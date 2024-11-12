In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.

—Franklin D. Roosevelt



If you are an honorable agent of the law or a journalist with integrity (bravo and thank you, we need many more like you) then the 'Parallel Construction' and ‘Quiet on Set’ segments of this article do not apply to you.

_____________

Parallel Reel ity Construction

'Parallel Construction' is known as a law enforcement process of building a parallel - or separate - evidentiary basis for a criminal investigation in order to conceal how an investigation actually began.



In short: Immoral law enforcement officers collect and/or fabricate evidence against a target illegally and then, upon booking their suspect, present an alternate reality to a judge of how and why they pressed charges in order to conceal that illegality. This disarms the 'fruit from a poisonous tree' mistrial trigger, and grants the thin blue lineextraordinary powers to destroy the lives of the citizens they swore an oath to protect and defend.

To illustrate:

Warrantless searches are a common and relatively simple form of parallel construction. The government may search an individual based on pre-gathered knowledge, but claim the search as their first interaction. Or, in other cases, a government official may search someone’s property without their consent or warrant, and then later use what was discovered during the previous search as the basis for a subsequent search.

Source Criminal Legal News

The reason for mentioning this is that when Shakespeare sagely said that, "all the world is a stage", whether he meant that literally or not, it likely was then, and certainly is now, absolutely true. All the world really is a stage—The narratives (narratives are the most powerful mind weapons in our world) we are bathed in from birth to death are - more often than not - counterfeit, and these narratives are the product of a parallel construction of events on a planetary scale. What follows is some of the scaffolding used to construct the mirage reality of this global movie theater.

Step right up and get your tickets folks, and don’t forget your popcorn and ice cold beverage.

Quiet on Set, Places Everyone

Enter the CIA from stage left. Action!

"The CIA owns everyone of any significance in the major media."

-Former CIA Director William Colby (Operation Mockingbird)

Years earlier Edward Bernays - known as the father of propaganda - built the stage. During his tenure his mastery over the collective consciousness was unparalleled and his work is still closely studied by propagandists even today:

Jim would know, his father was in charge of the US Naval forces during the Gulf of Tonkin false flag which ignited the Vietnam War, and Jim himself was installed to aid in shattering the moral compasses which make communities cohesive, strong, and resilient (gutting virtue via movies, music, and TV is one of the CIA’s most powerful and used weapons against unknowing populations).

But, Udo Ulfkotte - one of those rare diamond in the rough journalists with actual integrity - tried to throw a wrench in the mind molding gears of the CIA’s media production company. Here he exposes their Mockingbird dissemination tactics shortly before his untimely death:

"I was taught to lie, to betray and not to tell the truth to the public.

…

I ended up publishing articles under my own name written by agents of the CIA and other intelligence services, especially the German secret service.

…

Most journalists from respected and big media organisations are closely connected to the German Marshall Fund, the Atlantik-Brücke or other so-called transatlantic organisations…once you’re connected, you make friends with selected Americans. You think they are your friends and you start cooperating. They work on your ego, make you feel like you’re important. And one day one of them will ask you, "Will you do me this favor?"

…

We’re talking about puppets on a string, journalists who write or say whatever their masters tell them to say or write. If you see how the mainstream media is reporting about the Ukraine conflict and if you know what’s really going on, you get the picture. The masters in the background are pushing for war with Russia and western journalists are putting on their helmets.

…

When I told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (Ulfkotte’s newspaper) that I would publish the book, their lawyers sent me a letter threatening with all legal consequences if I would publish any names or secrets — but I don’t mind. You see, I don’t have children to take care of."

-Udo Ulfkotte, German Journalist 2017, Now Dead

In this interview with the honorable journalist, Udo discusses his reasoning for coming clean:

But these theatrical productions started as early as 1917 when the congress discovered just how elementary it is to control the national narrative in its entirety:

From the Congressional Record, January 27, 1917:



JP Morgan, Steel, Shipbuilding, and “powder” interests hired 12 high-ranking newspaper execs to determine how to “control generally the policy of the daily press” throughout the entire country.



Answer: They found it was only necessary to purchase the control of 25 of the greatest papers.



…the policy of the papers was bought, to be paid for by the month; an editor was furnished for each paper to properly SUPERVISE AND EDIT INFORMATION….



This policy also included the suppression of everything in opposition to the WISHES of the interests served.

From that alarming discovery you can draw a straight line to our media just over a century later: entangled, incestual, consolidated, and all on the same team with only the illusion of genuine distance between each organization (just as Cecil Rhodes described when he pointed out that the world is controlled via intersecting rings of organizations within rings. This architecture is prearranged to confound the fact that they are all actually puppeteer-ed by a small group of parasites at the pinnacle of the global power structure. This is because, as you will see in a moment, he who has the gold makes the rules):

Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome. —Charlie Munger

The above graphic portrays what the 1917 congressional record forewarned and this consolidation was made possible with currency (not money) conjured from nothing in limitless quantities. Here is what the unaudited printing presses buy those who control them:

Everything with a price tag Almost Everything

Almost everyone of influence Almost Everyone

Norman Dodd, through his invaluable work on the Reece Committee Investigation, found that the primary objective of those seeking a new world order is to consolidate all worldly assets, nations, and governments into a “single administrative unit”, meaning one tiny entity will own and control everything on this planet—including you. Unlimited currency in their insatiable hands - via the central bank currency spigots - is the engine that ratifies this unspeakable nightmare to make the jaunt into concrete reality. And these powerbrokers that shouldn’t be are well on their way to achieving this, global and total, wealth, property, and power transfer from our portfolios to theirs.

To wit, here’s your single administrative unitlocal news programming now—this is what fake news actually looks like. (In their typical inverted fashion, these whores and the vile propaganda they are all spewing in unison are what is “extremely dangerous to our democracy”, rather than independent news sources like the one you are currently reading):

And here is the state of today’s print and social media—notice anything tyrannical that coincides with the total inversion/perversion of the traditional roles and pillars of the fourth estate, as thumbnailed in the graphic above?

The four pillars of wisdom that support journalistic endeavors are: lies, stupidity, money-grubbing, and ethical irresponsibility. —Marlon Brando

The aforementioned BBC article illustrates that fourth estate has unequivocally devolved into a fifth column. They, combined with the social media corporations, now act as the Ministry of Truth from 1984.

Even books aren’t exempt from the casting call: When the Church Committee investigated Operation Mockingbird, they found that they were also an apex attitude manipulation tool:

And Google “News” may as well be the clown sideshow. Here they are copying the same mass-shooter-gun-narrative propaganda-piece and drunkenly painting it across America from sea to shining sea (anything goes now, eh google?):

The further a socity drifts from the truth the more they will despise those who speak it.

That screenshot, taken in March of 2021, demonstrates that we’re reaching the nadir of general and common, integrity and maturity. I mean…They’re not even bothering to pretend that they have any standards left. It’s one thing to not have them (like papa Rockefeller handing out dimes to plebs: despite Google’s “do no evil” hype when they launched, they likely never did), but to not even bother to put in the least amount of effort needed to keep up even the most basicof appearances of journalistic legitimacy? Their contempt for their audience is palpable, and that screenshot is an ominous marker for where we find ourselves on the timetable of failing empire. Next they’ll be installing their horse into the presidency.

To further the example above, here is an excellent video showcasing the utter lack of journalistic authenticity, first from the reporter’s skewed perspective, all the way to the propaganda aggregators/disseminators like google:

(Just like movie magic, in news media you only get to see what they want you to see:)

Via control of global events as projected through the contorted lens of their relentless propaganda machines, these colossally virulent platforms - united with their malignant CIA partners in crime (see In-Q-Tel) - have immense influence over world perceptions, and consequently, the corresponding actions and reactions initiated by them—proper decisions cannot be made from improper information. This is by design, and was trivially achieved because an entire spectrum of allegiances can typically be bought for a pittance—and everything’s a pittance, when you have bottomless pockets.

With this dynamic at play - endless currency merged with a bought and paid for media - the then Mockingbird CIA director allegedlythe felt confident enough to declare in 1981, that:

After all you’ve just read, consider: we are the ones that they want to censor for mis and disinformation.

Narrative, narrative, narrative.

And Now The Moment You’ve All Been Waiting for—The Undisputed Champion of the Thought Molding World: TEL-A-Vision

Future generations will look back at TV as the lead in the pipes that slowly drove the Romans mad. —Kurt Vonnegut

And then of course there’s the drug par excellence: both the unequalled programmer and high stakes opiate of the masses: television. Television is the peerless-in-its-field, unrivaled exploitative stage-play which most of us willingly purchase in order to crown the centerpiece of our family rooms—what with comfy couches and eager eyes and family dinners gathered all around.

Here is the BBC discussing the implications of TVs having the capabilities to hypnotize their audiences, from all the way back in the 1940s:

They've known from nearly the start that television is mind control. It’s sort of like a stage within a stage, or stage^2.

The American people don’t believe anything until they see it on television. —Nixon

The ongoing mass psychological warfare is ongoing. The show must, after all, go on. Awareness is the best defense so here’s hoping this article held some value for you and perhaps enlightened you about a thing or two you may not have known previously. The mind is a battlefield with predators abounding, and with time, they just keep getting more surgically precise at manipulating the entire world. Post your ideas on how to fight back in the comments if you’ve got ‘em. We sorely need ‘em.

Bonus Content: Lights, Camera, Action!

Facsimile Reelity: Crisis Acting on Shakespeare's World Stage, Your Tel-A-Vision is a Lying Illusion: https://old.bitchute.com/video/6ZgmgZ3tAYq2

SNL Tells the Truth About the News & Media in 1998 - Never Aires this Truth Again: https://old.bitchute.com/video/AUts9pHWKVJ8

Canadian CBC Journalist Marianne Klowak on COVID: We Betrayed the Public, We Broke their Trust: https://old.bitchute.com/video/j7LqNWkx820A

The Agenda to Grind America Down: Infiltrate & Subvert Education, Religion, Media: https://old.bitchute.com/video/RiRNTUHjivNB

Many Mass Media Manipulation Techniques Explained in 9 Minutes: https://old.bitchute.com/video/pSlcEqBscZJ1

The Critical Importance of a Diverse Free Press and Free Speech Were Once Taught in Schools: https://old.bitchute.com/video/PFnZOkIvArTV

Subliminal messages found hidden in 1960s TV Station Signoff: https://old.bitchute.com/video/VQpW81naCuDb