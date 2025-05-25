Out Here On the Perimeter

Out Here On the Perimeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kris Bayer's avatar
Kris Bayer
2d

I love your dream!

May it be so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Trent's avatar
Jack Trent
2d

Star light,

Star bright.

First star I see tonight.

Except it was the first thing I saw this morning on my computer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 tritorch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture