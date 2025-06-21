Companion Article: The Lockdown Shakedown Breakdown



From Dawn to Dusk to Darkness… Minds Must Dwell in the Beautiful & Yet Be Eager to Confront and Beat Back the Ugly of this World When it Dare Show its Colossal Waste of a Face

Introduction

Absolutely nothing that follows is partisan, but please consider what the powers that shouldn’t be stand to gain by transforming their following illimitable corruption into a binary political issue inside your mind - and by doing so - pitting you against the other side of the isle—and they yours—while blinding you to their criminality and exploitation. Billionaires, corporations, politicians, and bureaucrats don’t get rich by writing checks or by being the sugar and spice and everything nice philanthropists/public servants they portray themselves as. Quite the contrary—And those old devils are at it again:

The Not So Mysterious Mystery

What follows is a murder mystery to solve should you find yourself up for the challenge, but before we begin here is a clue: throughout the next section you may notice the name, Global Development, which is an arm of the Gates Foundation. Here is how they describe themselves from their documentation:

Gates Foundation Global Development Arm Administers the HPV Vaccine

Our global development programs create opportunities for people, communities, and countries to build wealth and invest in their futures. We work to create virtuous cycles that lead to prosperity and well-being for all. Disease, conflict, and suffering thrive on poverty. —Source

The Gates Foundation gives grants to news organizations to control what they report on and you will see this influence shine through brightly in the following Guardian articles. To wit:

Gates Foundation Vampire Squid of Control Via the Money Spigot

As a couple of philosophers far wiser than I once pointed out, whoever has the gold makes the rules and it’s difficult to get a man (or a woman or a media outlet or a college) to understand something when their paychecks demand that they not understand it. Alas, this applies to scientists as well:

Gates Foundation influence in Malaria research criticized, New York Times 2006

And who has the gold? People like Bill Gates who uses his “grants” to control the World Health Organization among many other power centers:

Transcript WHO as an organization, only 30 percent of my budget is predictable funds. Other 70 percent I have to take a hat and go around the world to beg for money. And when they give us the money, they are highly linked to their preferences. What they like." —Margaret Chan, Director General of World Health Organization

There is a pattern here: sort of a circular control mechanism of influence peddling leading to the implementation of agendas which makes rich billionaires even richer who then use those riches to further push their enriching social engineering agendas.

That is it for the clues. Best of luck on solving the rest of this mystery...

A Picture Paints a Thousand Words - Here Are Five

President Magufuli calls COVID PCR testing a ‘dirty game’ after samples from a goat, sheep, and pawpaw came back positive.

Should a Picture Paint a Thousand Words, 24 of them Per Second Should Paint Hundreds of Thousands More

[Author’s Note: Food for thought—should the Republic Democratic will of ‘We the People’ ever be subverted?]

[Author’s Note: Food for thought—should we really be allowing these honor-less politicians to scramble like the cock-roaches they are when the lights turn on when confronted by this aforementioned subversion?]

Decompression Chamber

Shall We Take a Journey, You and I?