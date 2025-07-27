[Author’s Note: Dear readers, virtually everything we are witnessing in the political realm today and have witnessed over the past five years is a deliberate theater of the absurd—the only purpose of which is the demoralization and dissolution of the current political system in order to replace it with a new tyrannical, total-surveillance, global super-structure. Both sides of the contrived bought-&-paid-for and blackmailed isle are in on it. The WEF (the blackmailers) said this was coming in 2016 and they were not whistleing dixie:

A tired, exasperated populace is easy to direct, control, overtake, and change | Click image for full video—linked to youtube

This article contains:

Some of the scaffolding used to construct this obscene mirage divide-and-conquer reality we find ourselves engulfed in

An analysis of how they stratify our thought process, judgements, deliberations, and actions via politicization exploits

Ways to make an end run around their dictatorial plans and secure our freedom and way of life]

The media - both news and entertainment - have now politicized nearly everything in our society as an extremely powerful mechanism of control.



Politicization is so effective at manipulating the populace because most people emotionally connect their personal belief system to the belief system of their political party, and so then any attack on their party - legitimate or otherwise - is interpreted by their brain as an attack on themselves. Reason and logic then jump out the nearest window as raw emotion takes the helm, thus making them even more susceptible to the predatory controlling influences.

It's often far easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.

Most people will not act to secure their future, so long as they feel they have an advocate fighting for them in the public or political arenas. This is why Republican vs Democrat equals divide and conquer (we fight amongst ourselves while they decimate our support systems and establish totalitarian control). The human mind is binary. Our thought process can often be boiled down into terms (often ultimatums) of – this or that – and our adversaries understand - very well - the art of this war.

Edward Bernay’s, the Father of Propaganda, said the above in his 1928 book. Unsurprisingly Bernays was the great uncle of Marc Randolph, the father of Netflix.

So instead of you taking control of the system at the local level or working to prepare for the worst (growing a garden, digging a well, strengthening your community, gathering supplies, and becoming resilient) you hold out hope for a politician to swoop in and solve your problems for you. There is only one place this lack of action can take us. Power corrupts and Washing DC is as corrupt as they come.

Two wings of the same vulture, picking America clean

The United States is a one-party state, but, with typical American extravagance, they have two of them. —Julius Nyerere

Described above are extremely damaging and misfortunate exploit of human nature. Worse, these exploits are as easy to execute as flipping a light switch for the majority of the population - and they are currently being employed to their maximum effect in order to dissolve the United States of America—the last ideal and bulwark of freedom standing in the doorway of total universal tyranny.

The largest PSYOP in history is unfolding right before our eyes, armed with incalculable amounts of human behavior data harvested from internet social media and smart phone usage geared toward manipulating us to walk in lock-step into the incinerator of our own destruction.

We're dealing with a captured media and the transparently obvious military grade psychological operations they are relentlessly employing, the millions of people that believe their every obvious lie and preach it as gospel, and their near total obliviousness to the self-evident fact that these contrived, breaking-the-Richter-scale political earthquares are the predicate to the ruination of our Republic and the twilight of freedom.

Find solutions here:





Essential Viewing: The Current Playbook Of Division & Dissolution Dissected - This is Brilliant

Media Mind Control Has Made Far Left Convictions From 30 Years Ago Morph Into Far Right Beliefs

Essential Reading: This is Your Brain On Terrorism, Or how politicians hack our brains with fear as a means of political control

Click image to open link

Call to Readers

Here’s hoping you are all faring well out there, and that you found this article worth your time. The sister website to this substack, tritorch.com, has been offline for a few weeks due to the increasing hosting costs. If any of you are interested in helping to bring it back to life (it has an enormous database of content which houses some very important information, along with an array of articles like the one your are currently reading, and encapsulates many years of work), you might consider becoming a paid subscriber or doing so here (please only donate if you have the means to do so):

From the Perimeter to your home, here’s wishing all of you and yours, all the best.