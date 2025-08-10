When someone declares "people will die" as a justification for curtailing liberty, the correct response is "what are you suggesting - that liberty isn't worth dying for? That those who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms made the wrong choice?

—OldMugwump, 2013

Note from TriTorch: The following was originally written during the era of 9-11 boogeyman terrorism. For the purposes of modernization, please replace any mention of the word ‘terrorism’ with ‘bio-terrorism’ and any mention of the word ‘security’ with ‘bio-security’. None of this has ever been about safety, it has only ever been about control.

We no longer know the meaning of freedom. We have traded away everything to a false prophet. We refuse to see that belonging to a government is a fate far worse than any terrorist can reap; than any madman can sow.



The word of a terrorist has no power over us. The government's word is law.



In the name of security we will lose our security. In addition to the terrorist we will have the relentless uncompromising gaze of the government.



The power of the people is born from its freedom, and it is the people who must be the guardians of that power. It is from our freedom that we draw the authority to force our government to abide its boundaries. Through the guise of security we are slowly allowing our government to relinquish that authority, and ultimately, the government will know no boundaries.



Once we allow our freedoms to categorically run dry, we, as a people, will no longer have the authority to stand up to our government.



When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.

—Thomas Jefferson

SOS to Readers

When I first started on this journey, I wanted to keep all content on my own website (tritorch.com) so that it would solely belong to me and never be a prisoner to terms and conditions. Over time I started writing here, but kept all my original content under lock and key there. That all changed last September.

The entirety of this project - the tritorch project - as I’ve come to think of it, has taken most of my potential over the past five years to make a healthy living (I was once a software engineer and the sky was the limit, but securing a future worth living in was far more important—after all, money means little to nothing in a dystopia) and while no one can say what the future will bring, had I put it all on Substack originally in 2021, I think it possible there may be many more eyes on this work than has been the case.

Last night the “new” car of 3 months broke down 250 miles from home. It’s just been one thing after another. At the risk of sounding like a broken record on fast forward, and at the risk of further choking to death on my pride, if the desire to help out grips you (please only donate if you have the means to do so):

From the Perimeter to your home, here’s wishing all of you and yours, all the best.