[Note from TriTorch: Hi all, here is the thrilling conclusion to MadChimp here). I enjoyed this quest very much, and I hope you will as well, and MadChimp you have my sincere gratitude for allowing me to publish this here.

Here’s wishing every reader (and hopefully future young listeners) all the best from out here in the Great Meadow to your cozy home.]

How Mr. Bullfrog Got His Wings - - was inspired by a 1908 painting by Edward Robert Hughes (c 1908). I bought a print of the whimsical night of the fairies at a garage sale, and Mr. Bullfrog simply ‘emerged’ during an all-night write-a-thon, when the words wouldn’t stop coming. It was written for my grandchildren. I was raised when children were encouraged to exercise their imaginations, to experience danger, good and evil, wait patiently for Santa, cheer for the Lone Ranger - - and - - join my brothers and sisters in the evening, when my Mother read to us in the style of “chapter books” - - where each daily adventure left us dreaming about what had happened, and imagining what might happen next. Was that ‘good’ for children? Is it good to suggest nothing is impossible, good is preferable to evil, parents care enough to spend time, present fictional scenarios and then LISTEN to the questions those stories conjure up in the minds of their children? Oh, I think it is good. I think it is very good, indeed! If you have a three or four-year-old running around the house, try it out - - - . Here is some material to get you started - - —Richard “MadChimp” Kelley

By Richard Kelley

Chapter III: Little Fairy Arrives at the Great Meadow

In the morning, the Little Fairy was awakened by an awful racket! Crooooakkk!, Croaaaaak! Croak, croak, croak! It had to be the Bullfrog!

The Bullfrog had awakened from dreams of hopping through the golden field of the Great Meadow. In his dream, he was just about to snag a great big grasshopper for breakfast, when he felt the water around him begin to rock. He opened his eyes, and there was the biggest animal he had ever seen, not three inches from him! “Crooooookkk!”, he screamed! “It’s a monster, coming to eat me!!”

“Hehehehe”, snickered the ‘monster’. “I’m not a monster, I’m a horse!, and you’re swimming in my watering trough!”

“D-d-dd-do you eat frogs?”, asked the Bullfrog?

“Neighhhhhhh”. Said the horse, “I don’t eat FROGS, I eat oats!”

“”Whew”, said the Bullfrog. “You scared me!”

“Don’t worry”, said the horse, “I won’t harm you, but you had better be on your way before the blacksmith’s son finds you, or he will put you in a box, and poke you with sticks.”

About then the Little Fairy arrived, and here and there the sounds of the town waking up could be heard.

“Come on Mr. Bullfrog. Let’s be on our way.”, she said.

And so, once again, they resumed their trek toward the Great Meadow.

When the Little Fairy flew high into the sky to see where they were, she was surprised to see how far they had come! They were already in the foothills of Magic Mountain, and it looked like they would make it to the Great Meadow that day!

She excitedly returned to the Bullfrog to give him the good news!

“Great”, said the Bullfrog. “I can’t wait to see the beautiful fields”

So off they went, climbing higher and higher into the mountains. The air grew cooler, and curious animals could be glimpsed scurrying into the bushes along the road. The road soon gave way to a path, that ran up through the mountain passes, and the Bullfrog had to stop many times to rest. There were, at least, mountain streams, where he could drink his fill, and take a dip when his skin started to dry out. All-in-all, he was tired, but quite happy, and thoroughly enjoying his great adventure!

“I will leave you for a little while’”, said the Little Fairy. “I want to tell all the faries and elves in the Great Meadow that we have a guest coming. I know they will be very happy, and make you very welcome. The way is easy from here - - just follow the path.”

“Croaaak”, said the Bullfrog with a smile. “I can hardly wait”.

And so the Little Fairy flew off to spread the word to all the folks of the Great Meadow, but most especially to the Queen of the Faries, who ruled over all living things in the Great Meadow.

Soon the Little Fairy was at the Great Meadow, and the first person she met was an elf. The elf was sitting in an oak leaf, playing cat’s cradle with a gnome.

“Great news, great news”, said the Little Fairy! We have a visitor from the lowlands, who has come to see the Great Meadow!”

“Yeah! Yeah!”, cried the elf and the gnome together. “A visitor, A visitor!” They were so excited, and made so much noise, that soon there was a throng of Great Meadow inhabitants, all talking at once, and getting the news of Mr. Bullfrogs’s impending visit.

The Queen of the Faries lived in a glen on the north side of the Great Meadow, and she heard, before she saw, the Little Fairy and all the inhabitants of the Great Meadow coming toward her.

“What can this be?”, she wondered. “So much excitement! Whatever it is, it is a joyous sound, full of bright voices and laughter and singing!”

By the time they reached the Queen of the Faries glen just about everyone in the Great Meadow had assembled, with everyone talking at once, and everyone trying to speak louder than everyone else to be heard.

“Calm down! Calm down!”, said the Queen of the Fairies. “I can’t understand you!”

Finally, the Little Fairy was pushed to the front of the pack, and slowly, she related the story of Mr. Bullfrog.

When she had finished, the Queen of the Fairies clapped her hands together in delight!

“A visitor!” she cried. “How absolutely delightful! We will have a party for your guest, and make him welcome to the Great Meadow!”

“Yeah, Yeah”, they all cried! “A party, A party!”

The gnomes were put in charge of making the lanterns, and the elves went to collect honey. All the elf wives ran home to make cupcakes, and the Queen of the Fairies began to hunt for her very special magic flute. Everyone was so busy, the Little Fairy almost forgot Mr. Bullfrog, hopping his way up the mountain pass - - - .

“Oh”, she cried. “I must go to see how Mr. Bullfrog is doing!”, and with that, off she flew - - .



Chapter IV: Mr. Bullfrog Meets the Eagle

Now MOST everyone in the Great Meadow had heard the news, and MOST everyone was excitedly preparing for a party to greet their new guest, but not EVERYONE was aware that a party was being planned.

One of the Great Meadow’s inhabitants was not there when the Little Fairy arrived with her news - - - he was off hunting! - - - The Eagle!

As the Little Fairy rounded the bend of the last peak, she saw a tiny speck, high in the sky. Her blood ran cold! “Oh, no”, she thought. “It’s the Eagle! And he doesn’t know Mr. Bullfrog is my special guest! To him Mr. Bullfrog is (gulp!) LUNCH!”

She flew as fast as she could fly! Where was he! Where was Mr. Bullfrog! There? No, not there. On the path? No, not on the path. Keeping one eye peeled for Mr. Bullfrog, she kept the other on the Eagle. Suddenly the Eagle seemed to stop, dead in the sky - - - .

The Eagle was grumpy. He had been hunting all morning, and hardly had enough for breakfast - - - a couple of fish (which were bony), one little rabbit (which was scrawny) and now it was nearly lunch-time, and he was still hungry! What he really wanted was a nice, big fat Bullfrog! Oh, just the thought of it made his mouth water! Nothing, nothing, nothing tasted quite as good, filled-him up so completely, or made him burp so contentedly, as good, fresh, Bullfrog!

He had about decided that he would have to go home to his nest hungry, when his eagle eye spotted something - - - something - - - splashing in the mountain stream alongside the

trail to the Great Meadow. No! He must be dreaming! There were no frogs in the Great Meadow! His hunger must be making him see things! But then, his Eagle ears heard the unmistakable sound he had not heard in many years - - - CroooooAK!

Yes! Yes, yes, yes! It was the biggest, fattest Bullfrog he had ever seen! It was just kicking-back in the mountain stream, like a sizzling, $75 prime cut from Ruth’s Chris! OH, what a find!

He stopped wondering what a Bullfrog was doing in the Great Meadow, sharpened his talons, and dream or not, started his dive, right toward Mr. Bullfrog!

The Little Fairy took only a second to gasp! “Oh, no, Oh no”, she gasped. She followed the direction of the Eagle’s plunge, and, sure enough, there was Mr. Frog, doing the backstroke across a small pool beside the mountain trail.

She flew harder than she had ever flown, right toward Mr.Bullfrog. Would she be in time? And what could she do, anyway? The Eagle was much bigger than her - - she was more likely to be desert, than have any hope of helping Mr. Bullfrog! But she knew she had to try!

Mr. Bullfrog, on the other hand, was not worried a bit. He lay on his back with his eyes closed, just feeling the cool mountain water beneath him, and dreaming of all the wonderful things he would see in the Great Meadow. He kicked to one side of the pool, turned, and began kicking to the other side of the pool, when the heat of the sun was momentarily cut off. “What”, he thought’ a cloud passing in front of the sun? I don’t remember seeing any clouds. What could that be?” Lazily, he opened his eyes - - - . Not 100 feet above him, descending at incredible speed, with razor-like talons extended, was his worst nightmare! Mr. Eagle had found him! He was so scared he could not move!

The Little Fairy had only one hope! She untied her bag of fairy dust, made one last, desperate lunge toward Mr. Bullfrog, and threw the dust over her head!

Just as Mr. Eagle was about to grab his dream meal, he flew into a - - - what? A dust storm? A bag of flour? Had hunger made him delirious? But wait! His talons hit the soft, pliable stuff of something - - - something, and he grasped it firmly, swooped over the pool soared high into the sky, with his prize in his talons!

Just as all seemed lost, Mr. Bullfrog overcame his fear, and with one mighty kick, propelled himself form the middle of the pool to the far side. His heart was pounding so hard, he wasn’t sure what had happened, or where he was! Everything he could see was a white mist, and he felt sure Mr. Eagle must surely have him!

As luck would have it (and it would be hard to have it any other way), Mr. Eagle had missed Mr. Bullfrog, and grabbed instead the Little Fairie’s dust bag. When his eyes finally cleared, and he stopped coughing, he was amazed to see, NOT the juicy meal he had planned for dinner, but a leather fairy bag! What! So down he zoomed to see just what was going on!

When he got near the pool, he saw the Little Fairy, comforting Mr. Bullfrog, who was still very scared. “Just what do you think you are doing, spoiling my dinner!” he demanded of the Little Fairy.

“Just what do you think YOU are doing, scaring my guest!” said the Little Fairy, every bit as indignantly as Mr. Eagle!

“Your GUEST!” sputtered Mr. Eagle. “I - - - Well, - - - it - - . That was my DINNER!”

“Dinner, schminner”, said the Little Fairy. “This is my guest. I invited him to the Great Meadow, and he is under my protection, and the protection of the Queen of the Fairy’s!”

Now Mr. Eagle knows, as all the inhabitants of the Great Meadow knew, that a guest was a special person, and that special rules applied. No matter how good Bullfrog TASTES, if that Bullfrog happens to be a guest, then he is absolutely OFF the dinner menu!

And so, Mr. Bullfrog was saved.

“If you are hungry”, said the Little Fairy, come with us to the Great Meadow. We are having a great big party, and there will be plenty to eat.”

“A party!”, said Mr. Eagle. “That’s (almost) better than fresh Bullfrog!”

So off they went to the Great Meadow, where there was great activity and merriment. Mr. Bullfrog was introduced to all the residents of the Great Meadow and given a seat of honor in the middle of the huge throng. The Great Meadow was all the Little Fairy had said it was! Never had Mr. Bullfrog seen such beautiful colors in the flowers, trees, and PEOPLE! Elves, pixies and gnomes were all dressed in their finest, and everyone wanted a look at Mr. Bullfrog. He was made to tell stories of life in the pond, how he met the Little Fairy, and his adventures on the road. The favorite story was waking up and thinking a horse was about to eat him, which made all the elves shriek with laughter!

“But where is the Queen of the Fairies”, he asked.

“The Queen is preparing for the party tonight, where you will meet her”, was all the Little Fairy would say.

Once again, the sun went down, and it became quite. As the final rays of sun melted into

the darkness of night, and the stars appeared, at first dimly, and then in crisp brilliance, as if on an unspoken signal, the crowd arose, and began to move toward the far side of the Great Meadow, from which emanated a faint glow.

As they grew closer, Mr. Bullfrog realized that they were headed for the home of the Queen of the Fairies, and it was there that the party would take place.

As they cleared a rise in the land, the Queen’s glen came into view, and what a marvel it was! All the lanterns that the gnomes had made lit up the glen beautifully. There were drums, and pipes, glorious music. Singing and dancing! What a glorious party it was!

Mr. Bullfrog was introduced to the Queen of the Fairies, who ‘officially’ welcomed him to the Great Meadow, and bid him enjoy the hospitality of the glen.

Stories, music, fine food, and dancing! What a time!

When midnight came, all was silent, and all eyes turned toward the Queen.

She smiled her radiant smile, and bade Mr. Bullfrog to come closer.

“Well”, she said, “You have proven yourself a good fellow, and we are pleased you decided to visit us here in the Great Meadow. Is there something, perhaps, we can do for you? Tell me your fondest desire.”

Now Mr. Bullfrog had thought about that a great deal. In fact, he was feeling a little sad, thinking about returning to his pond where he lived all alone, with nothing to break-up his day but the occasional fly - - - and so, he had an answer ready - -

“Queen”, he said, “If my fondest wish were to be granted, I would stay here with all my new friends in the Great Meadow, and this most marvelous night of my life would never end.”

A great cheer went up from the crowd! He had answered well, and they all wanted him to stay.

“If you are to stay, you will need a more convenient way to get around” she said. With a wave of her wand, Mr. Bullfrog was transformed into - - - a - - - well - - - kind of like a fairy, but green, like a frog. His face was definitely frog-like, but his body was much smaller, and streamline - - - . The most noticeable change was a brand new pair of wings!

Slowly, at first, Mr. Bullfrog tried beating his wings. He soon found that, with a little effort and concentration, he could fly! Wonderful!

“The second part of your wish, wishing the party would never end - - - that will take a bit of thought. I will sleep on it tonight, and give you an answer in the morning.”

With that, the Queen of the Fairies took her magic flute from the folds of her gown, and began to play. The clear, sweet tones were sounds Mr. Bullfrog had never ever heard or imagined! Up and down the scale they went - - - sweet and sad, now joyful, now lonely, until the mystic, magic weave had done its’ work, and all the residents of the Great Meadow slipped into happy, restful sleep.



Chapter V: Mr. Bullfrog Arrives at the Great Meadow

the next morning the sun broke over the eastern rim of Magic Mountain, and the residents of the Great Meadow slowly began their day. The crows took up their watches among the tallest trees, and called their “all clear” signal; caw, caw, caw! The elves put on the expresso pots, the druids started the pancakes, and as for Mr. Bullfrog - - - he started hunting for a pond for his daily swim.

The Little Fairy knew that would be on his mind, and planned to show him around the Great Meadow, when something extraordinary happened! They heard The Queen of the Fairies’ magic flute calling them together. Everyone stopped what they were doing, and went to the Queen’s glen.

Now it was very strange for the Queen to be seen during the day. She was just about always a night person. It was also unusual for her to call ‘assembly,. Usually the residence of the Great Meadow, went to her when decisions had to be made, or questions needed to be answered - - - but everyone knew the call, and everyone went.

When they all had arrived, they could tell there was something special in the air. The queen had a great big smile on her face, and was just bubbling over with some news she could hardly wait to tell them!

“It is seldom I ask anything of you, but today I will ask for something special. Mr. Bullfrog made a request last night, and the more I thought of it, the more I liked the idea. He asked that the wonderful night we had together, in joy and friendship might never end. Today I want you to go out into the Great Meadow, and all the lands surrounding it, and collect the colors you see. I want the Blue of the sky, Yellow of the daffodils, green of the finest clover. Gather the orange of the rising sun, the gray of the morning mist, and the black of the crow’s wing. Wherever you see beauty, capture the color, and bring it here.”

Now that seemed like a strange request! But all the residents took up their baskets, and began to collect all the beautiful colors of the Great Meadow. Mr. Bullfrog was not sure just what color he might get, but then he remembered the very special dark green of his little pond, back in the lowlands.

“That would certainly be a new color, here in the Great Meadow, and I’m sure the Queen of the Fairies would love to have it”, he thought. So he found the Little Fairy, borrowed a basket, and off they flew to the lowlands.

The trip took only a few hours this time, as Mr. Bullfrog tried out his new wings! “My, oh my!” he thought, “what a wonderful way to travel!”

Sure enough, they arrived at the pond that had been Mr. Bullfrog’s home, and it was just as he had left it. There were the rushes, the trees, and lily pads. And there just on the edge of the pond, he found the moss that was just the color he had in mind!

“What do you think of that?” he asked the Little Fairy,

“Hmm”, she said. “It is a bit dark, but it has its’ own beauty, too. I think the Queen will like it.”

They gathered a big basket, and holding it between them, flew back to the Great Meadow.

When they arrived, it was mid afternoon, and there were many baskets arrayed in the glen. They were filled with the most beautiful colors, and not all the brightest colors, as you might think. There was, however, something slightly magic about every one of them.

The Queen of the Fairies gathered the residents together, and addressed them thusly; “You have done well. These are the colors of the Great Meadow and some special colors from far away. We have what we need. Now, you Fairies, it is your job to use these colors to paint a picture that captures all the wonder and joy of our party last night. It must be happy, joyful and full of the spirit of love and brotherhood that united us then. In the future, if we want the party to continue forever, we need only to gaze upon the picture at bedtime, and we will relive our joy in our dreams. In that way, the party WILL go on forever!”

Once again, a cheer went up from the crowd! What a clever Queen!

The Fairies began the task of painting the picture, with all the residents looking over their shoulders.

“Shoo”, said the Queen. “Go about your business, now, and let the Fairies do their work. Meet back here at dusk, and we will see the finished painting.”

The residents went off about their business, and the Fairies started to work. They dipped their delicate wings in the colors, and began to paint the very spirit of the festival they had enjoyed the night before. They painted, and painted. They were not happy. “Too much blue”, said one. “Not enough gold from the sun”, said another. And so it went for the rest of the day.

Finally, the picture began to take shape. The complaints about ‘not enough of that’, and ‘too much of this’ began to be replaced by ‘Yes, that’s it!’ and ‘just a touch of green, there!’ Just as the sun was beginning to set, all the Fairies said at once, “That’s it! That’s it!” Proudly, they showed it to the Queen. When she saw it she gasped! “THAT’S IT!” she cried! Gather the residents!

Quickly she threw a cover over the painting, and waited for the residents to assemble. Now it was time to see what had become of all their hard work.

“Now it is time to see what has become of all your hard work.” said the Queen. If the Fairies have done their job well, all you need to do is gaze upon the painting at bedtime, and you will relive our glorious night in your dreams.”

With that, she pulled the cover from the painting. There was a gasp form the crowd, and then, with one voice, they said, “THAT”S IT!, THAT’S IT!”.

And so, the glorious night Mr. Bullfrog got his wings was displayed for all to see, and the night lived on forever in the hearts and dreams of the residents of the Great Meadow.

Mr. Bullfrog and the Little Fairy remained the closest of friends had many great adventures as they flew the length and bread of the Great Meadow, and (once in awhile) back to Mr. Bullfrog’s pond in the lowlands. Mr. Bullfrog was very, VERY glad he decided to go with her to the Great Meadow, rather than have her for lunch!!

The End

By Richard Kelley

Woodland Fairy Queen

