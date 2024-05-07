[Author’s Note: All apologies for being absent everyone. At this time I am taking a step back in order to straighten a few things out in my life and put my priorities in their proper order. The death of a very close friend occurred a couple of weeks ago, and I wanted to share this poem with you, which I consider to be both the most haunting and most uplifting words ever put by pen to paper.

I also wanted to take this opportunity to broadcast my limitless gratefulness to five astonishing friends for something extra special they did for me yesterday. Please count me deeply in your debt and expect a heartfelt letter of gratitude when I am able to find the words. “Let It Rain”, has indescribable grace D——, I listened all night.]

Do Not Stand At My Grave And Weep, by Clare Harner

There are two versions, both of which I present here. The latter is the one I read at my friend’s funeral, because it is the one I prefer, but they are both stunning. If you’ve never heard this masterpiece before and choose to read this for a departed loved one yourself (and I hope you will), you might consider first asking the audience to imagine that it is their late beloved, not you, whom is the one speaking.

While at first glance what follows may resemble a dirge of death, this could not be farther from its meaning. It is a celebration of eternal life. As we pick up the pieces in the aftermath of a fallen friend or relative in this darkening age, it is more important than ever that we remind ourselves that these lost loved ones are in fact not lost, and indeed, have never left us—as they dance and sparkle as light—or circle above us in flight—through our daily lives.

Do Not Stand At My Grave and Weep (v1)

By Clare Harner



Do not stand at my grave and weep;

I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am diamond glints on snow.

I am sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning's hush

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there.



I did not die. Do Not Stand At My Grave and Weep (v2)

By Clare Harner



Do not stand at my grave and weep;

I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am diamond glints on snow.

I am sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awake and greet the dawn

I am the day as it is born

I am birds in circling flight

I am the soft starlight at night Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there.



I did not die.

A Reading & A Song to Close the Proceedings

When I Get Where I’m Going

