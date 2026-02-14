If you have someone this Valentines Day, love them with all your might—Because who can say what tomorrow may bring?

I met her in the rain, standing where I am standing now.

The Rain (Fictional Lament)

I was standing in the rain. Alone. Because she was gone and my heart went with her.

Everything important takes effort, nothing worthwhile comes free. At least that’s what they tell you. But my love for her took no effort, it just was. And there was never anything in my life that was better than that.

But she is gone and the rain keeps falling.

I haven’t had a good life. I’ve never been one of those people who felt I was entitled to a good life. I’ve never felt I was entitled to anything. So when the storms came and washed everything away I was never disappointed. I never expected any better.

But it’s raining right now.

I met her in the rain, standing where I am standing now. We were both lost. We stumbled upon each other like one of those 80’s love songs. Our initial encounter keeping rhythm with every Journey song you’ve ever heard. And her tears mixed with the rain and the rain mixed with her eye-shadow and out that darkness her green eyes pierced me.

And we fell in love, in the rain.

Our time together was like a dream. And looking back it seems almost as if our happiness drugged us. It came so unexpected, neither of our lives had been any good. Neither of our expectations had contemplated this. We had only known misery until that day when we fell so deeply in love that the world disappeared. Everything vanished except her.

Everything except the rain.

But she got sick and the ambulance came and took her away, but the ambulance never made it to the hospital. The weather was bad, they said, visibility was zero, but I could see everything. I can still see it now. They lost control and I lost everything and my whole world was washed away.

As she died in the rain.

I’ve tried to live my life but everything that matters is gone. And so I came here, where we first met when our lives meant nothing but we never cared. Until the rain brought us together. Until the rain took us apart. And I don’t know if I can catch her, but i’m sure going to try. I’ll walk forever if I have to, into the sky.

Into the rain.

You Smug Faced Crowds with Kindling Eye, Who Cheer When Soldier Lads March by…

…sneak home and pray, you’ll never know, the hell where youth and laughter go.

I’ll Sing it One Last Time for You, And Then We Really Have to Go

You’ve been the only thing that’s right, in a lifetime.

She says to me, get in the car and drive…

A Long Way to Run, By Unknown

She says to me,

‘C’mon, We’ve got a long way to run.’

And from the look on her face I know

We won’t get anywhere.

She says to me,

“Get in the car and drive.”

And I know there’s no point

in arguing with her.



Through the night we drive

Down dark roads forlorn

Zooming by houses

from “Kids of the Corn”



And I ask her why she’s running again

And what she can’t face this time

And whether she’ll ever return

To the scene of so many crimes.



The stars the clouds

blur into the sky

The grass the trees

blend as we pass by



But I need to know where she plans to go,

where she thinks she can hide.

And where she plans to run

when we run out of road.

Collective Soul - Run

Is there a cure among us

From this processed sanity?

I weaken with each voice that sings

Now, in this world of purchase

I’m going to buy back memories

To awaken some old qualities



Have I got a long way to run?

Yeah, I run

Der Leiermann Hurdy-Gurdy Player

Beautiful & Painful In a Frozen Wasteland

Sending Off With Warmth On a Cold February Day