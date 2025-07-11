Out Here On the Perimeter

Out Here On the Perimeter

MadChimp
How Mr. Bullfrog Got His Wings - - was inspired by a 1908 painting by Edward Robert Hughes (c 1908). I bought a print of the whimsical night of the fairies at a garage sale, and Mr. Bullfrog simply ‘emerged’ during an all-night write-a-thon, when the words wouldn’t stop coming. It was written for my grandchildren.

I was raised when children were encouraged to exercise their imaginations, to experience danger, good and evil, wait patiently for Santa, cheer for the Lone Ranger - - and - - join my brothers and sisters in the evening, when my Mother read to us in the style of “chapter books” - - where each daily adventure left us dreaming about what had happened, and imagining what might happen next.

Was that ‘good’ for children? Is it good to suggest nothing is impossible, good is preferable to evil, parents care enough to spend time, present fictional scenarios and then LISTEN to the questions those stories conjure up in the minds of their children?

Oh, I think it is good. I think it is very good, indeed! If you have a three or four-year-old running around the house, try it out - - - . Here is some material to get you started - -

