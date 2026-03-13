Out Here On the Perimeter

Out Here On the Perimeter

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Loretta's avatar
Loretta
2d

I think you pretty much hit all the nails on the head. Very well put!!

WAKE UP you people in slimber (zombies).

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Quiltlady's avatar
Quiltlady
2d

I can barely leave my house, but I can Pray, and I will.

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