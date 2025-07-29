Out Here On the Perimeter

Finally, someone writing an article about what really counts and it's searing truth. I knew this after I voted for his lying con man a second time. I was so hopeful that I heeded his call to go to Jan 6th. My brother lived in DC and I was going to visit him and we were going to Jan 6th. About a month before I had a bad injury and had to cancel the trip. My brother went to the speech and saw people riling others up to go to the Capital. He told me that day when it was happening via text, he said two things. 1. "This speech is weird, Trump really isn't making sense, he's just rambling after he was an hour late, it's almost like he's stalling for something and there are people screaming to go to the capital to protest there, it makes no sense". My brother was there, he said that. It meant nothing AT THAT TIME. Trump was in on it, they all are, that's what I realized. I realized I could have gone to jail for years and FOR WHAT? FOR WHAT? What did people flying from all over the country to be at J6 accomplish? Did it change anything? He's been inserted back in. How's the Epstein list? How's being a lapdog for Israel? It goes on and on, he's a Piece of Shit like them all. No one is saving you BUT YOU.

Already 15 years ago, only about one in 300 of my college students knew what a grassroot it, about the same number who knew where the commoner can exercise the highest level of power (jury duty, where the person can define the "law"). What are the chances to win?

After the Constitution took the place of the Articles of Confederation, power in the US became centralized in the hands of the Federal Govt, which has been captured with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.

While local legislation could be, at least to a certain extent, influenced by locals, federal "law" abolishes such powers. People might just realize they are wielding no read power, which the convid muzzling and lockdowns plentifully demonstrated...

