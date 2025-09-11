Journey with me, dear reader…

From Compliance to Learning to Serve Only One Master

We cannot comply our way out of tyranny. When we bow down before the one we serve, we’re going to get what we deserve. And just who and what are we bowing down to? Beneath what symbol are we all assembling? The corrupt US government or the God that inspired the enlightenment model that birthed this country?

One of those things has nothing in common with the other. In review: your rights were given to you by your Creator, not by the government. Because the government did not give them to you, they cannot take them away.

What follows is how they IX—> took them away <—XI anyway.

From Contrived Problems to Fear to Contrived Solutions

March 2001: Meet the E-Team a merry band of artists with four years of 7 day construction access to bring aloft into these symbols anything they so desired.

From False Flag Wounds to Warmongering Brainwashing

Of course the people don't want war, but after all it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy. And it's always a simple matter to drag the people along whether it's a democracy, a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifist for a lack of patriotism and exposing the country to greater danger.

—Herman Goering - Nuremberg Trial 1945

To War

The tragedy of war is that the young men and women die fighting each other - rather than their real enemies back home in their capitals.

—Edward Abbey

To Despair

You Smug Faced Crowd with Kindling Eye

Who Cheer When Soldier Lads March By

Sneak Home and Pray You’ll Never Know

The Hell Where Youth and Laughter Go

—Suicide in the Trenches

To Death Beneath the Symbol Around Which, We All Assemble

Flags are bits of colored cloth that governments use first to shrink-wrap their citizen's brains and then later as ceremonial shrouds to bury their dead bodies in.

—Arundhati Roy

Oh how we’ll fly.

Oh how we’ll tremble.

Who and what are we bowing down to?

To the Disbelief Trap: That This Could Possibly Be Being Done On Purpose

Someone far smarter than I once pointed out that "belief is the enemy of knowledge". This is also true of disbelief.

The more we do to you, the less you seem to believe we’re doing it.

—Josef Mengele

The global system fractures that began in earnest on 9/11/2001 - those that eroded the very foundations of freedom in the United States - survived by the ceaseless wars in the middles east, the 2008 economic meltdown, the extended conflicts in both Ukraine and Israel synergized with Epstein, climate change, and the burgeoning threats of hyper-inflation and cyber-security warnings targeting critical infrastructure.

The AI narrative and the emergence of the Digital ID protocol enabling absolute censorship—and the total surveillance such an endeavor demands—and all of this fused with the myriad of contrived problems and “solutions” spawned by the unprecedented world-wide PSYOP known as the COVID-19 pandemic - - - are the combined collective smokescreens and bludgeons being wielded by the powers that should’t be in order to execute a blanket world-wide coup, and if we do not stop this madness we will soon find ourselves locked inside a technological panopticon prison unlike anything seen in history.

IX-XI Panopticon Prison: The guards watch you, but you cannot watch them.

The reason we are in this mess running headlong into tyranny is because the majority of people refuse to believe that the controllers would ever do this to us. These eternal optimists appear to be blind to this most fundamental construct of human nature: that power attracts and then corrupts nearly everyone who wields it—and the globalists - those obscure puppetmaster billionaires you never read about in Forbes and who've spent decades away from the disinfectant properties of sunlight - have indeed become quite corrupted.



I’ve tried and failed countless times to open their eyes to the truth of the situation – that the elites are evil incarnate, and that they want most of us dead, and that they want to enslave the rest of us.



And the stunning part about their blindness is that none of this is new: the psychopaths often rise to the top of every power structure over time as the bad drives out the good and as such tyranny has taken control of nations many many times throughout history. This time is no different, and the freedom we take for granted has actually been an aberration from the historical norm.

Since Before the Enlightenment, Neo-Technocratic-Feudalism Has Always Been the Primary Objective

If people still cannot see this given how obvious what is occurring has become, then I do not see how we have any hope of turning the tide.



The normies will just keep on complying and believing what’s being done to them is for the greater good while they drag themselves and the rest of us into totalitarianism.

To the Engineered Scorn in the Blind, Targeted at Those With Eyes to See

Many people I encounter are so brainwashed by media that they can't see two inches in front of their noses, and if you ever challenge them on the propaganda they find there, like Pavlov's dog they will call you a conspiracy theorist. They will then turn up their nose and walk away with a heightened sense of superiority.



The term "conspiracy theory" is remarkably adept at turning off all critical thinking like a light switch in a large portion of the people I have personally met.



Conditioning the public to react this way has to have been one of the most effective PSYOPs ever pushed onto the general population.



It is equal parts diabolic and brilliant, and it means that the elites can get away with just about anything with little to no scrutiny because everyone is too afraid to point out that the emperor has no clothes lest they be labeled a "conspiracy theorist".

Meet Peer Pressure: Among the Most Powerful Forces in the Universe

From the Hope of Turning the Tide—Jail-Breaking Out of the IX - XI Prison—To Real Solutions to the Counterfeit Problems

The aforementioned narratives are rigorously constructed to evoke the fight - flight - freeze - fawn - feign - or faint response inside each of you, and every minute we waste on them is a minute we lose building a future worth living in for ourselves and our children, which is, of course, the point of them in the first place.

Dead ends, stairs to nowhere, invoked fear, twists and turns, empty promises brimming with enticing breathless promises of justice which never arrive but keeps us docile, inert, and unprepared for the hellish future they are building while they distract us with their Epstein Pavlovian whistle.

Unfortunately the clock is ticking, the hours are flying by. The past increases the future recedes. Possibilities decreasing, regrets mounting.

—Haruki Murakami

The solution is to get local, get self-dependent, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors office, and town councils, get to know your sheriff, get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.

Practically the entire “establishment” is a group of dark triad emotional vampires. We need to get self-sufficient immediately - figure out how to live without them completely (eg no more supermarkets) - and begin ignoring them. This will starve them - the one thing they cannot stand above all others is to be summarily disregarded- and in our favor we will not longer be their emotional puppets dangling from their psychotic string.

The following two galleries contain crowdsourced ways to achieve this. Please honor the Periemter by taking the time to read them as they took a long time and a lot of effort to source:

How to Detach from a Corporation/Government and Become Self-Dependent, Vol 1

How to Detach from a Corporation/Government and Become Self-Dependent, Vol 2

Finally: How to Seize Local Control (Bar None the Most Potent Weapon in our Arsenal):

It would seem that mankind is doomed to repeat the same mistakes of inaction over and over. Always hoping against hope that we can comply our out of tyranny, even when the wolf is at our neighbor's door. The predators encroach, and we do nothing. The predators advance, and we do little. The predators take off their sheep masks, drop all pretense, bare their teeth, and halt the charade that they are not out to consume us - and we go on pretending that they are still sheep and not the ravenous wolves they’ve exposed themselves to be.

Nah, we’re anything but sheep. Here’s how to fix this:



From Out Here On the Perimeter to your home, we wish you blessing and good tidings.

I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.

—John 16:33