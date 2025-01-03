[Author’s Note: Happy 2025, ladies & gentlemen! I’m still trying to sort everything out so, let’s kick off the new year with a powerful reminder of who we are and where we came from with a revision of the ‘Governmental Covenant’. In the meantime, here’s wishing you a content & blessed 2025. Better days are sure to come:

“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering ‘it will be even happier’” ―Alfred Lord Tennyson

The government seems to have forgotten who they work for. A reminder is in order.]

We The People Hold ALL of the Power: The Government Has NONE Until We Grant it to Them

Given that the government is going all in to use pandemics, binary thinking, & endless wars as an excuse to take full control of our lives, I think a burgeoning 2025 would be a good time to revisit the actual contract we have with our government. This contract is so beautiful in its simplicity:

Here's the basic premise in the founding of the Enlightenment Model of the US: Rights were given to you by your Creator, not by your government. Your government didn't give them to you so, they can't take them away. Furthermore the 9th Amendment to the Constitution makes these guarantees explicit. If any person in the government tries to take them away anyway, despite lacking any authority to do so, they are traitors to the citizens and must be treated as such. A common misconception regarding the US government is that it is not the case that they start with total power and authority and the Constitution then subtracts from those powers. Under the Constitutional Principle of Enumerated Powers and despite common wisdom, the government actually starts with zero power. Powers are then granted (Enumerated) by the Constitution. This means that our Natural Rights such as the right to Privacy or the right to Free Speech do not need to be explicitly granted to the populace - we have them by default. (The Bill of Rights, while unnecessary, is a constant reminder of these exquisite qualities as well as an invaluable educational tool.) What it does mean is that the government cannot violate those rights unless the ability to do so is explicitly granted by the Constitution - which in those cases it is not.

That’s all there is to it. Not many things are more genius in their simplicity—We hold all of the cards, they serve at our indulgence. Any power or action not explicitly granted by, We The People, the government cannot legitimately wield or execute. When they do so anyway, it is our civic duty to evict and convict them. When we fail to perform this task…

The Hijacked Constitution FOR the United States of America

Every last person in the Federal Government works for us and they’ve collectively, abjectly invalidated themselves by abrogating their duties, for breaking and trampling all over every oath of office, for committing every crime we have a law for, and for subjugating us—meaning we do not have legitimate leadership and instead have a bunch of criminals masquerading as our government.

For too long we've sat back, relaxed, and let the government police itself, and by doing so have given the wolves the keys to the hen house while naively expecting - in our blissful ignorance - for the Chickens to be in good hands...

Those Chickens have been and are being slaughtered, and the time has come for us to put those wolves in prison and to take back what is ours. (Here’s how.)

Despite what the government at every level wants badly for you to believe, you do not serve them. They serve you.

Their Fear Response is to Defang Our Power Over Them, Censor (AKA Gag Us Like a Kidnapping Victim), & Disarm Us

The powers that should be imprisoned are intimated by us and what we are capable of, if they were not they would not be fighting tooth and nail to shut us up and lock us down. Never give up, never surrender. Keeping our republic was never going to be easy, it was only ever going to be worth it.

Where Your Donations Are Ultimately Going

My interview with Iron Wolf is almost here (January 7th) and I have been preparing for it. If all goes well it will be worthwhile, and together we’ll be able to raise a critical mass of awareness about spreading sickness just like this (this is from a new entry in the Demon’s Disguised As Guardians article):

…From that assistant principle’s degenerate attitude you can draw a straight line to this grade school library offering pornography books in prominent places, and, when checked out by children, graphic novel versions are not only available but recommended by the librarian. When liberals scream about modern day book burning, many are unaware that removing these nasty publications from school libraries is all this is about. Not banning, not burning, simply removing them from a learning environment that must be focused on education rather than perversion & pedophilia:

Avenues to Keep this Project Alive

I am still trying to get everything sorted out in my life, and unfortunately the hotel in which I am staying has no interest in allowing me stay for free (I didn’t ask but can only assume =) Any help you can quickly give is gratefully appreciated (unless you’ve already given it in which case you’ve done your part, please do not donate any more).

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/tritorch

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/tritorch

PayPal: tritorch@cliffhanger.com

Together we can make a difference!