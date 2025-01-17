[Author’s Note: Gotta resurrect this one from the grave. It was too fun to write to leave all by its lonesome in the wayback machine. This time around I recorded an audio version ^_^ MadChimp

Dr. Fauci is a Vaccine Bringing SuperStar

To kick this off, if you ever doubted the unbridled combined might of the free press, fear, & propaganda:

COVID-Man Explains Why We All Need More Shots & Boostahs

Casey at the Bat

Here is the original ‘Casey at the Bat’ written in 1888 by Ernest Lawrence Thayer (the backstory to why this was written and how it brought the author fame for what he thought were all the wrong reasons is a fascinating one but is out of the scope of this essay). It is read by James Earl Jones:

And Now the Moment You’ve All Been Waiting for: Fauci At the Mic

Audio

1× 0:00 -3:56

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Text

The outlook wasn't dancing for the dark triad that day:

The plandemic wasn't working to keep humanity at bay

And then when Tedros lost the plot, and Walenski did the same,

A pall-like silence fell upon the psychos of the game.

A straggling few got up to leave deep in dark despair.

Mankind had some signs of life, and that just wasn't fair

They thought, "If only Fauci could but get his turn to speak

We'd put up even money now on that nihilist antique"

But Xiden preceded Fauci, as did Billy Gates,

The former was a pedo, the latter was ‘the rake’.

Thus upon those stricken maniacs grim melancholy settled,

For mankind might just remain un-murdered and un-mangled

But pedo-joe instilled some fear, to the wonderment of all,

And Gates, subduing laughter, scrawled propaganda on the wall;

And when the dust had lifted, and they saw what had occurred,

Lockdowns were in lockstep and injections were secured

Then from six psychotic throats a lusty yell did linger;

For the seething masses bought the nonsense hook, line, & sinker

Joy rumbled through the WEF, confidence kindled with new vigor

For who knew wicked scumbags could so inspire and deliver

Their lies found their marks like arrows discharged from their trigger

And Fauci, mighty Fauci, was now advancing with his quiver

There was ease in Fauci's manner as he stepped in to advise;

There was pride in Fauci's bearing and a boast lit Fauci's eyes.

And when, responding to the cheers, he lightly doffed his mask

No monster in the WHO could doubt the charm of that braodcast

Ten million ears were straining as he spun his twisted fable

Double masking, triple testing were all on that tinpot's table

Business closures, churches shuttered, plus some social distance

"Are what's needed from you all to end this prisoner existence"

And while the writhing fraudster ground these lies into those brains

Faux fear flashed on Fauci's face as he forewarned the next strain

As this auditory pestilence came hurtling through the room,

And as Fauci stands reciting it, there, in mock terrified doom

Into the minds of children this dread unheeded sped

"The schools must close", said Fauci. "Oh Yes!" those children said

From the couches packed with people, there went up a muffled roar,

Like the beating of the storm-waves on a stern and distant shore;

"Kill him! Kill that Fauci" shouted a parent in the crowd;

And it's likely they'd have killed him had not Fauci said aloud:

"Two weeks is all we're asking to flatten the infection curve"

From his dungeon Klaus Schwab chuckles, "this man has some nerve"

With a smile of Christian charity great Fauci's visage shone;

He stilled the rising tumult; he bade the fraud go on;

He signaled for the president, and once more the pedo came

But drooling at the microphone he forgot great Fauci's name

"Let's hear it for ... this man", said he, he's gonna save us all

For there is no price too great to pay to save just one grandma

"Agreed!" cried the maddened millions, and the echo answered "Greed"

Gates snickers, smirks, & sneers as they chant his apex creed

Walenski laughs hysterically with her predatory grin

While Tedros phones some terrorists and says, "my boys, we're in"

Klaus summons Bobby McFerrin, and tells him, "son be snappy"

And has him play his favorite hymn: "own nothing and be happy"

Oh, nowhere in this favoured land is liberty shining brightly,

McFerrin’s is the only band playing, and no hearts are taking it lightly

Yes, somewhere globalists are dancing, but nowhere children shout

No, there is no joy beyond WEFville - Dr. Fauci just spoke out

Fauci as Casey