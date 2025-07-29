Apathy is the Fire in Which We Burn
Everyone's looking for a savior instead of looking in the mirror —a lunatic | Each one of us is guilty of all the good we did not do —Voltaire
[Author’s note: Not all politicians are idiots, hypocrites, criminals, pedophiles, and thieves, just the majority of them. This article is concerned with the latter. “An honest man in politics shines more there than he would elsewhere.” —Twain]
But, Jefferson worried that the people - and the argument goes back to Thucydides and Aristotle - are easily misled. He also stressed, passionately and repeatedly, that it was essential for the people to understand the risks and benefits of government, to educate themselves, and to involve themselves in the political process. Without that, he said, the wolves will take over.
—Carl Sagan
It would seem that mankind is doomed to repeat the same mistakes of inaction over and over. Always hoping against hope that we can comply our out of tyranny, even when the wolf is at our neighbor's door.
The predators encroach, and we do nothing. The predators advance, and we do little. The predators take off their sheep masks, drop all pretense, bare their teeth, and halt the charade that they are not out to consume us - and we go on pretending that they are still sheep and not the ravenous wolves they’ve exposed themselves to be.
And all during this dance between predator & prey - between their revelation of what they are and our rejection of it - our liberties and securities are corroded, eroded, dissolved, and disintegrated.
And thus all of the above - that dance that has been danced time and time again down the corridors of history where mankind refuses to acknowledge the pack of snarling wolves encircling him for what they truly are (perhaps because the trauma of such a reality is too overbearing to confront) - raises an important question. Is mankind just a herd of sheep that can be led to the slaughter at the whims of the tiny parasite class at the top - lacking any agency, awareness, or willpower to revolt and seek greener pastures?
The self-evident answer, of course, is no. We were made in the image of God—We are anything but sheep. And because we are God’s children we have been imbued with ample power to control our destinies and forge our own futures. But in order to do that, we must first emerge from the apathetic fire that consumes our lives, seize the helm of this ship we call the world, and steer her back to bluer waters.
"For, in a democracy, every citizen, regardless of his interest in politics, 'holds office'; every one of us is in a position of responsibility; and, in the final analysis, the kind of government we get depends upon how we fulfill those responsibilities. We, the people, are the boss, and we will get the kind of political leadership, be it good or bad, that we demand and deserve.”
—John F. Kennedy
“But tri,” I hear you saying in my mind, “if I were apathetic I wouldn’t be sitting here seeking out truth by reading this silly conspiracy blog of yours. You should instead aim these words at those people over »» there, who fell and keep falling for the obvious propaganda hook line an’ sinker!”
Fair point. Very well, let us tackle what is meant by ‘apathy’ in this context.
The other day I found myself chatting about taking action at the “root” level with a a new friend of mine who goes by the call sign, ConcernedGrammy and she shared her personal experience with local level engagement:
I worked our city elections in April. Small, rural town. The mayor was unchallenged (3rd term, he's almost invisible) and 2 (out of 4) city council seats. The 2 city council seat challengers did NOTHING, didn't even put out one sign, no FB page - I mean, NOTHING!
Everyone was asking ME about the challengers! After 7 days of early voting and 7am-7pm election day, a grand total of 127 people cast a ballot. There are 2,700 registered, eligible voters in this town! There's a large group that constantly b!tch on FB about how "badly" the town is ran, who runs it, how "bad" the police are, etc, etc, etc. I think there's a large link between people "letting off steam" on social media that prevents "in real life" action.
—ConcernedGrammy
This should alarm all of us.
So how did we arrive at this tragic junction of inaction and apathy in a world where technology has given us more spare time than ever before? The colossal level of civic disengagement ConcernedGrammy describes may have been excusable in the past when farms needed tending and clothes were painstakingly washed by hand, but now? With all the free time we are blessed with in the year 2023, why is an electron microscope required to find local civic participation in this country?
Answer: Government run schools have deliberately cut civics from their curriculum because the last thing any government wants is a civic minded populace—far more difficult to commit criminal acts while selling the nation off piecemeal to the highest bidder when the pesky people who employ you are paying attention to your every move.
Political power has gutted civics because civics guts political power. —tri
Ah but as we’ve established, we are masters of our fate—not sheep—and so we will not allow the mere lack of a government sponsored civics lesson to thwart us from exercising our civic duty. As Franklin famously said when asked—we were given a republic, but it was up to us to keep it.
Liberty must at all hazards be supported. We have a right to it, derived from our Maker. But if we had not, our fathers have earned and bought it for us, at the expense of their ease, their estates, their pleasure, and their blood.
—John Adams
The reason we are in this mess and sprinting headlong into tyranny is because we’ve outsourced the care-taking of our republic to people like this:
A politician is a fellow who will lay down your life for his country.
—Tex Guinan
If you somehow haven’t noticed by now, relying on a politician to solve our problems is a fool’s errand. They are whores at best (the pay to play nature of our political system requires this) and butchers, pedophiles, and thieves at worst. As such, it is far past time we took the requisite action to save ourselves and meet our own challenges because no one is coming to our rescue—the least of which are politicians.
Civics is the bane of the government because ultimately it is the people - us - who hold the power, despite what government at every level desperately wants - and relentlessly propagandizes - you to believe. Town councils and school boards can do nothing without the apathy of the citizenry. Thus fixing these problems and steering our ship back to
Maldives paradise requires up-to-the minute civic participation from a critical mass of citizens.
Massive widespread civic participation is required to solve this problem. The corrupt tinpot dictators that infest our every branch of government thrive on both our apathy and absence, and so we must suffocate and constrain them by showing up and getting in their grill as often as we possibly can. Show them they are hopelessly outnumbered. Make clear to these parasites that we are hawkishly watching their every move (the scarce good ones will embrace these enforcement actions because they are actually there to serve the republic rather than themselves).
Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it.
—Thomas Paine
Without this vigilance you will find that to the corporations and their puppet politicians, your ignorance and apathy are worth more than all the slaves in China. Because it is your indifference that enables these bottom feeding cockroaches to thrive in the dark and rob you of your wealth and liberty. The answer to this problem has been with us from the start:
The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.
―Plato
Immediately call out and publicly shame them on every wrong move they make. Train these swine with your merciless attention and corrective action the same way one would potty train a dog. They will shrivel under the scrutiny of our constant gaze and will swiftly arrive at the understanding that we don’t work for them—they work for us and if they make too many mistakes they will lose that privileged position of power they worked so hard to acquire.
If once the people become inattentive to the public affairs, you and I, and Congress and Assemblies, Judges and Governors, shall all become wolves.
—Thomas Jefferson
In Summary: We have to be all over our local legislators and their jack-booted enforcers, we have to put every single thing they do under a microscope constantly, and we have to promptly remove them the moment they fail to execute the will of the people. From here, we will work our way up through the county, state, and federal levels.
Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.
—John Philpot Curran
It is really that simple. Smother those whores - endow them with an equal measure of the mercy that they’ve been granting you (Ø). By doing so we will take back what is ours—our nation, our freedom, our destiny.
Much gratitude to ConcernedGrammy for her essential contribution to this essay and especially for selflessly being a watchman on the wall and doing her part at keeping those ravenous government wolves Jefferson pleaded and warned about at bay in this thankless fight for a better future—she, and those of her stature, are the reason why we are not yet completely lost.
The tragedy of war is that the young men and women die fighting each other - rather than their real enemies back home in their capitals.
Power: attracts the worst and corrupts the best.
—Edward Abbey
Finally, A Presentation That May Resonate With You (Hailing from a Time Just Before He Became a High Value Target)
Solution?
Those that wish to remain apathetic and free, wish what never was and will never be.
You get more of what you tolerate so get out there and stop tolerating it before you wake up one morning robbed of your remianing liberty and you no longer have a choice.
Civics: it’s what’s for liberty.
Finally, someone writing an article about what really counts and it's searing truth. I knew this after I voted for his lying con man a second time. I was so hopeful that I heeded his call to go to Jan 6th. My brother lived in DC and I was going to visit him and we were going to Jan 6th. About a month before I had a bad injury and had to cancel the trip. My brother went to the speech and saw people riling others up to go to the Capital. He told me that day when it was happening via text, he said two things. 1. "This speech is weird, Trump really isn't making sense, he's just rambling after he was an hour late, it's almost like he's stalling for something and there are people screaming to go to the capital to protest there, it makes no sense". My brother was there, he said that. It meant nothing AT THAT TIME. Trump was in on it, they all are, that's what I realized. I realized I could have gone to jail for years and FOR WHAT? FOR WHAT? What did people flying from all over the country to be at J6 accomplish? Did it change anything? He's been inserted back in. How's the Epstein list? How's being a lapdog for Israel? It goes on and on, he's a Piece of Shit like them all. No one is saving you BUT YOU.
Already 15 years ago, only about one in 300 of my college students knew what a grassroot it, about the same number who knew where the commoner can exercise the highest level of power (jury duty, where the person can define the "law"). What are the chances to win?
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/reorganize-to-win-how-can-the-globalists
After the Constitution took the place of the Articles of Confederation, power in the US became centralized in the hands of the Federal Govt, which has been captured with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/do-you-believe-in-the-constitution
While local legislation could be, at least to a certain extent, influenced by locals, federal "law" abolishes such powers. People might just realize they are wielding no read power, which the convid muzzling and lockdowns plentifully demonstrated...