Perhaps the Most Hauntingly Beautiful Collection & Arrangement of Words in the English Language
Do not stand at my grave and weep
[Author’s Note: All apologies for being absent everyone. At this time I am taking a step back in order to straighten a few things out in my life and put my priorities in their proper order. The death of a very close friend occurred a couple of weeks ago, and I wanted to share this poem with you, which I consider to be both the most haunting and most uplifting words ever put by pen to paper.
I also wanted to take this opportunity to broadcast my limitless gratefulness to five astonishing friends for something extra special they did for me yesterday. Please count me deeply in your debt and expect a heartfelt letter of gratitude when I am able to find the words. “Let It Rain”, has indescribable grace D——, I listened all night.]
Do Not Stand At My Grave And Weep, by Clare Harner
There are two versions, both of which I present here. The latter is the one I read at my friend’s funeral, because it is the one I prefer, but they are both stunning. If you’ve never heard this masterpiece before and choose to read this for a departed loved one yourself (and I hope you will), you might consider first asking the audience to imagine that it is their late beloved, not you, whom is the one speaking.
While at first glance what follows may resemble a dirge of death, this could not be farther from its meaning. It is a celebration of eternal life. As we pick up the pieces in the aftermath of a fallen friend or relative in this darkening age, it is more important than ever that we remind ourselves that these lost loved ones are in fact not lost, and indeed, have never left us—as they dance and sparkle as light—or circle above us in flight—through our daily lives.
Do Not Stand At My Grave and Weep (v1)
By Clare Harner
Do not stand at my grave and weep;
I am not there. I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am diamond glints on snow.
I am sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry;
I am not there.
I did not die.
Do Not Stand At My Grave and Weep (v2)
By Clare Harner
Do not stand at my grave and weep;
I am not there. I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am diamond glints on snow.
I am sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awake and greet the dawn
I am the day as it is born
I am birds in circling flight
I am the soft starlight at night
Do not stand at my grave and cry;
I am not there.
I did not die.
A Reading & A Song to Close the Proceedings
When I Get Where I’m Going
Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come."
—Rabinadrath Tagore (1861-1941)
My dad passed away in January 2024 after an 8 year battle with Alzheimer's. He was well-cared for by his wife, my stepmother and we, his children were grateful for that. However, she chose to alienate herself from his family in the past few years because we chose not to do the covid jab due to several family members getting sick and/or dying. This meant that when I went to see him the last time for Father's Day 2023, I was not allowed to hug him. I was devastated then and still today.
I have the opportunity to visit his urn at a mausoleum this month. I will be reading this poem. I am familiar with it and it is lovely. I miss him terribly. He was my champion.
Sorry to hear about your loss Tritorch🙏. Beautiful poem and music . . My last living aunt died a few weeks ago and talked with her about where she was going while she was in hospice. Your stack essay resonated with me quite a bit and touched my heart . 💜 . Thank u .