conference call and see what else could be organized for this man.

One of the volunteers then drove him to a place he could get a hot shower, which he hasn’t had access to in god knows how long.

If you think it’s just about selling things at these thrift stores, it’s not, it’s so much more. Stories like this one aren’t isolated but are not often spoken of.

I think it’s important to hear them, and understand that so many thrift stores often do more for individuals and families in crisis than folks realize.

Kindness Through Letters

By Allison • January 5, 2024

Hi, I am Allison I was born at 25 weeks premature I am developmentally disabled and physically disabled.

At birth I wasn’t expected to survive but I did. I battled anxiety all throughout school I also got saved around age 15 recently I dedicated my life to my ministry and sharing God’s love with the world.

In 2015 I lost the woman who inspired me to be who I am today and helped bring me to Christ and in honor of her love for the Lord I now run a ministry called KTLM PROJECT (Kindness through Letters Mission Project).

Faith, hope, and & love.

I am disabled with developmental delays and mild cerebral palsy but since I formed this ministry I’ve sent over 2,000 letters and cards to people all over the world. I love sharing God’s love with this ministry and being a inspiration to others as well I do this all on my own.

From addressing each envelope to writing each card and sending each letter off right now I’ve got about 1,2910 completed.

I love what I do I hope I can inspire others to spread God’s love to make this world so much better.

My Son

By Joseph J. Mazzella • January 17, 2024

I was 21 years old sitting in a hospital waiting room trying to keep my fear down. My wife was pregnant but our son was 3 weeks past due and now complications had forced them to do an emergency C-section. I didn’t know if my wife or son was going to survive. After a long time, though, they brought my boy out healthy and breathing. I felt my fear flee and my heart expand with a joy I had never known before. I sighed and thanked God for my baby boy.

Three years later I was sitting in a parked car holding my crying wife. Our son’s language was delayed and his behavior didn’t seem normal. We had taken him to a specialist who told us he was most likely mentally handicapped. The whole world seemed to have collapsed around us. I didn’t know what to do or what would become of my son. I could only cry as I drove us home.

As the years passed, however, I accepted my son for who he was. And I began to see just what a blessing from God he was not just to his mother and me but to the whole world. He had a gentleness about him. He laughed easily. He handed out hugs and love unconditionally. He did begin to speak and although he never talked about anything complicated, he became quite the master at small talk. He touched the hearts of just about everyone he met. His mom, me, his sister, his little brother, his school aide, his teachers, his fellow students both in his Special Education classroom and in the regular school all loved him and the simple joy he shared. He became manager for the football and girl’s basketball teams. He lifted the spirits of the coaches and players alike. And when he finally graduated high school I got him a job at a sheltered workshop so he could continue to touch more hearts with his beautiful soul.

Yes, my first born son may be limited in the eyes of the world but he is limitless in the eyes of God. He has shared more love, joy, laughter, and light in this world than I ever could. And if I had one wish it would be that everyone could love as freely and happily as he does. May we always embrace the “special” teachers of love in this world. They are God’s gift to us all.

A Final Fantasy: The Optimism of Will, Action, & Love