By Friedrich Robert Faehlmann

The short time of happiness, of song and flowers is the time of short nights and long days. It evens out the suffering of the long, bleak, and icy winters here under the northern sky. When that ice melts in these times of this northern warmth, when Dawn extends a welcoming arm to Dusk, an old man once told a story to the young ones gathered around him. And I … being one of those fortunate chilren … I will tell it to you.

Do you know of the light source in the vestibule which resides in the home of the Old Man of the Sky? Right now, that light has gone to sleep, but already you can see the rays of it peeking from the East, where it is ready to debut at any moment.

Do you know to whom the hands that catch this light upon her descension from the sky and which send her to sleep belong to? Do you know of the hands which awake and rekindle this sun every morning, before she assembles for another replenishing journey across the sky?

No? Then come gather ‘round closely, and let me regale you with the tale of two lonely lovers whose endeavors to be together bring our world to life.

The Old Man of the Sky had two trustworthy slaves, Dawn and Dusk, who had been gifted with eternal youth. When the sun left its vestibule and had finished its very first journey across the sky, the Old Man said to Dusk:

Into your care, my boy, I will give the setting sun. You have to douse the light every night, so it will not harm anybody on its way to slumber.

The next morning, when the sun should have started its next journey across the vast expanse of the blue sky, The Old Man said to Dawn:

Your job, my girl, will be to reignite the sun every morning and make provisions for its daily travels.

And so it was, both of the immortal souls did what they were asked and truly from this diligence the sun arose in the sky every morning, never tardy and careful never to miss any days—even when she scarcely peeked out across the horizon during the long dark of winters both past and present.

On bleak days like these, the light & life-bringing star begins and settles her journey across the heavens a bit sooner—in order for slumber to nourish and strengthen her for the eminent and vital spring and summer.

As thus when spring arrives, the renewed sun arises and revives nature with its cozy rays and she understands that from now on, her work is all important until the autumn crystallizes once again and carries with it her restful hibernation.

And then the summer comes, when the sun does not go to sleep at all and Dusk gives the Sun straight to Dawn, who relights its dimmed glow again. It is the time of summer solstice, when the world is filled with flowers and song, light and joy. It is the time when both slaves of The Old Man look into each other’s deep dark eyes for the longest of times. But this time was different… This time as Dusk hands over the Sun to Dawn, their hands touch in soft caress and their lips meet in the briefest of the kisses.

And this new, ever so slight affection between Dawn and Dusk as that beautiful night melted into day, grabbed the attention of the Old Man who never sleeps. So he gathered both of them during the next day. He smiled to both his slaves and said: “Dear ones, I am happy with your work and it is my deepest of wishes that you will be happy together. You two should marry and retire from your jobs as man and wife.”

Both of them answered him in unison: “Oh please, Old Man, do not ruin our joy. Let us remain at our posts and be young and in love forever as bride and groom, as our love will stay fresh and young forever.”

The Old Man smiled at them again and blessed their decision and agreed to let them continue as they wanted.

And ever since then, there is a time in the year—four short weeks—when the sun’s extended hours compress the night just enough to bring Dawn and Dusk to finally meet under the dying light of day and the burgeoning of the dawn. Dawn sets the setting sun into the palms of Dusk and their hands gather with a soft touch and their lips meet in a sweet kiss. Dawn’s cheeks are red and the sky reflects her joy and excitement to the mortal men beneath by glowing crimson until the Sun is reignited and its yellow glow will greet the burgeoning world again.

The Old Man knows the importance of these meetings and during them fills the world with beautiful flowers and sweetest of sounds as Dawn rests her head against her lover’s chest a tad too long. In brief these moments, they are so happy to meet but are saddened because they know they have to soon separate yet again. And so it is that the candles and longing they hold in their hearts for one another always burn brightly and never fade.

And this was the story of the two eternal lovers, Dusk and Dawn, who keep our sun kindled and can only meet for a short time during the summer solstice, only to be parted again.

