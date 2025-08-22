COVID-19: A Deep Study in Psychological Coercion, Hypnosis, & Subliminal Concordance
Please consider saving this evidence - before the powers that shouldn't be shove it down the memory hole.
Subliminal Hypnotic Concordance: Merciless Psychological Warfare, Counterfeit Pandemics & Wars with Catastrophic Consequences, Color & Dread Hypnosis and Handoffs
This flim-flam-demic is so scripted and contrived you can practically see the puppet strings at work on nearly all of the participating politicians and media personalities.
Given that they are winding down the virus propaganda machine just in time to ramp up the war propaganda machine:
until the next virus comes along right on cue - let's put those scripted fear-mongering lies under a microscope and examine them in order to arm ourselves with the knowledge we need to guard ourselves against the next wave of deception:
New Normal ● Alone Together ● Build Back Better ● Flatten the Curve
Stay Home Save Lives ● Protect/Save the NHS ● We’re all in this together
Test, Trace, Treat ● Stay smart, Stay Safe, Stay Open ● We Stay Home!
Don’t Panic, Don’t Rush, Don’t Overstock ● Only You Can Prevent the Spread
Stay Home, Your Home is Your Lifeline ● Stay Home, Save Lives, Avoid Stage 5
NHS: We Stay At Work for You – You Stay At Home For Us ● COVID Ends With You
Follow The Science ● Trust The Science ● Believe In The Science
Be Informed, Be Prepared, Be Smart, Be Safe: Be Ready to Fight COVID-19
The vaccine will save us ● The booster will save us ● The 4th dose is the answer
Your freedom ends where your contagion begins ● Self Isolate!
I wear my mask to protect you and you wear your mask to protect me
There is no evidence of harm ● This is a pandemic of the un-vaccinated
Out of an abundance of caution ● No one is safe until everyone is safe
This is for the greater good ● It is Safe and Effective ● The science is settled
THE SCIENCE IS YOUR NEW GOD AND IT IS WHAT WE SAY IT IS
These are not science terms and phrases. They are hypnotic chants meant to induce an audience into a suggestive state of mind – this is why they are repeated over and over and over again.
Furthermore, masking has historically been an integral part of an initiation ritual: in our case the initiation into the “new normal” the globalists have planned for us.
Put another way—all of this was one giant world-wide psychological operation.
Harmless & Yet So Harmful
Here is a collection of authorities admitting this with its horrible effects woven through them. Please take the time to read through this—the crimes are horrible. But first, to put these horrors into context, COVID-19 posed practically no risk to anyone - in fact later in this article you will find that a Swedish scientist quit due to being bullied for his findings that COIVD-19 posed practically no risk to children at all - and yet we were blitzed with fearmongering and world rebuilding (aka stealing via a wealth transfer) at every turn:
Further Down the Rabbit Hole - What follows is Part 2 of This COVID Hypnosis Series Which You May Find Both Far More Fascinating But Far More Despairing. Fear Not:
Thanks for reading. Here’s wishing you all of the best from Out Here on the Perimeter.
Excellent compilation. Everyone should archive a copy offline, this will disappear at some point.
My question has always been..."why did some people see through this obvious (to them) scam, while others fell for it hook, line and sinker?"
I believe the answer is the level of a person's mind nature and wisdom. Regular people fall victim to Cognitive Dissonance, where two conflicting ideas are placed in their mind at the same time and their mind just freezes up and they accept the propaganda. Others with higher level wisdom are able to hold many of these ideas in mind at the same time and sift through them to see what is real. It's a matter of level and 80% got sucked in. btw, this is not IQ, many high IQ people fell victim to this as well.
Yes, Psychology has never excelled at anything but manipulating and controlling people. Psychiatry is even worse.
Although I was aware of most of the details, the collection passes the levels of a proper freak show!
For that matter, my wife and I refused to wear a muzzle, risking our lives and liberty, but here, in rural Kentucky, nobody dared to challenge me. Not because I am so intimidating, but because one would never know. :) (Next time, there might be robocops at store entrances.)
Tried to warn people from the very beginning that the "two weeks" were only a start, and it wouldn't get better, only worse, which it did, but hardly anyone seemed to believe me. Of course, the symptoms were real, but nobody was willing, able, or allowed to point out their causes (new 5G installations, chemtrails, and probably absolutely-illegal aerosolized toxins...).