The best manipulators make their victims feel smart for believing the lie. The Wise Wolf will show you the strings you swore were never attached to you.

Six corporations control ninety percent of everything you watch, read, and hear in America. Six. Not sixty. Not six hundred. Six.

And those six corporations are owned by a handful of billionaires who attend the same parties, sit on the same boards, vacation on the same islands, and share the same vision for the future of humanity, a future where you are no longer necessary except as a consumer of whatever products they decide to sell you until the day you die.

This is not a conspiracy theory. This is publicly available information that anyone can verify in ten minutes of research. Comcast owns NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, Universal Pictures, and dozens of cable channels. Disney owns ABC, ESPN, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and just absorbed most of 21st Century Fox. Warner Bros Discovery owns CNN, HBO, the DC universe, and a sprawling empire of cable networks. Paramount Global owns CBS, Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon. Sony controls a massive chunk of the music and film industry. And News Corp, the Murdoch empire, owns Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and newspapers across three continents.

Your local news station that you think is independent? Probably owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, which controls nearly two hundred television stations across America and forces them all to read the same scripted editorials. Your favorite newspaper? Bought up by a hedge fund or a billionaire who wanted a mouthpiece. Your streaming service? Owned by one of the six. Your social media feed? Curated by algorithms designed by Silicon Valley billionaires to keep you angry and engaged and clicking.

You are not consuming news. You are consuming a product manufactured by the richest men in human history, and that product is designed to do one thing: keep you so busy fighting your neighbors that you never notice the chains being fastened around your wrists.

How Evil Minds Actually Operate

I want you to understand something about power that most people refuse to accept because accepting it would shatter their worldview. Evil men do not see themselves as evil. They see themselves as visionaries, as builders, as the only people intelligent enough to make the hard decisions that history requires. They sit in rooms you will never enter and discuss the future of humanity the way you discuss what to have for dinner. They are not twirling mustaches and cackling about their plans. They are speaking in calm, measured tones about optimization and efficiency and the necessary restructuring of society for the challenges ahead.

History’s worst tyrants had to rely on human soldiers who could refuse orders. The new technocratic, billionaire corporate despots are building armies that cannot.

And the first thing every one of these men understands is that you cannot control a united population. A people who see themselves as countrymen, who trust each other, who would stand together against a common threat, that population is ungovernable by a small elite. The math does not work. There are too many of them and too few of you. So before you can rule, you must divide. Before you can conquer, you must shatter the bonds that hold communities together. Before you can enslave, you must convince the slaves that their fellow slaves are the enemy.

This is not new wisdom. This is the oldest trick in the book of power. The Romans called it divide et impera. Every empire, every tyrant, every ruling class in human history has used the same playbook because it works every single time. Pit the poor against the slightly less poor. Pit the native born against the immigrant. Pit the urban against the rural, the religious against the secular, the young against the old. Create tribes. Inflame grievances. Manufacture crises. Keep the population so busy fighting each other that they never look up and see who is actually running things.

The billionaires who own your media understand this better than anyone because many of them studied history and political theory at elite universities that most Americans cannot afford. They know exactly what they are doing. They are not stupid. They are not making mistakes. Every story that makes you hate your neighbor, every controversy that splits the country down the middle, every outrage cycle that dominates the news for a week and then vanishes without resolution, all of it is working exactly as intended.

They Are Building An Army That Does Not Need You

Here is where this stops being about politics and starts being about survival.

The billionaire class is investing hundreds of billions of dollars into humanoid robots. Not wheeled robots. Not industrial arms on factory floors. Humanoid robots with legs that walk and run and climb stairs and navigate rough terrain exactly the way a human soldier does. I need you to think about why that design choice matters because it is the difference between a servant and a weapon.

If the goal was to build robots that fold your laundry and work in warehouses and serve drinks at parties, you would put them on wheels. Wheels are simple. Wheels are cheap. Wheels are reliable. A wheeled robot can glide across a factory floor or roll through your living room with no problem. Wheels make perfect sense for domestic labor and industrial automation. But wheels cannot chase you through the woods. Wheels cannot climb the stairs to your apartment. Wheels cannot wade through a river or navigate a cave system or descend into a sewer to hunt down whoever is hiding there.

Legs can…

Boston Dynamics builds robots that sprint faster than you can run, that do backflips, that open doors and navigate obstacle courses designed to simulate urban combat environments. These machines can carry a hundred pounds of equipment without slowing down. Now imagine that equipment is body armor and a machine gun. Imagine a robot that does not need to sleep, does not need to eat, does not question orders, does not hesitate before pulling the trigger, feels no remorse after killing, cannot be reasoned with, cannot be bribed, cannot be turned against its masters through propaganda or appeals to shared humanity. Imagine ten thousand of them. Imagine a million of them.

Newsweek recently called the new Phantom MK1 the ‘ultimate warrior’ and this is just one of dozens of humanoid, robot soldiers in development right now.

That is what they are building. That is what your tax dollars and your Amazon purchases and your Tesla stock are funding. Not helpers. Hunters. Not servants. Soldiers. Machines designed from the ground up to navigate the same terrain humans navigate because they are designed to fight humans and kill humans and there is no other reason to give a robot legs instead of wheels.

This is not science fiction. This is happening right now in laboratories funded by the same billionaires who own your media and control your government. Every technocrat since the word robot was first invented has dreamed of the same thing: an army that obeys without question, that cannot be turned, that makes the messy business of controlling a population trivially easy. An army like that changes the math of power forever. You do not need to convince soldiers to fire on their own countrymen if your soldiers are machines. You do not need to worry about military coups or defections or whistleblowers if your military has no conscience and no loyalty except to whoever holds the controller.

Right now, the billionaire class still needs you. They need you to work in their warehouses and buy their products and vote for their politicians and most importantly, they need you to keep the current soldiers and police officers on their side. Human enforcers can be swayed. Human enforcers have families and communities and divided loyalties. Human enforcers might refuse an order that crosses a line. That is a vulnerability the billionaire class intends to eliminate, and they are spending more money than most nations have to do it as fast as possible.

What do you think happens to you when they finish?

I worked around these people for twenty years. I gave up my chance to be a millionaire and part of the club because I could not stomach what I was seeing. I walked away from wealth most people cannot imagine to warn you about what is coming, and almost nobody is listening because everyone is too busy screaming about pronouns and taxes and illegal immigrants and whatever other manufactured controversy the algorithm is pushing this week. All of that garbage is engineered specifically to keep you from noticing what is really happening: the technocrat takeover of the entire world.

The division is not a bug. The division is the feature. The division is what keeps you docile while they build the army that will make your compliance optional.

Ten Ways They Are Manipulating You Right Now

The first manipulation is the illusion of choice. You think you have two parties representing different visions for America but both parties are funded by the same billionaires, vote for the same surveillance bills, approve the same defense budgets, and serve the same corporate interests. The choice you are given is which color tie the puppet wears, not who controls the strings. The second manipulation is emotional hijacking. The news does not inform you, it activates you. Every story is framed to trigger fear or anger or disgust because those emotions bypass your rational thinking and make you easier to control. You are not watching journalism. You are being subjected to psychological operations designed to keep you in a constant state of agitation. The third manipulation is tribal sorting. The algorithm learns what makes you angry and feeds you more of it until your entire worldview is shaped by outrage at the other side. You are sorted into a tribe not because you chose it but because keeping you tribal keeps you predictable and profitable. The fourth manipulation is false scarcity. You are told resources are limited and the other tribe is taking what belongs to you. Immigrants are stealing your jobs. Welfare recipients are draining your taxes. The other party is destroying your healthcare. Meanwhile the billionaire class has more wealth than any humans in history and could solve most of these problems tomorrow if they wanted to. The fifth manipulation is memory holing. Stories that threaten powerful interests get buried or forgotten within days. Exposed crimes result in no consequences. Historical context that would help you understand the present is never taught. You are kept in a perpetual present with no past to learn from and no future to plan for. The sixth manipulation is controlled opposition. The voices you think are fighting for you are often funded by the same interests they pretend to oppose. The outrage merchant on your side of the aisle is playing a character designed to keep you engaged and angry and tuned in while nothing ever actually changes. The seventh manipulation is the Overton window. The range of acceptable opinion is artificially narrowed so that anything outside it seems extreme. Ideas that were mainstream fifty years ago are now treated as radical. Ideas that serve elite interests are treated as moderate common sense. You are not choosing your beliefs from the full range of human thought. You are choosing from a menu they wrote. The eighth manipulation is learned helplessness. You are shown so many problems with no solutions that you eventually give up and accept that nothing can change. This is intentional. A population that believes resistance is futile does not resist. They scroll and complain and feel superior for understanding how bad things are while doing absolutely nothing about it. The ninth manipulation is identity capture. Your political affiliation becomes your identity, and any attack on your party feels like an attack on you personally. This makes you defend politicians and policies that harm you because admitting they are wrong would mean admitting you were wrong, and your ego will not allow that. The tenth manipulation is the most insidious of all: you are manipulated into believing you are too smart to be manipulated. Every person reading this thinks the manipulations I described apply to other people, the stupid people, the brainwashed people on the other side. That certainty is itself a manipulation. The moment you believe you are immune is the moment you become most vulnerable.

Red Vs Blue Is A Cage Match And The Billionaires Sold Tickets

The person down the street who votes differently than you is not your enemy. They are your neighbor. They worry about the same things you worry about. They want their kids to be safe and their bills to be paid and their country to be a place worth living in. They have been manipulated just like you have been manipulated, fed a different flavor of the same poison, sorted into a different tribe by the same algorithm, pointed at you as the enemy by the same people who point you at them.

The working class Republican and the working class Democrat have more in common with each other than either of them has with the billionaire class that funds both parties.

You share the same struggles. You face the same rigged systems. You are being crushed by the same economic forces that have transferred more wealth upward in the last fifty years than at any point in human history. And instead of uniting against the people doing this to you, you are screaming at each other on the internet about pronouns and flags and whatever fresh outrage the algorithm served up this morning.

This is exactly what they want. A nation at war with itself cannot resist a takeover. A people consumed by mutual hatred will accept any authority that promises to protect them from the manufactured enemy. Every empire that fell was divided before it was conquered. Every free people who lost their freedom were set against each other first.

The red versus blue war is not real. It is a show put on by people who own both teams. It is professional wrestling and you think it is a real fight. The wrestlers go backstage after the match and laugh together while you are still screaming at the guy in the other section who was rooting for the wrong character.

This Is Our Country Not Theirs

This nation belongs to the people who live here and work here and raise families here and will be buried here. It does not belong to billionaires who hold citizenship in three countries and will flee to their bunkers the moment things get bad. It does not belong to tech oligarchs who view democracy as an obstacle to efficiency. It does not belong to foreign interests who have purchased so much influence that they might as well be writing our laws themselves.

We have to stop letting them divide us. We have to start seeing each other as fellow Americans again instead of enemy combatants in a culture war that was manufactured to keep us weak. We have to remember that the person screaming at us online is also a victim of the same manipulation, and maybe if we stopped screaming back and started talking, we might realize we have been fighting the wrong enemy this entire time.

Turn off the television. It is not informing you. It is programming you. Question everything, including the sources you trust, especially the sources you trust. Talk to people who disagree with you and do it without trying to win. Listen to why they believe what they believe. You might discover that the monster you have been told to hate is actually just another person trying to make sense of a confusing world with imperfect information, exactly like you.

Remember who you are. You are an American. Your ancestors came to this land or were brought to this land or were already on this land, and regardless of how they got here, they built something together that was supposed to be different from the old world’s tyrannies and aristocracies. That project is not finished. Every generation has to fight to keep it alive against the forces that want to drag us back to a world where a handful of rulers own everything and everyone else serves at their pleasure.

The billionaires are building robot armies because they know what is coming. They know that eventually the population will wake up and realize what has been done to them. They are preparing for that day. The question is whether we wake up before they finish building, or after.

Stop letting them divide you. Your enemies are not your neighbors. Your enemies are the people who profit from your division and are building machines to replace you the moment you are no longer useful.

Start acting like it before it is too late.

