Out Here On the Perimeter

Dave aka Geezermann
2d

Yes, polarization has been forced on us for years. By whom? For what purpose? To divide and conquer?

Personally, I must revert to the base of all things. The "god" of this world, who is behind all the lies, deceptions and demoralization, is The Adversary. The actual Creator is ignored by the masses, even told He does not exist, that we are the product of "evolution", not created beings.

There is a greater plan being acted out on this Earth, and it MAY be considered "good versus evil"; this is the ultimate battle.

Yes, the Adversary has been working toward the goal of a tyrannical world government. There are forces and leaders in America who are fighting this takeover. Are they deceiving us, and really working for the Adversary? Each of us must answer that question individually.

Thanks for a thought provoking article.

paula
2d

Excellent article. When I talk with young teenagers that go to public school it makes me want to cry. When I try to express my concerns about what they are being taught they shrug off anything and everything I have to say because I am old (69). I am just not with the program. They do look at me funny when I tell them they are right, I am not with the program I am against the program. I pray they start thinking for themselves.

