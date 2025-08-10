The False Prophet of Security
There is a very thin fragile line between 'for your security' and 'for your enslavement' —Unknown
When someone declares "people will die" as a justification for curtailing liberty, the correct response is "what are you suggesting - that liberty isn't worth dying for? That those who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms made the wrong choice?
—OldMugwump, 2013
Note from TriTorch: The following was originally written during the era of 9-11 boogeyman terrorism. For the purposes of modernization, please replace any mention of the word ‘terrorism’ with ‘bio-terrorism’ and any mention of the word ‘security’ with ‘bio-security’. None of this has ever been about safety, it has only ever been about control.
We no longer know the meaning of freedom. We have traded away everything to a false prophet. We refuse to see that belonging to a government is a fate far worse than any terrorist can reap; than any madman can sow.
The word of a terrorist has no power over us. The government's word is law.
In the name of security we will lose our security. In addition to the terrorist we will have the relentless uncompromising gaze of the government.
The power of the people is born from its freedom, and it is the people who must be the guardians of that power. It is from our freedom that we draw the authority to force our government to abide its boundaries. Through the guise of security we are slowly allowing our government to relinquish that authority, and ultimately, the government will know no boundaries.
Once we allow our freedoms to categorically run dry, we, as a people, will no longer have the authority to stand up to our government.
______________
When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.
—Thomas Jefferson
SOS to Readers
When I first started on this journey, I wanted to keep all content on my own website (tritorch.com) so that it would solely belong to me and never be a prisoner to terms and conditions. Over time I started writing here, but kept all my original content under lock and key there. That all changed last September.
The entirety of this project - the tritorch project - as I’ve come to think of it, has taken most of my potential over the past five years to make a healthy living (I was once a software engineer and the sky was the limit, but securing a future worth living in was far more important—after all, money means little to nothing in a dystopia) and while no one can say what the future will bring, had I put it all on Substack originally in 2021, I think it possible there may be many more eyes on this work than has been the case.
Last night the “new” car of 3 months broke down 250 miles from home. It’s just been one thing after another. At the risk of sounding like a broken record on fast forward, and at the risk of further choking to death on my pride, if the desire to help out grips you (please only donate if you have the means to do so):
Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/tritorch ● Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/tritorch ● PayPal: tritorch@cliffhanger.com
From the Perimeter to your home, here’s wishing all of you and yours, all the best.
Tri Torch you are one of the best writers on sub stack! There’s no reason a person with your talent should not be able to sustain yourself with your ability. I know it’s not a lot but I subscribed for 12 months.
It’s funny as a little kid I thought there were monsters under my bed. At times I wouldn’t hang my feet over the side thinking they would grab me. Every night my father would come upstairs to check on the four of us, probably to make sure we weren’t horsing around. I’d sometimes ask him to check under my bed and make sure nothing was there. After he looked he’d say everything was clear, my mind was at ease, I could sleep.
Years later I realize there are monsters all around us. When I go to bed I toss and turn, I can’t seem to set my mind at ease. My father who I once counted on as a little kid has long since passed away. These monsters are still after our kids, they sicken our families, poison us and rob us, they constantly do their best to take our freedoms, they deceive us. I usually will pick up my phone and read. I’ll read about people that are fighting the monsters, trying their best to protect us.
Many times I’ll reread one of your posts, or comments your great subscribers have written. I realize how many people there are fighting these threats. People like yourself that see these threats and write essays to bring them into the light. Many of us share our fears. Some write solutions, or ways to fight. Others write about evils we haven’t known yet, warning us what’s out there. Some of us write uplifting posts trying to give each of us hope. Isn’t the written word amazing and powerful. Before you know it my mind eases and I can sleep. It’s incredible when you realize writers can be hero’s too. J.Goodrich
“The Last Act of Government is to loot the Treasury.”---President George Washington