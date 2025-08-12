You can check in, but you can’t check out.

Author’s Note: Hi all, here is an revised version of a late 2023 article that I think you will find worth your time to re-read. The final thrid has been vastly revamped.

Introduction: The Credit Quick-Sand Trap or Why Debt = Slavery

Today most big companies rely on their sales to pay off their financing. Without this financing nearly every major corporation in America would fold almost overnight.

Think back to 2008, the main concern was the credit crunch: banks stopped loaning money in order to survive the crash, but this would have taken the entire system down with it because most major corporations rely on short term financing to make payroll, buy materials, and pay rent. They then pay off these loans and immediately apply for new ones. This occurs on a monthly, weekly, and even overnight basis.

It is an absolutely backwards system, but that's what having a currency unthethered from any real anchor (gold for example) gets you over time: When a Business starts by borrowing money, they will likely never stop.

Rather than using profits to end this cycle and escape this credit quicksand, profits instead are often pushed into dividends, stock buybacks, and bond interest/repayments (further enriching the company execs along with the top 1%). What remains is typically used as collateral for both capital expenditures and future OPEX loans, meanwhile the day to day operating expenses are mostly paid via the churning credit spiral described above.

Take away that punch bowl and all hell breaks loose.

For the NWO that's a feature not a bug. Fragility was deliberately woven into every aspect of our economy so that it can be demolished (and rebuilt to their sinister specifications) at will. What follows is how the WEF is rewriting everything with DEI by controlling the financing of all of these companies, along with an example of the consequences, followed by a brief overhead view of our dire situation.

WEF Controls Companies with Bank Loans [2:51 minutes]

Transcript

Unknown Speaker: There's three initiatives that are put down through the WEF. CEI (Corporate Equality Index)

ESG (Environmental, Social, & Governance)

DEI (Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion) These initiatives are put down as social initiatives from the World Economic Forum, the most powerful people on the planet, through the banks to the big corporations. These corporations, unlike my business, actually depend on that financing 100%. So if they don't do the things that these three initiatives, the CEI, ESG, and the DEI say, they actually lose their funding, so they can't operate their business. So you say, why aren't these people smart enough to understand they're destroying their business? They can't not do it. Because if they don't do it they won't get their funding, so they can't operate so they have no choice but to do it. And they drive their business into the dirt, and here's why that's happening. Because the people who run these companies - the officers of the companies are not the founders of the companies. These are people that are many generations removed and many degrees of caring about the actual brand, removed. All right? So these people are college graduates who think they know a bunch of stuff because they have an advanced degree, and they are making decisions that are, you know, basically about the money. And they think that eventually people will adopt this and it will stop, but it's not going to stop and it's not supposed to stop. What's happening is we are dealing with a communist insurgency that is undermining the values and the identity of the American public. What they are doing is they are intentionally creating a scenario where the American people are rejecting this initiative, [and this] is actually hurting iconic American brands that remove much of the American identity. So, when you name these companies off: all of these companies represent America - when you think of them traditionally. So now, they're removing part of the identity, which is part of the communist process called demoralization. There's less identity in America, there's less to fight for, which makes it easier to conquer. Alright. Then on top of it, one of the goals, of communism, is to create two classes of very poor and very rich. So what they're doing here is they are getting the American public to cancel all their own companies. That actually hurts their own neighbors who are good, hardworking American people. The people at Bud Light - at the top - are not the ones feeling the pain here. It's the delivery drivers, it's the hard working red, white, and blue Americans that believe the same [things] that you all believe, who are getting fired or laid off, or losing because of this. So they have run an operation to push this initiative down the companies' throats intentionally, where the companies cannot resist it because they're required to do so for their funding, knowing that the American people are going to reject it and destroy these companies, creating the lower class system that they're trying to create in the first place.

The DEI & CEI “public/private partnerships” are an incestuous lemniscate between business and government (fascism). At this advanced stage it is difficult, if not impossible, to find where one ends and the other begins.

Whenever something is no where, and then is suddently its everywhere all at once, it’s not organic—it’s an agenda.

These abominations are coordinated via a Soros organization known as the Human Rights Campaign (HRC):

George Soros Controls Schools, Municipalities, & Companies through HRC [1:30 minutes]

Transcript

Woman: Only about 1.5% of the entire world's population identifies as transgender, and yet every Target across the US is now selling tuck-your-junk swimsuits. Obviously, they're not going to sell, they're just not enough of a market for it. Why are they doing this? Listen up: Man: Why are so many companies going woke? There had to be some reason, and after some digging, I found it. The CEI, Corporate Equality Index AKA the woke credit score. It's a made up score based on how much a company is pushing woke issues. And who made up and gives this score? An organization called the HRC. A massive political lobbying group. Apparently. HRC sends representatives to corporations every year telling them the kind of stuff they have to make visible at the company. Give them a list of demands, and if they don't follow through there's a threat that they won't keep their CEI credit score. And why do companies even care about this made up woke credit rating? Man: If they get a bad score, then the woke investor funds start putting pressure on the boards. Woke activists are mobilized out in the streets. Advertising campaigns are shut down. Anyone that continues to do business with them will also be penalized. This is fascism. Man: Don't play their game, don't get their investment. And who is funding the HRC? Surprise, surprise, it's George Soros's, 'Open Society Foundation'. Now, this HRC has introduced the arbitrary credit rating to everything: States, municipalities, and even schools. Imagine that: there are people who are deciding what credit score an individual school can get. They threaten them by having these big funds withhold investments into them.

To punctuate everything you just heard/read above, here is ESG/DEI/CEI puppet-master BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on how his vampire-squid company is “forcing behaviors to change” [9 seconds]:

Tying It All Together with Air Travel & 15 Minute Cities

These DEI, CEI, & ESG policies are intentionally leading directly to scenarios such as this:

Experienced pilots and engineers are dying in droves due to the blood clots caused by the COVID injections combined with repeated high altitude flying [1:04 minutes]:

Unqualified DEI replacement pilots are hired

Merit matters, especially at 40,000 feet. Without it…

In addition, unqualified DEI hires are also invading companies like Boeing and their suppliers where quality control and engineering competency are of the upmost importance:

Competancy > than feelings at 40,000 feet

Combine all of this with DEI Air Traffic Controllers:

Severely intellectual and psychiatric disabled people advising pilots on how, when, and where to land their planes? Cannot imagine what will happen next… Oh wait:

….and quality control nosedives from a myriad of competency and quality control gaps

Both air travel and airplanes become unsafe across every aspect of the industry

Fleets are grounded, airlines go bankrupt, get dismantled

WEF meets its 2030 goals of ending air travel to “save the planet”

You wake up to find you have yet another lock on your 15 minute prison city.

The WEF Lockdown, DEI, Immigration, & Famine Kiss of Western Death

This premeditated DEI subterfuge is wreaking havoc at a breakneck pace across all industries, but alas this willful carnage is just the tip of the iceberg. In full spectrum dominance methodology, nearly everything is being brought to ruin in tandem right before our eyes. In order for all of us to own nothing and be happy about it while eating bugs locked away in a concentration camp prison city we cannot have any means of escape so self-reliance, employment, and small business have to go.

What is the best way to enslave a country? The disintegration of the avenues for the people to support themselves.

The Invasion Magnification

“Those who enter our country illegally, and those who employ them, disrespect the rule of law. And because we live in an age where terrorists are challenging our borders, we simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, and unchecked. Americans are right to demand better border security and better enforcement of the immigration laws"

—President Obama

The hour of this controlled demolition of western civilization is later than you may think, particularly when it comes to the incentivised invasion of western nations and how this offensive collides with your personal security [22 seconds]:

If you’ve read, Cofessions of an Economic Hitman, then you are well aware that the US Government is responsible for doing horrible things to the people of Venezuela, and now the criminals created from those policies are flocking here. What could go wrong?

This isn’t a mistake. This isn’t an accident. It’s an agenda . Got God? You’ll need Him .

Perhaps even more important is your food security which is also in peril. From a UN Security Council meeting in July 2022 [1:12 minutes]:

Famine. It’s what’s for dinner. Get prepared or prepare to starve.

All of this is being forced on us through the central bank currency spigot. This is because incentive equals outcome. This is because the love of money is the root of all evil.

They somehow know us better than we know ourselves…

Brace for impact.

Finally: Climate Change & the 15 Minute Concentration Camp Prison City - or - Where We Are Headed Should We Do Nothing

The Orwellian Boot

If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – for ever.

—Eric Blair, 1984

The climate change, imigration invasion, pandemic injection/lockdown, and DEI, CEI, & ESG narratives aren’t about benevolence or selflessness or compassion or safety or health or saving lives or spending money to solve a group of imaginary problems.

They are about shredding our freedoms, eroding our security, and demoralizing & elimating us while stealing vasti amounts of our wealth using said imaginary problems as the ruse to stomp their boots on our faces by locking us down into a tiny prison cities so the world can then become their playground.

Those 15 minute cities are actually concentration camps which they will raze at will. Under no circumstances should anyone comply with any of the following enslavement protocols:

15 Minute Cities (your panopticon prison)

CBDCs (they will turn your money on and off at will)

Digital IDs (tracking tracing all contacts, associations, conversations, wrongthink)

Vaccine Passports (transhumanist software versioning for the human body & mind: v1 | v2 | v3.01 etc.)

Carbon Footprint Limitations (Eventially cannot leave your house, drive your car, and must eat bugs.

Once locked inside this panipoticonic penitentiary, it will be incredibly difficult - if not impossible - to get out, so do not go in in the first place.

Here’s how to resist:

Civics solutions are here. Survival solutions are here.

The problem with socialism is that you can easily vote your way into it—but you need to shoot your way out of it.

—Larry Lambert

With disdain I will throw my gauntlet full in the fact of the world and see the collapse of this pygmy giant. Then will I wander god-like and victorious through the ruins of the world. And giving my words an active force, I will feel equal to the Creator. —Karl Marx, Father of Communism

