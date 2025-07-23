Out Here On the Perimeter

Out Here On the Perimeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anomalous Anonymous's avatar
Anomalous Anonymous
17h

It evokes the feelings of childhood.

Thank you Richard. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
3h

Rick, I just finished reading this to my son over a two morning marathon (we read uplifting stories every morning together), and he was quite enthralled and impressed. Thank you for taking us on this adventure to the Great Meadow and for the enchanting party at the end - we enjoyed every moment of the journey.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 tritorch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture