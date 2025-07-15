Out Here On the Perimeter

Out Here On the Perimeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Ward's avatar
Kathleen Ward
5d

Very compelling

Very true

How quickly we forget

Many died

Many injured

Many imprisoned

Many lives and livelihoods ruined

You can forgive

But there must be punishment

There must be accountability

There must be retribution

This WILL happen again

The medical and law enforcement communities have learned NOTHING

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
5d

In that montage, I love the guy at the end. Not only does he know how to fight, he is calm. He is calculating his moves, so that they have the optimum effect. He is actually peaceful as we see at the end. His goal was to push back the bullies and he was successful. No reason to keep going at them, he pats one on the back at the end. This is the person we should all strive to be. The one that stands up for ourselves and our neighbors, and especially the weaker folks, as they are the targets right now. We know this because new assaults are coming for them. Have you noticed the narrative "at risk"? These are the people who should be given experimental "medicine" or "vaccines"? It's always the "at risk." Now break that down logically, WHY would you give the weakest people the experimental garbage? And why are they trying to convince us that these people need it?

It's eugenics, eldercide and euthanasia, and the normalization of this, unfolding right before us. This was ONE goal of the COvid19 hoax. There were many goals. One was accomplished as we see, the transfer of trillions of dollars into the hands of the already-powerful.

Another was the weakening of our wills, the dampening of our spirits, the introduction to mass hypnosis and stochastic terrorism, among other things. In short, we were mass-MKUltraed.

If you don't know what MKULtra is, please read the Wikipedia entry of it. While you're at that, also look up Operation Sea Spray (1950). These are programs the CIA is fine with you knowing about because, they figure, you will imagine that they were "oopsies" that they never repeated. Nope. They have only gotten worse and more intensive, more accepted, and more unnoticed.

Great post, Tritorch. Keep it up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 tritorch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture