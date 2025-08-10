Out Here On the Perimeter

James Goodrich
10h

Tri Torch you are one of the best writers on sub stack! There’s no reason a person with your talent should not be able to sustain yourself with your ability. I know it’s not a lot but I subscribed for 12 months.

It’s funny as a little kid I thought there were monsters under my bed. At times I wouldn’t hang my feet over the side thinking they would grab me. Every night my father would come upstairs to check on the four of us, probably to make sure we weren’t horsing around. I’d sometimes ask him to check under my bed and make sure nothing was there. After he looked he’d say everything was clear, my mind was at ease, I could sleep.

Years later I realize there are monsters all around us. When I go to bed I toss and turn, I can’t seem to set my mind at ease. My father who I once counted on as a little kid has long since passed away. These monsters are still after our kids, they sicken our families, poison us and rob us, they constantly do their best to take our freedoms, they deceive us. I usually will pick up my phone and read. I’ll read about people that are fighting the monsters, trying their best to protect us.

Many times I’ll reread one of your posts, or comments your great subscribers have written. I realize how many people there are fighting these threats. People like yourself that see these threats and write essays to bring them into the light. Many of us share our fears. Some write solutions, or ways to fight. Others write about evils we haven’t known yet, warning us what’s out there. Some of us write uplifting posts trying to give each of us hope. Isn’t the written word amazing and powerful. Before you know it my mind eases and I can sleep. It’s incredible when you realize writers can be hero’s too. J.Goodrich

Hope you all enjoy today! Here’s a great song enjoy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRQb_-mRcAc

liam
11h

“The Last Act of Government is to loot the Treasury.”---President George Washington

