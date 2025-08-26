The Cracked Pot

By Kay

A Water Bearer in India had two large pots; each hung on each end of a pole, which he carried across his neck. One of the pots had a crack in it, and while the other pot was perfect - and always delivered a full portion of water at the end of the long walk from the stream to the master's house - the cracked pot only ever arrived half full.

For a full two years this went on daily, with the bearer delivering only one and a half pots full of water to his master's house. Of course, the perfect pot was proud of its accomplishments and a bit haughty to always achieve the goal for which it was made. But the poor cracked pot was ashamed of its own imperfection, and miserable that it was able to accomplish only half of what it had been created to achieve. After two years of what it perceived to be a bitter failure, it spoke to the Water Bearer one day by the stream. "I am ashamed of myself, and I want to apologize to you."

"Why?" asked the bearer, surprised. " What are you ashamed of?" "I have been able, for these past two years, to deliver only half my load because this crack in my side causes water to leak out all the way back to your master's house. Because of my flaws, you have to do all of this work, and you don't get full value from your efforts," the pot said.

The Water Bearer's heart ached for the old cracked pot, for there was something he had neglected to tell it, and so in his guilt asked, "As we return to the master's house, I want you to notice the beautiful flowers along the path."

The Water Bearer gingerly lifted the pot and walked slowly back to give the cracked pot all the time it needed to appreciate the view, and indeed, as they went up the hill, the old cracked pot took notice of the sun warming the beautiful wild flowers on the side of the path, and this cheered it some. But at the end of the trail, it still felt bad because it had leaked out half its load, and so again it apologized to the bearer for its failure.

The bearer said to the pot, "Did you notice that there were flowers only on your side of your path, but not on the other pot's side? That's because I have always known about your flaw, and I took advantage of it. I planted flower seeds on your side of the path, and every day while we walk back from the stream, you've watered them. For two years I have been able to pick these beautiful flowers to decorate my master's table. Without you being just the way you are, he would not have this beauty to grace his house."

Each of us has our own unique flaws; we're all cracked pots, but if we will allow it, the Lord will use our flaws to grace His Father's table. In God's economy, nothing goes to waste.

Butterfly Story

By Kay

Once a little boy was playing outdoors and found a bright green caterpillar. He gently picked it up and took it home and, showing his mother, asked if he could keep it. She said he could if he would take good care of it.

The little boy got a large jar from and placed inside some plants to eat, and a stick to climb on. Every day he watched the caterpillar in fascination, bringing in fresh food each morning.

One day the caterpillar climbed up the stick and started acting strangely. The boy worriedly called his mother who came and understood that the caterpillar was constructing a cocoon. The mother explained to the boy how the caterpillar was going to go through a metamorphosis and become a butterfly.

The little boy was thrilled to hear about the changes his caterpillar was undergoing, and was eager to meet his beautiful new butterfly whom his mother spoke of. Over time the caterpillar disappeared inside its developing cocoon, and the mom found him spending every spare minute watching and waiting for the golden prize to emerge. One day it happened, a small hole appeared and the butterfly began struggling to come out.

At first the boy was excited, but soon he became concerned. The butterfly was struggling so hard to get out! It looked like it couldn’t break free! It looked desperate! It looked like it was making no progress!

The boy was so concerned he just knew he had to help. So he ran to get scissors, and then walked back (because he had learned not to run with scissors…). He snipped the cocoon to make the hole bigger and the butterfly quickly emerged!

But as the butterfly revealed itself the boy was surprised to find it had a swollen body and small, shriveled wings. He continued to watch the butterfly expecting that, at any moment, the wings would dry out, enlarge and expand to support the swollen body, and it would merrily fly.

But neither happened!

The butterfly spent the rest of its life crawling around with a swollen body and shriveled wings……It never was able to fly…

As the boy tried to figure out what had gone wrong his mother took him to talk to a Entomologist from the local college. He learned that the butterfly was SUPPOSED to struggle. In fact, the butterfly’s struggle was nature’s way to for the cocoon to push the fluid out of its body and into its wings. “Without the struggle, butterflies just cannot fly”, he told him sadly.

The boy then understood that his good intentions greatly arrested his poor butterfly’s development. Deeply saddened he never leapt before he looked in that manner again—This was his struggle to become wiser, by working his way through this trial. And though scarred he learned a valuable lesson:

Man - and butterflies - cannot remake themselves without suffering, for they are both the marble and the sculpture.

—Alexis Carrel

As you go through school, marriage work, and life, keep in mind that struggling is an important part of any growth experience. In fact, struggles are exactly what we need in our lives. It is the struggle that causes us to develop our ability to fly.

What I Learned When My Wife Asked Me To Take Another Woman To Dinner

By Chris

After 21 years of marriage, my wife wanted me to take another woman out to dinner and a movie. She said, "I love you, but I know this other woman loves you and would love to spend some time with you."

The other woman that my wife wanted me to visit was my mother, who had been a widow for 19 years, she lived quite far away and the demands of my work and my 3 children had made it possible to visit her only occasionally.

That night I called to invite her to go out for dinner and a movie.

"What's wrong, are you well?" she asked. My mother is the type of woman who suspects that a late night call or surprise invitation is a sign of bad news.

"I thought that it would be pleasant to spend some time with you," I responded. "Just the two of us."

She thought about it for a moment, and then said, "I would like that very much."

That Friday after work, as I drove over to pick her up I was a bit nervous. When I arrived at her house, I noticed that she, too, seemed to be nervous about our date. She waited in the door with her coat on. She had curled her hair and was wearing the dress that she had worn to celebrate her last wedding anniversary. She smiled from a face that was as radiant as an Angel's. "I told my friends that I was going to go out with my son, and they were impressed," she said, as she got into the car. "They can't wait to hear about our meeting."

We went to a restaurant that, although not elegant, was very nice and cozy. My mother took my arm as if she were the First Lady. After we sat down, I had to read the menu. Her eyes could only read large print. Half way through the entries, I lifted my eyes and saw Mom sitting there staring at me. A nostalgic smile was on her lips. "It was I who used to have to read the menu when you were small," she said. "Then it's time that you relax and let me return the favor," I responded.

During the dinner, we had an agreeable conversation — nothing extraordinary but catching up on recent events of each other's life. We talked so much that we missed the movie. As we arrived at her house later, she said, "I'll go out with you again, but only if you let me invite you." I agreed.

"How was your dinner date?" Asked my wife when I got home.

"Very nice. Much more so than I could have imagined," I answered.

A few days later, my mother died of a massive heart attack. It happened so suddenly that I didn't have a chance to do anything for her. Some time later, I received an envelope with a copy of a restaurant receipt from the same place where mother and I had dined. An attached note said: "I paid this bill in advance. I wasn't sure that I could be there; but nevertheless I paid for two plates — one for you and the other for your wife. You will never know what that night meant for me."

"I love you, son."

At that moment, I understood the importance of saying in time: "I love you," and to give our loved ones the time that they deserve. Nothing in life is more important than your family. Give them the time they deserve, because these things cannot be put off till "some other time."

Cleaning Can Wait

By Stephanie

My son Christopher did something that really hit home today. He had finished his chores and was using his earned free time to watch a movie. While I'm tending to his baby sister, I ask him if he would like to play one of his video games with me when the little one takes a nap. He looks over and says, "Really?" as this is something I rarely do because I always seem to use nap time to clean something, cook, etc. plus the fact that I do not like video games.

A few seconds later I look over and he is crying and I say to him, "What's wrong?"

He said "I'm just so happy, you never want to play these games with me."

I just thought I would share this so everyone can take a step back and take some time today to really give your undivided attention to your family and friends with something they love to do. The phones, cleaning, cooking, will always be there but these precious moments - you’re blessed with them only while they are still here & near - and they are anything but lasting—and:

“Too often, we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.”

—Leo F. Buscaglia

If you see someone without a smile, straigten’ em out by giving them one of yours.

—Unknown

Thoughts

By Roald Dahl

If a person has ugly thoughts, it begins to show on the face. And when that person has ugly thoughts every day, every week, every year, the face gets uglier and uglier until you can hardly bear to look at it.

Use your smile to change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile.” —Unknown

A person who has good thoughts cannot ever be ugly. You can have a wonky nose and a crooked mouth and a double chin and stick-out teeth, but if you have good thoughts it will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.



Note to Readers

Here’s hoping you guys enjoyed this edition (the Cracked Pot was my favorite, how about you?), and that it brought a little extra light in your life—I think we all, especially in the mists of thunderstorms booming and cracking all around us, maybe spend just a little too much time in the dark…

Time for me to fix that.

I will be signing out of the internet for awhile so please count this entry as an ephemeral warm goodbye. Your unwavering support is the only reason anything gets published Out Here - I am not one for speaking into a void—the darn thing doesn’t listen or even bother to reply (it’s one thing to be ignored but the silent treatment is a highfalutin insult I am unable abide)—and so my gratitude is yours, dear reader, I hope it reaches you.

I know for some (many?) of you, my views can sometimes seem a bit, uh, wonky, at times,

If only you could see what I have seen with your eyes

and yet you’ve stuck by me anyway. This means I stick by you, and will furnish my best effort to make your charitable commitment worthwhile.

Well folks, until I saddle up again for another round of stackin’, farewell to all of you (or as they said when I was knee-high to a grasshopper - ya’ll hold down the fort, an’ you be good now,,, ya hear?).