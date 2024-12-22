[Note from TriTorch: good news everyone, I have been invited for an interview with Iron Will to discuss the Demons Disguised as Guardians article on January 7th at 12pm ET:

The COVID Clot-Shots: Safe For Pensons & Euthanasia Only

It takes exponentially more energy to cover for a lie than it does to tell the truth. The bigger the lie, the more astronomical the amount energy is required to sustain it. Eagle eyed readers will notice that this immutable law of nature is on full display throughout this article as the powers that shouldn't be attempt to cover for and explain away the catastrophic COVID-19 injection damage.

All the doctors going along with this overt genocide will inevitably pay a price for it. To summarize a recent video:

What the Hippocratic Oath has devolved into: First do no harm to my mortgage, career, license & registration, salary, holidays, private schooling for my kids, my reputation, and my yacht.

300,000 UK doctors all believed the nonsense government COVID narrative, and now think that kids having strokes is perfectly normal? Not a chance. But 300,000 of them went - and are going - along with it. God is watching the massive harm being caused by their shut wide eyes and fat pocketbooks.

The Dance of Death Deception

Try Vaccination — It never will hurt you, For Vaccination has this one great virtue: Should it injure or kill you whenever you receive it, We all stand prepared to refuse to believe it. —From a circular signed "The Doctors", 1876

The powers that shouldn't be are going all in to program us to believe that healthy children and young adults having sudden-death heart attacks is and always has been normal. Here are some of the reprehensible studies and headlines they are fabricating to achieve that perception:

And now the NIH Now Blaming Anti-Vaxxors for Vaccine Damage and Death:

Dramatic Increase in Athlete On Field Deaths

In March of 2021 - just as the COVID vaccine roll-out was spreading like poison-fire - a study was submitted to the BMJ which claimed that exercise could increase the risk of heart attacks:

As anyone who has been paying attention for the past two years could tell you, the COVID vaccines cause massive heart attacks on a large scale. One reason that might be is because according to Dr. Andreas Noack - Europe’s now deceased Leading Carbon Expert - they contain nanoscale razors which shred your heart from the inside:

Dr. Noack - who died suddenly from a heart attack within 72 hours after giving the above lecture - claimed that regular people who exercise (see above study and video), and especially athletes are far more prone to falling victim to these razors than sedentary folks because their blood flow increases dramatically while exerting themselves which causes the razors to slice and dice their internal organs with far greater efficiency. [Hmm, so they’re eliminating the strongest and healthiest among us first, eh? I wonder why that could be. —tri]

And so, to cover for this novel old idea that deaths during play are not new and are normal, right on cue, the British Heart Foundation releases an incredibly dark and disturbing advertisement making it seem as if children dropping dead while playing sports is just your average everyday occurrence. But never fear—they somehow knew this was coming, even though its rarely ever happened before, and are already riding to the rescue. Lucky us. I wonder how much they’ll charge for such benevolence?

The Waltz of Treachery - Welcome Monsieur Sir Yourself Down, And Meet the Best Lifekeeper in Town

And so now, with studies like the one mentioned above, along with out-of-left-field warnings like this:

And this:

And wouldn't you know it young adults are now prone to sudden-death sex:

They are trying to pre-program us to accept the ludicrous notion that kids and healthy active adults having sudden-death heart attacks is and always has been 100% normal, and no way no how has anything to do with the billions of Covid doses they jammed into the arms of millions of people. It’s this that, that, those, these, and this. But anything but this:

Indeed, from now on, apparently, both the heating climate and colder weather will be causing a noteworthy increase in heart attacks in children and babies:

Look around, these studies are desperately trying to convince you: The world is just so much more dangerous now than it was before 2020. Yes it is, but not for the nonsense reasons they are suggesting. Be sure not to nap, sleep, snore, get sunlight, exercise, breath, or pass your school exams kids:

In Summary

The NIH, CDC, and FDA have made it so strokes, heart attacks, neurological diseases, and death are normalized standard expectations since the injection was rolled out.



All in the name of preventing coughs, sneezes, fever, and sniffles.



In case someone hasn't caught on yet: mankind is the disease they are trying to eradicate.



There are many more examples of this heart attack normalization pre-programming here. We cannot let them get away with covering-up their genocide like this. Please share this article to get the word out—Outside of divine intervention, only stampedes of aware righteous outrage directly to your local “lawmakers” can stop this monstrous evil in its tracks, and I’m pretty sure Jesus is hoping we’ll solve this nihilistic sickness on our own. He did imbue us with such power, after-all, and likely for a good reason. Lets go to work.

Ps. This is my son and the primary reason for this work. We MUST forge a future worth living in for the next generation: