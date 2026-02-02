Out Here On the Perimeter

Out Here On the Perimeter

The Radical Individualist
2d

A poem for my wife:

In the smallest ways,

In tiny increments of time,

Throughout each new day, my

Growing love for you becomes

My truest reason to seek tomorrow.

Renate Lindeman
2d

The things I know:

how the living go on living

and how the dead go on living with them

So that in a forest

even a dead tree casts a shadow

and the leaves fall one by one

and the branches break in the wind

and the bark peels off slowly

and the trunk cracks

and the rain seeps in through the cracks

and the trunk falls to the ground

and the moss covers it

and in the spring the rabbits find it

and build their nest inside

and have their young

and their young will live safely

inside the dead tree

So that nothing is wasted in nature

or in love.

From 'Life after Death' by Laura Gilpin

