The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Report is Out & It's Ugly—Important Sharable Slide Deck Inside
Suicides & Arrested Development Dramatically Up | IQ & Test Scores Dramatically Down | Mental Health & Businesses Obliterated | Theft, Perjury, Democide, & Whitewashing Abounding | Jail Time?
The Quest for Justice On Our Blue Pearl
This is going to be just a short and quick entry that includes a pressing sharable slide deck that contains lowlights of some of the many atrocities that the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic found during their investigation, which they summarize here:
FINAL REPORT: COVID Select Concludes 2-Year Investigation, Issues 500+ Page Final Report on Lessons Learned and the Path Forward
WASHINGTON – Today, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic concluded its two-year investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic and released a final report titled “After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward.” The final report will serve as a road map for Congress, the Executive Branch, and the private sector to prepare for and respond to future pandemics. Since February 2023, the Select Subcommittee has sent more than 100 investigative letters, conducted more than 30 transcribed interviews and depositions, held 25 hearings and meetings, and reviewed more than one million pages of documents. Members and staff have exposed high-level corruption in America’s public health system, confirmed the most likely origin of the pandemic, held COVID-19 bad actors publicly accountable, fostered bipartisan consensus on consequential pandemic-era issues, and more. This 520-page final report details all findings of the Select Subcommittee’s investigation.
Source: https://archive.is/h4DET
The slide deck can be downloaded all at once in this zip archive:
You can also grab the images from this article directly, but regrettably Substack compresses all images so they will be of lower quality (the ones in the zip file look a bit more clear). The zip file also includes both the (full) summary linked above and the original 520-page subcommittee report, which can also be found here:
https://oversight.house.gov/report/after-action-review-of-the-covid-19-pandemic-the-lessons-learned-and-a-path-forward
So here we are yet again. The roulette wheel of justice has been spinning since the COVID fraud was propagated to every corner of the earth and its circular journey has finally come to its lazy rest. The ball of fate has stopped bouncing, calculations executed, the croupier retired for the evening, and the final pandemic results are in. In which slot did we land? What’s our score? Will justice be served or will the proverbiable sweeping rug become a mountain? Will it be We the People or the house always wins?
Place your bets.
Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Report
1) Lab Origin Coverup | ECOHealth / HHS Failures
2) HHS / EcoHealth Criminal Obstruction | Perjury
3) WHO / Masking / Social Distancing / Lockdown / Misinformation Failures
4) Small Business / Employment Decimation
5) WHO / Masking / Social Distancing / Lockdown / Misinformation Failures
6) School Closure Atrocity: Arrested Development | Skyrocketing Suicide | Union Infiltration
7) Rushed Vaccine: Did Not Stop Spread | Natural Immunity / VAERS / Compensation Failures
Hooboy! Lotta horrific guillotine worthy crime up there. So now, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: The consequence.
The Founding Fathers gave us a Republic, but only if we could keep it.
Will We Keep Our Republic?
8) Operation Warp Speed Whitewashing
Well That’s a Giant Swing & A Miss
That’s alright, there’s still plenty of time to rescue this great nation, and we will never stop fighting for her. Nothing good ever came easy, and as this remarkable young gal says, the plandemic was never going to be, just a few days:
I’m in this thing to win this thing, how about you?
