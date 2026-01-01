It's 2026! What Seeds are You Planting?
New Year’s is unique in that it is the only holiday that celebrates the passage of time. —Gary Ryan Blair
In 2026, books will be read, jokes will be told, landscapes will be visited. Whatever this New Year carries, also carries with it our resolve to be worthy of the time given.
Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift—which is why we call it the present.
—Bill Keane
The New Year is Waiting, Where Are You?
Time’s ya know, that thing that makes it so everything doesn’t happen all at once. —Einstein (Probably)
Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more.
Good Things
A worthy New Year’s resolution, perhaps, is to take no hatred into the New Year without requiring it to restate its purpose.
—Robert Brault
Hava Laugh to Ring in the New Year
Three writers, Frank, Ben, and Carl, who were attending a author’s convention, booked a three bedroom suite on the 75th floor of a hotel.
Upon arriving back at their inn from the convention, a mortified receptionist told them, “I’m terribly sorry, but all the elevators are out of order. Until fixed, you will have to hike the stairs.”
Now, Frank was a teller of funny stories, Ben was a conjurer of spooky stories, and Carl was a crafter of sad stories. The three of them concluded that, to make the trek to the top more tolerable, Frank would tell the other two his most hilarious stories while they climbed from floors 1 to 25, Ben would intone his scariest stories from floors 26 to 50, and Carl would regale them with his saddest stories from floors 51 to 75.
They began the arduous climb to the tippity top story, and Frank banged out the zaniest yarns he had ever put to paper. By the time they reached the 25th floor, Ben and Carl were howling hysterically.
Then Ben started to intone his spooky stories. By the time they hit the 50th floor milestone, Frank and Carl were wide-eyed and hugging each other in fear.
Then the spotlight was turned on poor Carl, and just as he started to narrate his most sorrowful sagas, he shrugged his shoulders, looked down in sadness, put his hands in his pockets for effect, and it then struck him that he had just had the inspiration for his most mournful tale yet:
“I’ll tell my saddest story of all right off the bat,” he says looking up: “There once was a man named Carl who left the hotel room key in the car...”
A grumpy drill sergeant was addressing a squad of twenty-five exhausted men and said:
“I have a nice cushy job for the laziest man here. Raise your hand if you are the laziest.”
24 tired blokes quickly raised their hands, and the sergeant asked the other man “why didn’t you raise your hand?”
The man replied: “Too much trouble raising the hand, Sarge.”
“Mom, don’t get alarmed, but I’m at the hospital.”
“Son, please. You’ve been a surgeon there for 8 years now. Can we start our phone calls differently?”
Little Kate (on phone): My daughter is having high fever and sadly she won’t be able to come to school today!
Teacher: Who is this?
Little Kate: This is my mother speaking!
Twin Babies Born Minutes Apart Not Only Have Different Birthdays, They Have Different Birth Years @ Quill Cross
Today’s good news story comes from Vorhees, New Jersey. Twins boys born within minutes of each other at Virtua Voorhees Hospital don’t only have different birthdays — they have different birth years.
Eve Humphrey was due at the end of January, but her water broke on New Year’s Eve - which also happens to be her husband Billy’s birthday.
I’m thinking - what a great birthday gift! I get two boys on my birthday. We came in early enough on that day that I was thinking, ‘Okay, maybe this is going to happen?’” he told ABC news.
Baby A, now named Ezra, was born at 11:48 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, weighing in at 6 lbs. even.
But little brother had other plans.
Baby B, now named Ezekiel, was born at 12:28 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing 4 lbs., 15 oz.
Twin brothers, born on different days, in different years.
“I just know they’re going to be world changers. And they couldn’t share the same day, right? They needed their own spotlight,” said Billy.
Best Wishes from the Perimeter to Your Home Into 2026 & Far Beyond
Vaya Con Dios and He will go with you.
My man! Happy 2026! Glad to see you post! May this year be better than last!
Very uplifting, Tri!! The happiest of New Years to you! I think it’s going to be a doozy! Laughter is the best medicine, gratitude the highest form of prayer! ❤️