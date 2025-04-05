Introduction

Hope you are all faring well everyone, thank you for stopping by.

Today a deeply thoughtful and staunch advocate,

, and I bring a collaboration concerning the underlying scheduling which runs our daily lives—the timeclock known as the flawed Gregorian calendar: a non-symmetrical lopsided machine demanding we xerox its cadence as it marches out of sync with much of our biology, internal flow, and rhythms.

To kick this off, here is an (AI driven) example of how out of sync we, as a society (and exponentially more so with the next generation), have become from these discordant calendar driven tempos, followed by some dark reasons why it likely marches to these irreconcilable beats in the first place, and punctuated with crucial systems to bring us back into balance with genuine nature in an era of rampant screentime synergized with advanced manipulative algorithms:

And here is the opposite, and in the same thrust of what can be accomplished with a better calendar, realigning our energy, frequency, vibration, and biology:

Given the various readership tastes of this publication and the importance that this topic reach as many people as possible, this article will be broken up into the following three sections to prevent causing undue offense:

The Practical: Or why you may find the Gregorian calendar deeply flawed no matter your belief system and how improving it can improve our health and well-being.

The Biblical/Practical: Or why it is out of sync with both God’s natural parameters set for our biology along with our best route to return to Him.

The Spiritual/Practical: Or why a calendar that is true to our mind and spirit and in sync with our circadian clock can unchain and allow huge strides toward our - and civilization’s - positive growth. (This is denise’s compelling argument)

Practicality runs through each section. This is because - as I think the evidence in this article will show - replacing a flawed organizational system with one that works (as some US committees tried to do in the late 1920s and early 1930s) is acting in our best judgement by exchanging discord with harmony:

Meanwhile going against our better judgement distorts reality, and the farther we walk down this asymmetric path the more out of sync we will become:

So for Socrates, there's no such thing as acting against one's best judgment: There's only bad judgment. He draws an analogy with optical illusions. Like a child who thinks her thumb is bigger than the moon, we overestimate the value of nearby pleasures and underestimate the severity of their faraway consequences.

—Unknown

Are you ready to first see, understand the reasoning for, and then evade those century long “calendaric” consequences? (I understand that some of what follows contradicts the official historic record. Before continuing I ask you to consider that history [his - story] is written by winners who pay their historians to tell the manipulative tales those winners want told. What better way to swap the good guys for the bad, or feign that a dark scheme, such as the one we’re facing here, is a mere accident?)

To denise, I thank you for all of the clear eyed, piercing insights that you’ve been generous enough to share here & elsewhere.

Let’s talk about that moon and the lunar calendar…

The Practical

There are many 28 day moon calendars (denise outlines a very compelling one below) that have been forged to solve the Gregorian problem, and it would behoove us to either seek and find the best standard or create a new one and imbue it with the finest properties from all the others. I present the following International Fixed Date system as just one example among many to choose from (all of the bullet points in this section are pulled from it).

Running Time On Our Biological Clock Rather than Random Timing Running Us

The moon runs in an average cycle of 27-29 days, the same as:

Womens’ periods

Ocean Tides

Pregnancy (is measured in 28 day month intervals)

The Gregorian calendar confounds these cycles because it perpetually jolts us out of these natural rhythms. [Every month has a different number of days, which means there is no rhythm to it, and we are rhythmic beings. —denise]

In addition, whereas in the existing calendar every new sunrise requires us to waste our mental energy connecting the current date of the month with the current day of week, with some four week systems it is possible to make that temporal navigation never necessary because the days never change:

There will always be 28 days in every month

There will always be four of every day in every month

Every month Sundays will fall on the same dates—as will all days

Months & weeks will always start on a Sunday and end on a Saturday

Simplicity abounds and now our temporal reasoning can tap into its innate awareness that integrates directly into the seasons and the cycles of ourselves, the current day of the month, & the bustling world all around us

Finally in my opinion, April - rather than the bleak and frozen January - should likely be considered the birth of each new year as this re-awakening corresponds with an eruption of new life when spring rekindles and paints the world in a symphony of flora & fauna. (In the southern hemisphere this is not true, however they can use their own calendar that begins with life in spring.)

This is likely why April Fools Day occurs on April 1 and the New Year in January—the life and promise of new beginnings was maliciously swapped with the desolation of a frozen wasteland, and we’re fools for not seeing through this. The Royal Order of Jesters live to invert everything:

Moving on: This may be where non-religious Perimeter readers may want to jump ship or skip to denise’s section.

The Biblical/Practical

Did you know that you're missing a month of your life every year? Here is the Truth of April Fool’s Day (Made by Demon Erasers, Source)

Transcript We're supposed to have thirteen months of twenty eight days, exactly, plus one day that represents the renewal. Girls periods are every twenty eight days

The ocean tides every twenty eight days,

The moon cycles every twenty eight days.

[Pregnancy is measured in 28 day intervals] Why do you think it's called a month? Because the original name was derived from the moon cycle which was called a “moonth” - every twenty eight days.



And I'm sure you've heard of the idea that we live on back of some cosmic turtle floating in outer space and that's because turtles actually keep a calendar of this on their back. Most turtles have thirteen sections in the middle with twenty eight days around the rim: A Turtle’s Back Apprises the Correct Calendar God Made for Us The native Americans figured it out and used the turtle as a calendar. The bible even says in Job 12 7—10 that all creation knows that god made it… But why has the world distorted god's perfect calendar and where did the thirteenth month go? Well what does sept mean? Sept , September - sept is 7

Oct , Octobe - oct is 8

Nov -ember? Novem? nov is 9

December, decem - December means 10 …but I thought December was the twelfth month? Well let's think about the first month what does April mean? April is where we get the word Aprillis (or aperio in Latin) which means to appear or to open. Yeah April is the first month—it’s to open.

May is actually named after a demon or god Maia (a Nephilim).

June is named after Junius, a god as well.

July was renamed after Julius Caesar. It was originally Quatilis which means four [ this claim could not be validated —tri ]

And August was originally renamed after Augustus Caesar but it was originally Quintilis, and which means five.

And Julius Caesar was originally the one who renamed the start of the whole calendar to confuse you

And the missing month, the thing y'all are missing til now: Sextilis - I know it's weird - but it means six.

September is now 7

October is now 8

November’s 9

December’s 10

January is named after god Janis.

February is named after the god Februus.

And march is named after another god - or demon - Mars. The god of war who ends things. And what's that famous Shakespeare quote, “Beware the Ides of March”? Oh yeah here's Shakespeare manipulating our language again: The Ides of March was originally related to a timeline meaning celebration… Celebration for the new year.



So why’d they change it?



So our yearly calendar was supposed to start in April and end in March. We were supposed to have thirteen months of twenty eight days which is: 13 x 28 = 364 Plus the one day which represents renewal to make it three hundred sixty five. That day also represents resurrection. Now what day did Jesus die?



It's actually April 3rd AD33, that a lot of historians assume. But what do you wanna bet the calendar has been shifted a few days and it was probably closer to April 1st, hence the name April Fools Day—because you're a fool for believing a calendar that makes absolutely no sense and not recognizing the day that Jesus died for humanity. That's why they call it April Fool’s Day, and demons celebrate April Fool’s Day because the world has forgotten the day that your Lord died for you. All of this calendar shifting—they did it so that you cannot honor God's feast and holidays. They did it to confuse you. I mean God specifically says, “keep my days”. He says, “keep the sabbath”, that's part of his command. God wants you to honor his holidays. And more interestingly, in the Book of Jubilees, Chapter 6:37, it states: “For this reason the years come upon them when they will disturb (the order), and make an abominable (day) the day of testimony, and an unclean day a feast day, and they will confound all the days, the holy with the unclean and the unclean with the holy: for they will go wrong as to the months and sabbaths and feasts and jubilees.”



And what day even is the sabbath?



See many people think sabbath is Sunday but it's actually supposed to be Saturday because it was called sabbot day.



They even still call it sabbot day in Russia but it was derived from sabbath day—that's where the original term came from—not Saturn day which was later evolved into worship of Saturn.



And even more interesting that in the book of Jubilees it actually states that the calendar was actually only supposed to have three hundred and sixty four days only.



And so that's why the calendar has been shifted so you can't honor god's holidays and you don't even know what they are.



And Romans 1:20 basically says god made creation so that you are without excuse if you deny him.



So don't be fooled, recognize that Jesus died for you. Do the research, read your bible, and realize that you live in a world that's completely manipulated by Satan.



They changed the calendar so that you don’t know how to honor your God’s holidays.

The Gregorian Calendar is Designed to Put Us Out Of Sync With Nature, Here is the True 13 Month Year

The Spiritual/Practical

Wednesday February 26, 2025 (Day 20, Eighth Moon, 004)

Why choosing the calendar would be good for you

by denise ward

I shall illustrate why I feel that adopting a secondary calendar would actually be good for us, not just for each individual, but also for the human collective.

Living beings are cyclical and humans are too (being part of nature, which we often wouldn’t know it)

There is no pattern to the current calendar. One month has 30 days, the next month has 31, then the next one 31 again, and then after that 30. The number of days goes up and down in no particular order. If it weren’t for the childhood jingle “Thirty days has September, April, June and November”, we wouldn’t know how many days in any particular month. It’s ludicrous to have such a basic template of our lives be so unnecessarily complicated!

It has no symmetry, no geometry, it pays no heed to its distortions such as the prefixes representing the wrong months - septo is seven, octo is eight, novo is nine, and deci is ten. But they have been slipped over by two numbers, why is that?

Well here’s the reason folks - because Julius Caesar wanted a month named after him. And then of course so did Augustus. So they simply slipped two months into the middle of the calendar, “just like that”! Wow, such scholarship, such science, such ego. The snark says it’s time to upgrade.

This discombobulated calendar is what people of the western world go by everyday of their lives. This is what sits in our head daily, taking up real estate that could be used for useful thinking. Recalling days of the month pervades our life in small, cumulative ways that we don’t realize how much wasted time we spend over it. We have to stop to think about the dates and work out days within staggered months.

It doesn’t have to be this way, it could be a lot easier. The calendar we use is essentially up to us. We don’t think about it, but that doesn’t mean when we do think about it, we can’t choose to take it up.

It is true that a calendar should be universal, we have standards like miles and fluid ounces that we all agree to so that our lives have order. It wouldn’t make sense of us to have a plethora of calendars as though we have a plethora of brands of cereal to choose from. The calendar is a standard of measurement of time, and it’s easy to have two standards. There is no need to give in to Rome’s monopoly of time.

We all know when it’s Wednesday, but we don’t always know what date it is. In the 13 moon calendar the days of the week stay the same. There are thirteen months of exactly 28 days. Every day of the month falls on the same day of the week, every month throughout the year. So if the first day falls on a Tuesday, the first of every month will also fall on a Tuesday. And so too every other date would fall on the same day. Therefore (if Tuesday was the first day), every Tuesday in every month throughout the year would be numbered 1, 8, 15, 22. And every Monday of every month throughout the year will be dated 28, 7, 14, 21. The following year, the same pattern would apply but it would go one day forward.

The 13 moon calendar also has seven days in a week.

We must be aware that all this is arbitrary, so is the Roman calendar. All calendars are. Yet they feel so much part of our life. There is no real day called Wednesday or Monday or any other, it is simply made up to make our lives more orderly and we accept this because it makes our lives more streamlined. Therefore we can use another time matrix, one that makes sense, one that will be good for us.

Recall in the 13 moon calendar is made even easier by the color coding of the weeks in the month – the first week of every month is coded red; the second week is coded white, the third blue and the fourth, yellow. This pattern repeats every month so it makes it easier to pinpoint an event or a regular appointment.

Four weeks multiplied by 13 equals 364, not 365. The 13 moon calendar makes that odd day have a different color code - green - and that day is absent of a date. It is therefore called the Day Out Of Time. This day is a bit like new year’s eve in the current culture – it is a day of gratitude, celebration, reflection or relaxation. A day not tethered by a number. A day to herald the new year, in the most abundant time of the cycle – midsummer - July 25th . This is the Day Out Of Time.

This year I envision celebrating the Day Out Of Time in a bigger way than I have before. The irony of a super party in year 005 coincides with the Roman year 2025, the same year the ghouls are salivating over their plan to be rid of 70% of the US population before their Agenda 21 and 2030 hits the big finale. But wouldn’t it be ironic if in the same year, their subjects are partying over a new time matrix and a new century. Oh Rome will not be pleased…

The reason it will be taken seriously by Rome and London is because the calendar has been devised to keep you and me and everyone, out of our synchronization with nature and her cycles. And that disconnects us and weakens our confidence because it diminishes our clarity and our entire mind and body goes “off” center.

It’s hard to tell from this paradigm what it would be like under a cyclical calendar. I have never lived under another calendar, so I am only speculating. But it is my hunch that living within the cycles that comport with nature, will be like calibrating into our proper frequency. That kind of equilibrium would keep us within a frequency that empowers and revitalizes us. It must also have an effect on the organisms that live within and upon us as they are attuned to nature, unlike us. It must be causing a huge distortion.

As humans living in this time, we are here for a special purpose. We are alive today in order to change the trajectory of life on earth, to take earthlings to freedom. We are here to celebrate and protect life on earth. We are here to counter the machine matrices of transhumanism by going by the matrices of nature. As we open our eyes to the deceptions and distortions we will need new templates to replace these warped ones, and start on the road to harmony. It would behoove us to make change now while we have a window of time to do so, before machines take over more of our lives and give us less room to act. When we shift into a cyclical time rhythm, we attune more to nature and from that stance, we get access to powers beyond what our imagination can conjure right now. We cannot be in equilibrium while we are steeped in this time matrix.

The current and silly calendar shouldn’t be abandoned though. We should maintain it and simply add an extra date citation whenever the need to cite the date, like we do in documents, articles, studies, books, and what-have-you. We should cite the 13 moon calendar date in parentheses following the Roman calendar date. This will be much like we cite miles and kilometers simultaneously or ounces and millimeters. An example of it is at the top of this essay. We could even cite the date simply with a forward slash between the two, like we do with current measurement conversions.

When we cite the secondary calendar, it will make a statement about us, it will say, “I exercise my will to choose” and only a sovereign can do that. A slave can’t do that. And as more people cite the date this way, we will be able to see the rate of people deciding to assert their individual choice.

The statement will show that you are one who knows that you are the master of your life. To make it the new norm, will take practice but it is not hard. Only a minute to look up the date you want from the site the Law of Time dot org. The calendar is only the first step toward disengaging from the current paradigm and creating a new path. It’s not enough to drop the current ways, we need replacements. Nature hates a void. What could be more significant than reclaiming our time?

A grand way to memorialize a new era is to have a world-wide celebration. Thirteen DJ’s from anywhere in the world, taking a one-hour slot each, to speak or play whatever they want, celebrating our exit from eons of enslavement, and into a new era.

In 2020, who wouldn’t have wanted to start new century? A new era that would do away with the silly and dangerous beliefs such as authority over another adult, where some adults get to decide what other adults can put into their body and their children’s body. The idea is totally preposterous. It’s a wonder we ever fell for it.

Authority is but a belief. When you see it for what it is, when it no longer impresses or frightens you, it turns into a phantom and dissolves. Getting back into our salubrious resonance, which is our true resonance with nature, fear dissolves and loses its power. This will have the effect of taking all the wind out of their sails and nobody is able to rule in that condition. Some of us thought starting a new century that year would be just what the doctor ordered. So we did! Why wait for overlords to do anything for us?

We commemorated the new century by holding an informal video session of it on the Day Out Of Time, July 25th , 2020. We dubbed the new century 000 using three digits rather than four so that the two eras are easily discernible. The current year is 004. The year 005 is the year of this coming celebration on July 25th . This could be the century of the sovereign, the century the people free themselves from the world of inversion and into the world of truth and honesty. It’s up to us. Choosing our calendar is only the first phase in a three phase syllabus. The next will be adopting local currencies, and after that, adopting a quality consensus system. All of these can be practiced while still being in the current matrix.

We the people have to start unbuttoning our power after eons of psychological imprisonment. And simply citing a secondary calendar is an easy first step. Once many start doing it, it will affect us psychologically, it will invigorate us with a new sense of confidence in our ability to choose and affect events, to be sturdy in our declaration of sovereignty, in our being heirs of creation and a natives of gaia.

The controllers tried to nudge our frequencies off with the miscalibration of music from 432 hz to 440 hz as with the calendar, and who knows how many other ways.

Thus the great party on July 25th this year will be a day in history. Would you like to say something of importance on this historical event? Would you take part in this momentous occasion and mark our human collective’s coming of age? You will have an hour to say and play whatever your heart desires in a 13 hour marathon of consciousness revelry and reveal-ry.

This event should bring together a whole spectrum of truth seekers and truth speakers, and those who despair of remaining in this paradigm. Changing our time matrix is easy to do, anyone can do it and nobody need ask permission. That’s another thing we need to get out of if we’re going to reclaim our sovereignty – asking permission to speak or be free.

With people in the truth and liberty community kind of not really going anywhere as yet, citing the two calendars is a benign way of making a bold statement. It can anchor and unite the many factions of the truth and freedom community. Anarchists, breatharians, voluntary-ists, Amish, libertarians, new agers, vegans. The calendar can anchor us together and give us unity.

Simply citing the calendar is a first “baby step” in taking the reigns of our sovereign being.

While the frequency of control is crashing in, this new frequency will neutralize it. Changing the current frequency requires practicing sovereignty. Sovereignty is the antidote to control. Claiming sovereignty recognizes the sovereignty of others, and that means we treat others as we would want to be treated. It is the antithesis to hierarchy, domination and intimidation. To access this wondrous spectrum we need to glide out of empire time and sashay into cyclical time.

This year 005, will commemorate this momentous occasion. And you are invited.



Moon Quotes & Poetry that Didn’t Make the Cut for this Article —TriTorch