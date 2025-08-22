Subliminal Hypnotic Concordance: Merciless Psychological Warfare, Counterfeit Pandemics & Wars with Catastrophic Consequences, Color & Dread Hypnosis and Handoffs

This flim-flam-demic is so scripted and contrived you can practically see the puppet strings at work on nearly all of the participating politicians and media personalities.

Given that they are winding down the virus propaganda machine just in time to ramp up the war propaganda machine:

until the next virus comes along right on cue - let's put those scripted fear-mongering lies under a microscope and examine them in order to arm ourselves with the knowledge we need to guard ourselves against the next wave of deception:

New Normal ● Alone Together ● Build Back Better ● Flatten the Curve

Stay Home Save Lives ● Protect/Save the NHS ● We’re all in this together

Test, Trace, Treat ● Stay smart, Stay Safe, Stay Open ● We Stay Home!

Don’t Panic, Don’t Rush, Don’t Overstock ● Only You Can Prevent the Spread

Stay Home, Your Home is Your Lifeline ● Stay Home, Save Lives, Avoid Stage 5

NHS: We Stay At Work for You – You Stay At Home For Us ● COVID Ends With You

Follow The Science ● Trust The Science ● Believe In The Science

Be Informed, Be Prepared, Be Smart, Be Safe: Be Ready to Fight COVID-19

The vaccine will save us ● The booster will save us ● The 4th dose is the answer

Your freedom ends where your contagion begins ● Self Isolate!

I wear my mask to protect you and you wear your mask to protect me

There is no evidence of harm ● This is a pandemic of the un-vaccinated

Out of an abundance of caution ● No one is safe until everyone is safe

This is for the greater good ● It is Safe and Effective ● The science is settled

THE SCIENCE IS YOUR NEW GOD AND IT IS WHAT WE SAY IT IS

These are not science terms and phrases. They are hypnotic chants meant to induce an audience into a suggestive state of mind – this is why they are repeated over and over and over again.



Furthermore, masking has historically been an integral part of an initiation ritual: in our case the initiation into the “new normal” the globalists have planned for us.



Put another way—all of this was one giant world-wide psychological operation.

Harmless & Yet So Harmful

Here is a collection of authorities admitting this with its horrible effects woven through them. Please take the time to read through this—the crimes are horrible. But first, to put these horrors into context, COVID-19 posed practically no risk to anyone - in fact later in this article you will find that a Swedish scientist quit due to being bullied for his findings that COIVD-19 posed practically no risk to children at all - and yet we were blitzed with fearmongering and world rebuilding (aka stealing via a wealth transfer) at every turn:

Further Down the Rabbit Hole - What follows is Part 2 of This COVID Hypnosis Series Which You May Find Both Far More Fascinating But Far More Despairing. Fear Not:



Thanks for reading. Here’s wishing you all of the best from Out Here on the Perimeter.