Unlike television, nature does not steal time; it amplifies it.

―Richard Louv, Last Child in the Woods

[Author's Note: Fair warning, we cover a broad range of topics Our Here On the Perimeter. If you enjoy watching professional football (which I very much enjoy playing), or think the Davos Digital ID control grid or Jesus Christ are nutty conspiracy theories, respectfully, this article is probably not for you, so please skip it as the weather changes constantly on the Perimeter and a new piece will surely come along soon that will breeze something worthwhile into your world.

Now, buckle your harness, as you've been shown, and prepare to have your Super-Bowl-Sunday, mind blown…]

Now, buckle your harness, as you’ve been shown, and prepare to have your Super-Bowl-Sunday, mind blown…]

Lucifer Falling from Heaven | The Weekend [weakend] Super Bowl Halftime Show 2021

Introduction - Professional Sports is Reel ity Television Where Nothing is Real

Because the NFL is registered as entertainment, not sport, it is not illegal to fix the games. Want to know who is going to win? Check to see which team winning will move the bottom line of Vegas the most.

— rolandttg

Professional athletics market themselves as being ultra competitive affairs with each player giving it their all to bring their team to victory for glory, treasure, & fame. In reality, when pushed, the NFL admitted before the Supreme Court that all of their franchises compete as a unit in the entertainment [rather than sport—key difference] marketplace with each club and player geared toward maximizing total audience participation and dollars spent. What this means is that - because each team is the league and profits are shared among them - wins and losses are largely irrelevant to their bottom line. The drama among players on and off the field is what sells, and the more provocative the story the more the league members (teams) make. This admission plugs this pantomime theater - legally and literally - squarely into the category of fake professional wrestling.

Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

—Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s Right Hand Man

The narrative is the gold mine—the story is how they get millions of people who couldn’t care less about football follow and spend their treasure on it. This is why LaBron James is a good guy one minute and a bad guy the next. Like any good professional wrestling script, when the audience needs a hero or a villain, the league will gladly supply one while watching merchandise, ticket sales, and ratings skyrocket. All teams benefit from this and so there is no incentive to win, only an incentive to bend wins, loses, performance, point spreads, and total points scored toward maximizing insider gambling opportunities along with the emotional appeal of the entire counterfeit competitive construct. It’s an all for one and one for all circus performance masquerading around as a genuine tournament. Watch:

The Mockingbird Mainstream Media Mind Management Dimension

As an aside before continuing: the meta-narrative of the professional sports world is naturally just as fake. Taylor Swift is a CIA asset and the 2024 & 2025 Kelce-Swift talk-of-the-town reality TV blockbuster was your typical average everyday PSYOP (elderly people were fervently discussing their “relationship” at my local pool hall last February—these mind games are so incredibly powerful):

Three Doors the Devil Uses to Enter Your Home, Plus a Fourth

Your home is your sanctuary. Here are three doors the devil uses to enter it:

Among a few things, this article is here to argue that your television screen is a 4th door and that sportsball is an alluring vessel through which the devil avails himself to gain entry. Growing up I loved watching and following the Atlanta Braves, so I understand the enticing powerful allure of putting your hopes and dreams on the shoulders of athletes, and don’t get me wrong, even to this day I still love playing them.

But from a mature perspective with a critical eye, it is easy to recognize athletics for what they become once they devolve into a money game executed and consumed by raving adults—theatrical bread and circuses ripe for unbridled temptation & fraud that open pathways for the demonic directly to you. Because no true game fanatic cares what happens during the halftime show, the dark triads can get away with injecting into their minds just about anything. To illustrate, here is an excerpt from the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show which depicts (and exalts) lucifer’s fall from heaven:

The Deceitful Side: Magnetic Balls, Gloves, Hoops, Fumbled Balls, Paid for Referees, & Insider Gambling

Earlier in this article we mentioned that because professional sports are now nothing more than dramatized fiction, in order to help guarantee the desired outcomes (point spreads, win loss records, player stats) the leagues have turned to technology. There were some NBA & NFL examples of this technological prowess on display in the first video, and here is some more evidence of this athletic sophistry:

How it works and more exhibits of “stat management” from the NFL:

But why would the athletes at peak performance who spent their whole lives becoming the best of the best go along with this charade? Emumundo explains:

I’m not saying that players in the NFL aren’t the cream of the crop. I’m not saying the players are cheating. The level of play was never more apparent than when the NFL brought in the replacements, the level of play was no where near what we were used to. What I am saying that court cases have determined the NFL to be classified as entertainment, putting it at the level of professional wrestling. Look at Capricorn One, where the astronauts were all set to go to the moon, only to be told it wasn’t happening. The players are between a rock and a hard place. Do what you’re told or the gravy train is over. What options do they have? Not a lot of competition for the NFL, it’s the only game in town.

Right, so they can go work stocking store shelves or get millions playing a game they love.

And of course, where there is a horde of money in play, you will always find an avalanche of cheating and pilfering by those who know the system is fake from those who believe the system is genuine. In 1989 Author Dan Moldea exposed the outright total ruination of NFL integrity on Pat Sajack’s talk show where he exposed team owners rampantly fixing games and then gambling on them, drug extortion, and suppressed investigations:

The Dark Side: Bread & Circuses for the Masses, Modern Edition

Unless the people, through unified action, arise and take charge of their government, they will find that their government has taken charge of them. Independence and liberty will be gone, and the general public will find itself in a condition of servitude to an aggregation of organized and selfish interest. —Calvin Coolidge

Exuberance is a double edge sword. When used in moderation it’s a healthy catharsis, but taken to the extreme it can wreck empires. The competitions, coliseums, and bread and circuses of Rome never left us, they were merely rebranded as sportsball, sports stadiums, man caves, ESPN, soda, snack, junk, & fast food.

We’ve talked many times on this channel about the importance of civics and keeping our government in check, but how easily are those duties forgotten when exhilarating competition, bread, and orgasmic exuberance flow like wine? Much like today, distraction is how the Roman elite hollowed out their empire, looted the treasury, and smoothly sailed away as everything collapsed in ruins behind them:

If any of you dear readers have seen the frenzy surrounding Fantasy Football, then you know exactly of what the above video speaks. And that behaviour is likely not something we can continue to abide, should we wish to first rescue and then preserve our Republic.

The Demonic Side: Conduits for Energy Exchanges To & From the Adversary

Beneath the symbol

We’ll all assemble

Oh How We’ll Fly

Oh How We’ll Tremble

—-Captain Beefheart, Ice Cream for Crow

Professional Sports as a Conduit from the Adversary’s Ill Will into Us

At the time of this writing the 2025 Super Bowl just ended and a riot is underway in Philadelphia. Exuberance can open doors best left shut.

Professional Sports as a Conduit of Energy Transference to the Adversary

Philadelphia’s team won, cue the wanton destruction. I’ve posted the following image before, it applies here:

As you stare into the abyss, so does the abyss stare into you.

As previously mentioned, what’s tragic about this sportsball madness is not only is it pro-wrestling levels of fake (and, in addition to everything mentioned above, the outcome, the scoring, the timing all align with the dark triads’ voodoo numerology), but that the half-time shows are blatant in-your-face demonic rituals, and very few seem to notice or care because the only thing that matters to them - and this exposes them to all sorts of negative influences and energies - is that their team wins.

Super Bowl 2025: Rihanna & Usher Next to Serpent Head Blood Red Piano Super Bowl 2015: Katy Perry, Babylon, the Prostitute on the Beast

All combined, this sinful ceremony acts as a frenzied power-generator for the adversary. While the ritualistic lies of winning and losing are exalted and cheered - while seething hatred & angst ebb and orgasmic exuberance flows - this energy is transferred: satan recharges his batteries attaining overdrive status. By deceiving, luring, & leading through counterfeit emotionally charged circuses the devil delights while we first fall prey and then keep falling.

Tread carefully in the circus, there’s no telling to where it may spirit you…

Super Bowl 2012: Witches Protection Circle is All Seeing Eye

Before continuing, the US dollar sign ($) has a few clear purposes (despite what the history books say, which as Napoleon said, are a “lie agreed upon”):

It represents the Rod of Asclepius: the serpent as the deception & corruption of medicine synonymous with both poison, magic, & enchantment. (The WHO uses this in their logo because they are pharmakeia.)

A representation of the devil wrapped around the Tree of Knowledge in the Garden of Eden imposing himself on Eve. Money: The root of all evil which enchants and controls the minds of most men.

Dollar Sign: Rod of Asclepius, symbol of the root of all evil, pharmakeia, and the devil wrapped around the Tree of Knowledge imposing himself on eve, and then the World as shown in the WHO logo.

The celebrating chained man sitting in the next image is watching a counterfeit competition on a soul ensnaring television that he spent his hard earned $ on.

He is eating poison snacks and drinking poison alcohol that he traded his labor to gain $ in order to afford.

He is being re-programmed with lies by his cable/satellite dish that he exchanges his hard fought $ for on a monthly basis.

This transfer of our energy and $ for things that both harm and are intended to harm us, greatly empowers the father of lies. It is one thing for satan to inflict pain on us but to him doing so is almost meaningless. What strengthens him is when we work hard to earn $ in order to buy harmful things and then use those items to inflict their harm upon ourselves. This acts as an assertive investment in our own destruction, and the return on that investment is depicted by that man in chains. As the life is siphoned out of him he weakens in mind, body, & spirit while the devil absorbs this vitality and grows stronger.

Super Bowl 2021: The Weekend (lucifer) Singing in Front of His Fallen Brethren. Similar theme as Rise of Skywalker Ending with Palpatine

Soda, snack, junk, & fast foods are all FDA approved poisons designed to wreck our bodies.

Professional sports, immoral television, pornography, and quite often technology are assaults on our integrity designed to distract, divert, and destruct our mind.

As our phones gets smarter, we can easily lose track of what’s most important | Source @romansshapoval

Where the mind and body go, the spirit often follows.

We know that we are from God, and the whole world lies in the power of the evil one.

—1 John 5:19

The battle is always between what the flesh wants and what the spirit needs, and between what is actually true and what you believe is true. When the flesh wins, so does the devil. When deception wins, so does the devil—merely having you believe his lies empowers him because it further increases the rift between you and the divine plugging your soul tighter into his grasp. This is why all of his minions are maximally geared toward clouding your judgement about our reality:

We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.

—William J. Casey, CIA Director

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.

—Isaiah 5:13

Testimony of Miss Teacup : Super Large Crowds Can Be Like Non-Human Entities

I'm not a sports fan but shortly after me and my family moved to PGH, home of the Steelers, we went to a home game. This was back when it was still a-okay for drug reps to hand out real perks. This perk was tickets for seating in a box. (This is the one and only time we have ever gone to a football game.) Our daughter was four or five. So there we were, with a bunch of other people, having nice sandwiches and drinks when the attendants asked if they should open the windows (they fold back to the walls). Everyone was like "YEAH", and when they did the sound rolled in like a literal, solid wave. My daughter fell to the floor like she'd been hit, and laid there quivering and freaked out. Not sure she was crying, but the effect on her was astonishing. I think I just held onto her for the duration, myself also feeling sick. The energy that was in that place was unreal, and I have never ever wanted to go to anything like it again. Crowds of that size (that stadium holds something like 68k and it was packed) are like non-human entities and I just don't know what the appeal of being in them is. To me it's demonic, but to millions of others it's pure joy.

— Miss Teacup Added March 21, 2025

In Summary

If you’ve journeyed with me this far, I hope I have convinced you of a few things along the way:

Professional sports are no more genuine than professional wrestling, rather they are an elaborate stage production. Where the simple team and referee effort of: shaving points deliberately fumbling balls missing baskets bad calls, etc either cannot compensate for - or would become too obvious to reconcile the disparities of between reality and the fiction they are writing - various magnetic technologies have been developed in order to further stitch together this charade by steering game outcomes to wherever best suits the narrative/gambling opportunities which is where the real money lives in this counterfeit athletic ecosystem. Their half-time performances are often filled with satanic imagery on which millions are spent for the purpose of casting magic and corrupting you. Professional sports is a door the devil uses to enter your home because the powerful grip it wields can prevent folks from recognizing its true purpose (energy/soul harvest). Athletics and bread are primary distractions which paralyze us from acting to stop our future from being stolen right out from under us, which is happening as you’re reading this, and Rome 2.0 is falling once again as a partial result. The devil’s power-level is the inverse of your ability to abandon the things of the flesh aka the Super Bowl, and finding the truth aka Jesus Christ.

Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. 8 For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.

—Matthew 7:7-8

Vaya con Dios and He will go with you

The Better Way

There’s a whole beautiful world out there, just beyond your TV set and window. I ask you…who needs to watch football when you can play it instead, or just go for a walk and wander in wonder…