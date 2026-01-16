Out Here On the Perimeter

Out Here On the Perimeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
15h

This is why I never read or watch any mainstream media and haven't for 35 yrs. I read/watch citizen journalists who I have carefully vetted to see if they are deep state.

Reply
Share
2 replies by TriTorch and others
jack spirtos's avatar
jack spirtos
17h

Brilliant journalism. Congratulations.

Reply
Share
3 replies by TriTorch and others
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 tritorch · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture