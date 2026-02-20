Out Here On the Perimeter

Out Here On the Perimeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
1d

My wife and I have had lots of practice doing cross-border travel lately. I also like to call it a "biometric ID" rather than digital, as this is more accurate and evokes more fear in the normies:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/our-biometric-adventures-at-the-border

Reply
Share
1 reply
Somewhere by a beach ⛱️'s avatar
Somewhere by a beach ⛱️
1d

They have everything already. What do we do about that???????

Reply
Share
9 replies by TriTorch and others
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 tritorch · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture