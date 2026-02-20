Digital ID: When the ACLU freaks out and calls something “nightmarish”, we should probably be ‘all ears’.

Preface

Whether or not you get a Digital ID will be up to you. It is a voluntary system. Therefore, before getting one please read this article very carefully because:

A Digital ID provides government the ability to track, analyze, predict, and control a person’s private activities [at the micro level]. It is the antithesis of individual freedom.

—Greg Reese

Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Do not give this Digital ID absolute power to the government for any reason, lest their corruption turn our world into a playground for psychopaths. Which_it_will. Human nature guarantees it. Because as Gore Vidal said:

“On the throne of the world, any delusion can become fact.”

Say NO to it no matter the costs because whatever those costs are in the moment, they will pale in comparison to the enormous prices you will pay later. Read on for why and how.

Introduction: Digital ID & Technocracy Rising

Welcome to a new series which will delve into the digital panopticon enslavement grid the oligarchs are wielding their puppet governments to construct all around us. If you find this claim to be an outrageous conspiracy theory, then stick with me, because by the end of this journey I assure you, you will not. You will also be galvanized to not adopt or participate this new system, by all means necessary.

Digital ID → The one ring to rule us all | The one ring to find us | The one ring to bring us all | And in the darkness bind us

Today’s dive is into the “One Ring to Rule them All” Digital ID—the gravest threat of all—which is inescapably joined at the hip with vaccine passports—the you-cannot-travel-without-one global Trojan Horse to implement the ID Digital. Future entries will cover these other rings of power:

CBDCs — Central Bank Digital Currency - Controls when where and on what you can spend your money on in real time

Social Credit Scoring — China’s Population Control Grid, Coming Soon to a Town Near You

Carbon Footprints — How Far You Can Drive, How Much You Can Eat, Heat, or Cool Your Home

Vaccine Passports — Gates on where you can travel based on your vaccination\Immunity status

15 Minute Cities — Your concentration camp prison

When all of these enslavement rings are worn, your freedom will end. Period, the end. And escaping this total prison once locked inside will be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, so whatever you do, do not go in, in the first place.

In this place a mind was at work to negate the image of a free and intact man. It intended to rely on man power in the same way that it had relied on horsepower. It wanted units to be equal and divisible, and for that purpose man had to be destroyed as the horse had already been destroyed. —Ernst Jünger

Want to drive your car today? I’m sorry you said something the government didn’t like and your social credit score is no longer high enough, your air conditioner was running during the hottest part of the day and now your carbon footprint has exceeded your daily limit, you missed your last mandatory doctor’s appointment and your vaccination status is not up to date, and you live in a 15 minute city so you can walk anyway. 50 credits have been deducted from your CBDC wallet for attempting to access your vehicle while failing to meet these criteria.

Side note, if nothing else, please at least watch the Metal Gear Solid 2 video in this article (the green one), it is crucial and explains their plans.

Now let’s dive into the ID Digital, and see how it imprisons each individual.

Meet the ID Digital

Here is the super happy fun “convenience” myth (that also conditions the populace for “mandatory vaccinations”’) they are using to sell the Digital ID:

And here is the you-cannot-buy-or-sell without one and the you’re-an-outcast-to-society dystopian headlock stranglehold reality of the Digital IDs that the World Economic Forum has spent years perfecting in China:

Digital ID & The Gates of Hell

Meet Bill Gates:

This guy does not need to be anywhere near any levers of power or influence over your life.

You may ask yourself, what does Bill Gates, who said this about Jeffery Epstein’s lifestyle:

Bill Gates on Epstein: His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing, but it would not work for me.

And who worked hand in hand with him—From the Epstein files courtesy of cwspangle: Boris forwards Gates’ private email to Epstein. Gates is trying to get Melinda’s approval for a $20M investment in a fund connected to Epstein. Subject: ‘follow up re increasing investment in a fund.’ Gates: ‘This was harder than I expected’ â?” Melinda is resisting. Larry Cohen tasked with drafting a justification email to Melinda. Gates: ‘I cannot guarantee’ she’ll agree. ‘Last time we will be able to ask for any additional leeway.’ Boris to Epstein: ‘Now I am waiting for a final decision.’ Jan 5-6, 2014. THE SMOKING GUN: Gates personally managing a $20M investment decision that Epstein was party to, with Melinda as the holdout.

—See all Gates’ and Epstein’s dealings (there are MANY) here.

Have to do with Digital ID? Good question, the answer is ‘everything’. Billy is determined that you will not be able to “buy or sell” anything without one. From 2018, here is Microsoft’s declaration followed by its ‘vaccine passport’ Trojan Horse:

Coming at you straight from the Book of Revelation—why would a software company want to control whether you could buy or sell?

The COVID Pandemic Was the Excuse to Implement Vaccine Passports or “Immunity Certificates” as a Trojan Horse Back Door to Force Digital IDs

Here’s Epstein’s buddy Bill Gates now, explaining his Digital ID gate to hell plan brought to you proudly by the aforementioned ‘vaccine passport’ control grid contrived to ensnare the entire world and everyone (and everything—as you will learn in the future Carbon Credit article) in it:

Dear readers, I don’t know what your boundaries are, or what qualifies as trust to you, but I personally do not trust pedophiles, or friends of the biggest pedophile and blackmailer on earth, especially ones who want to lock me down, shut me up, inject me, and restrict my ability to freely travel and engage in commerce without their explicit permission. … And neither should you.

And it’s not just Gates and governments committed to Digital ID, many huge organizations including the gigantic Rockefeller Foundation are all in on it:

Why would any corporation or NGO want to associate itself or impose China’s dystopian social nightmare onto the whole world?

So how are those powers above that shouldn’t be working to transform this nightmare a global reality?

How the Digital ID is Being Snuck in Through the Back Door: The Hegelian Dialectic Saw Cutting Down the Tree of Liberty

Troy McClure Explaining the Facts of Life to Little Jimmy in the Simpsons

For readers unfamiliar with Hegel’s Dialectic and how it relates to the burgeoning Digital ID total control state—it is a three pronged action plan to achieve a desired result using game theory (deep modeling reactions to actions and accounting for them in advance before acting) via inputs, expected reactions to those inputs, and intended implements of pre-planned and pre-baked solutions. The structure is:

Create Problem → Get Reaction → Implement Pre-Planned Solution

As Noem Chomsky and esc explain:

Create problems, then offer solutions: This method is also called “problem -reaction- solution. “It creates a problem, a “situation” referred to cause some reaction in the audience, so this is the principal of the steps that you want to accept. For example: let it unfold and intensify urban violence, or arrange for bloody attacks in order that the public is the applicant’s security laws and policies to the detriment of freedom. Or: create an economic crisis to accept as a necessary evil retreat of social rights and the dismantling of public services. —Noem Chomsky The pattern is consistent. A crisis generates fear, fear generates demand for coordination, coordination requires standards, and standards require a standard-setter. The clearinghouse then applies those standards as the intermediary through which all transactions must pass. The same template has now been replicated across every major domain of human activity — technology, health, finance, information, resources, climate — with comprehensive institutional frameworks now pre-positioned and awaiting activation. It’s just a matter of drumming up the facilitating crisis. —esc

What follows is how they are creating contrived problems to solve with contrived Digital IDs.

A problem is Deliberately Created , Usually Multiple:

Problem: Illegal Immigration, Deep Fake AI Content, & Predators Accessing Children on the Internet Have Made the World A Very Unsafe & Untrustworthy Place

How those problems were deliberately created

Open borders—swamp the country with criminals, workers, and welfare recipients (Cloward-Piven strategy) to drive up crime, swamp the safety nets, and drive down wages:

Obama wasn’t whistling dixie when he said this…

Deliberately give highly advanced military propaganda PSYOP weaponry to the public (the following is an AI generated video created from the Metal Gear Solid 2 video game explaining that AI deep fake technology was given to us so that the government can implement Digital IDs for web access and eventually any access to anything):

“By arming the public with these weapons, everybody becomes and enemy combatant. Pretty soon the internet will be mired in total illusion. Then we will have justification for unrepresented security measures.”

Predators having access to children online

Children have always been in danger online. When you give your child access to the internet, what you are actually doing is giving the uncensored world access to your child. But Digital IDs weren’t created to protect children, children were put in danger to have an excuse to create the Digital ID—If that sounds quite wicked to you, you’re not alone.

Expected Reactions the Problem Will Create

The country is now swamped with inelligable workers and voters, wages are falling, and crime is rising

People are making deep fake content of of folks, police, and politicians saything and doing things they never did. This is an intolerable security and societal risk

Children are more vunerable than ever to online predators due to this technology.

We have to ID everyone to know who can do what and who needs to be deported, and to ensure no one can access the internet without all their activity tracked and screened in real time.

Reaction: Despite what the media badly wants you to believe, migrant crime is very real.

Reaction: Apple’s founder Steve Jobs would not let his kids anywhere near an iPad for very good reasons, but those reasons did not stop him from unleashing them and social media on yours.

Reaction: Deep fake military technology allows videos to be created of anyone saying anything - they deliberately gave this to the public knowing it would wreak havoc so they could then solve the problem with Digital IDs

Now Send in the Pre-Planned “Solutions”

…and this is why today I am announcing this government will make a new, free-of-charge, Digital ID mandatory for the right to work, by the end of this parliament. Let me spell that out: you will not be able to work in the United Kingdom, if you do not have Digital ID. It’s a simple as that.

—Current British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Solution to the contrived problem: track everything and everyone always

So What’s All this About then Eh?

Greg Reese takes us all to school on how to decode this Digital ID government-and-corporate-merging-to-enslave-us, ACLU named nightmare:

A Digital ID provides government the ability to track, analyze, predict, and control a person’s private activities. It is the antithesis of individual freedom.

—Greg Reese

Pro-tip: Whenever you give any information to a private company (think clicking ‘agree’ on any Term of Service [TOS]), the government gets that data permanently because by giving your information away - or consenting - this bypasses any regulation against the government collecting that information from the corporations themselves via the third party data doctrin. So give corporations nothing or as little as you can because anything you say or do can and will be used against you in a court of law, and the government will have it all.

And this data flow goes both ways—how the circle of incest works between government and corporations:

You go and get a drivers license.

The DMV then sells your picture to a private firm.

That private firm then sells it back to the federal government for facial recognition bio-metric data.

These fully duplexed back channels of information sharing bypass all checks and balances on what the government can obtain through a normal court process (warrant, subpoena, etc), and this total abrogation of our Constitution happens all day every day.

Regarding consent:

The new financial system is now ready to be born from the ashes of the old, and all that will be required to buy and sell will be your consent to the bio-metric Digital ID. Just like the COVID era, you will be free to give consent. But if you choose not to, you will have to leave the reservation, and find a way to fend for yourself.

—Greg Reese

Do not consent regardless. Period. The end. More on this in the “Solutions” section, but first:

All DARPA Initiatives Have Multiple Vectors of Attack Rolled Into Every Maneuver: Here, Digital IDs Are Leading Deliberately to the Decimation of Alternate Media

Australia has just taken a giant leap toward the Digital ID 2030 prison. This letter is from spooked a subscriber there a few weeks ago in response to an article she couldn’t read:

“I have been asked to verify my age and give a photo. I will not do this. Very sorry - I wish to unsubscribe. I am sorry this will affect your substack :( I replied, then she replied: Hi, thanks for your personal reply. I am in Australia. I was asked to scan a facial photo, which you will understand, is not acceptable. I am happy to stay subscribed if not for that. i will also be changing my email address but will wait until this is resolved. Thanks for your time.

I checked with Substack to resolve this, they referred me to the Australian government... It also turns out that - in addition to all of the other travesties - the blue-prints for this enslavement protocol were game-theorized to decimate subscription based authors (independent free press/free speech) across platforms all over the world via vicious charge-back fees that have, mysteriously, soared to absurdity over the past couple of years. The trap is that if users cannot cancel their accounts and yet are still being charged for content they cannot access, the obvious knee-jerk recourse will be credit card charge-backs. From Agent131711:

If 300 people file charge-backs against me, just in $15 charge-back fees, that is $4,500 that I must gift to the bank for no legitimate reason. This is in addition to the refund to each individual. Let’s say those 300 people each paid $5 for a monthly membership. That is another $1,500. Just these two amounts come to $6,000 to refund $1,500 because Substack chose to lock people out of their accounts instead of giving them a chance to close the account and deactivate their subscriptions.”

This will kill independent journalism, which is one of many objectives of Digital ID.

Another “by design” lock-in: By locking them out, users are unable to cancel and/or delete their activity, which now will surely be weaponized against them as the noose tightens—IF we go along with this nightmare.

Digital ID is the luciferian Initiation DO NOT TAKE IT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES

Whether you believe in the Bible or not is not the issue here. What they are attempting to enable with Digital ID very much is. All of this has been foretold in the Book of Revelation:

Revelation 13:16-17: It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.

And the infrastructure for us to be forbidden from buying or selling without a Digital ID is already being installed, this video is from years ago:

And if you’re following along, accepting the Digital ID is certainly what David Spangler, a Director of Planetary Initiatives at the United Nations was referring to when he said this:

Born in 1913 along with the federal reserve, I present to you the United States IRS headquarters. Incidentally, world War I started in 1914

Not to go off on a tangent or anything, but if you’ve read this far: Incidentally, here is the history of 1913, the IRS, and the Federal Reserve (not federal, no reserves) that the powers that shouldn’t be will never teach in the classroom:

So along with everything else, the Digital ID comes straight out of the most damning part of the Holy Bible with all its terrifying hand-flailing warnings and sirens and omens fully intact. What else do you need to know? Do not accept this “luciferian initiation”.

Final Words / Solutions / How to Bypass the ID Digital

Obviously we cannot allow this enslavement grid to ensnare us so the simple solution is to refuse the Digital ID at all and any costs. Max Igan gives us some ideas:

You’ve just got to stand steadfast and refuse to comply with their dictates. If enough people do it, well it can’t work. If no one uses it and everyone burns their ID cards, well, what are the going to do? “No I don’t have one, sorry.” That’s how it goes.

—Max Igan

Simple: if enough people refuse the Digital ID, then it cannot be implemented, so refuse, share this article, educate, and convince others to do the same.

Make no mistake, they are going to come at you blisteringly hard from every conceivable angle (and especially inconceivable ones) to transform your life of relative convenience into a great hassle by stripping away every notion of free travel and commerce without one, but during these trials just keep in mind that no matter how rough your life gets—on the other side of mass Digital ID acceptance—they will disfigure your daily life into that nightmare that the ACLU warned against in the opening.

But power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Do not give this absolute power to the government for any reason, lest their immanent corruption turn our world into a playground for psychopaths. Which_it_will. Human nature guarantees it. So do not allow it!

