A River Flows in You

He Met Her When the World Began…Or was it last July?

Once there was a boy who gave a girl twelve roses. Eleven of them were real, one was plastic. Then he told her he will love her until the last one dies.

It was a promise he never took back.

But then one horrible day she died instead, and as her absence filled his world, he begged:

If tears could build a stairway,

and memories a lane,

I'd march right up to heaven

and bring you home again.

But no matter the depth of his grief, no such stairway ever appeared. As the years trickled by ever so painfully, on occasion he would wake up feeling fine.

Then he’d remember.

As the breaking wheel of time turned and his youth and hope fled him he went to her garden:

An old man kneeling all alone

Plants a plastic rose in a garden of stone

For seventy years now she's been gone

But his broken devotion is still going strong



She looked down and her heart was lost.

She whispered:

Do not stand at my grave and weep;

I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am diamond glints on snow.

I am sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awake and greet the dawn

I am the day as it is born

I am birds in circling flight

I am the soft starlight at night

Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there.

I did not die.

He looked up with a lighter heart and sighed, “thank you”. After seventy years his loneliness finally fled him. He was no longer kneeling all alone. Her presence filled his world.

He retrieved her rose and renewed his promise.

0:00 -3:45

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

You asked me whose life was more important - yours or mine, and I answered 'mine'. You walked away angry, not knowing that you are my life.

Ill sit and laugh with my friends at what we've all been through… …but i still catch my breath when someone mentions you.

When tomorrow starts without me

And I’m not here to see

If the sun should rise and find your eyes

All filled with tears for me



When tomorrow starts with out me

Please try to understand

That an angel came and called my name

And took me by the hand

—David Romano

WH Auden Laments: The stars are not wanted now; put out every one,

Pack up the moon and dismantle the sun,

Pour away the ocean and sweep up the wood;

For nothing now can ever come to any good. Michael Ashby Replies: So polish up those stars

and fire up that old sun

And put out some warm slippers

To welcome my ole mum

And make a brand new galaxy

To light up in her name

Because life on planet Earth

Just won't ever be the same

(source)

Golden Moments

My life has been a mirage

Built on shifting sands

And now my time with liquid gold

Has flowed out from my hands



The precious seconds, minutes and hours

The priceless months and years

End in my new oasis

With welcoming forbears

—Michael Ashby, Sidmouth (source)

Auguries of Innocence To see a World in a Grain of Sand And a Heaven in a Wild Flower Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand And Eternity in an hour —William Blake

Now, and with no need of tears,

Here they leave me, full of years,—

Leave me to my quiet rest

In the region of the blest.

—Edwin Arlington Robinson

You're all on God's conveyor belt - You're heading for a fall - But heaven's got no gravity - I'm dancing above all Work out what you want from life - And make your dreams come true - You could Watch stars rise on pyramids - Or set on Uluru You could walk on China's greatest wall - Or trek to Timbuktu - You could aim upon the Eiffel tower - Or higher at Machu Picchu You're all on God's conveyor belt - You're heading for a fall - But heaven's got no gravity - I'm dancing above all Your music's singing in my soul - As I’m dancing up above - But beyond all I've said before - I hope you’ll just find love

—Michael Ashby, Sidmouth

I shall not see the shadows,

I shall not feel the rain;

I shall not hear the nightingale

Sing on, as if in pain:

And dreaming through the twilight

That doth not rise nor set,

Haply I may remember,

And haply may forget.

—Christina Rosetti

0:00 -3:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The Ship (Submitted by Laurie) What is dying I am standing on the seashore, a ship sails in the morning breeze and starts for the ocean. She is an object of beauty and I stand watching her till at last she fades on the horizon and someone at my side says: "She is gone." Gone! Where Gone from my sight that is all. She is just as large in the masts, hull and spars as she was when I saw her, and just as able to bear her load of living freight to its destination. The diminished size and total loss of sight is in me, not in her, and just at the moment when someone at my side says, "She is gone" There are others who are watching her coming, and other voices take up a glad shout: "There she comes!" and that is dying.

—Bishop Brent