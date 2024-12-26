[Authors Note: Justin Margaret Anna Alice Gathering Light article. Margaret, I pray the news is good regarding your mother and look forward to your update. This is part 2 in a series, part 1 can be found here. To all of my subscribers and to any who’ve made positive comments here or elsewhere or have supported this work, you have my sincerest gratitude. The first poem is a collection poems bridged by me with minor changes, contact me if references are needed.]

A River Flows in You (Among the Most Beautiful Piano Songs)

He Met Her When the World Began…Or was it last July?

Once there was a boy who gave a girl twelve roses. Eleven of them were real, one was plastic. Then he told her he will love her until the last one dies.

It was a promise he never took back.

But then one horrible day she died instead, and as her absence filled his world, he begged:

If tears could build a stairway,

and memories a lane,

I'd march right up to heaven

and bring you home again.

But no matter the depth of his grief, no such stairway ever appeared. As the years trickled by ever so painfully, on occasion he would wake up feeling fine.

Then he’d remember.

As the breaking wheel of time turned and his youth and hope fled him he went to her garden:

An old man kneeling all alone

Plants a plastic rose in a garden of stone

For seventy years now she's been gone

But his devotion is still going strong



She looked down and her heart was lost.

She whispered:

Do not stand at my grave and weep;

I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am diamond glints on snow.

I am sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awake and greet the dawn

I am the day as it is born

I am birds in circling flight

I am the soft starlight at night

Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there.

I did not die.

He looked up with a lighter heart and sighed, “thank you”. After seventy years his loneliness finally fled him. He was no longer kneeling all alone. Her presence filled his world.

He retrieved her rose and renewed his promise.

1× 0:00 -3:45

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

You asked me whose life was more important - yours or mine, and I answered 'mine'. You walked away angry, not knowing that you are my life.

When tomorrow starts without me

And I’m not here to see

If the sun should rise and find your eyes

All filled with tears for me



When tomorrow starts with out me

Please try to understand

That an angel came and called my name

And took me by the hand

—David Romano

WH Auden Laments: The stars are not wanted now; put out every one,

Pack up the moon and dismantle the sun,

Pour away the ocean and sweep up the wood;

For nothing now can ever come to any good. Michael Ashby Replies: So polish up those stars

and fire up that old sun

And put out some warm slippers

To welcome ole my mum

And make a brand new galaxy

To light up in her name

Because life on planet Earth

Just won't ever be the same

(source)

Golden Moments

My life has been a mirage

Built on shifting sands

And now my time with liquid gold

Has flowed out from my hands



The precious seconds, minutes and hours

The priceless months and years

End in my new oasis

With welcoming forbears

—Michael Ashby, Sidmouth (source)

Now, and with no need of tears,

Here they leave me, full of years,—

Leave me to my quiet rest

In the region of the blest.

—Edwin Arlington Robinson

When god poured me from his perfect mould

He forgot to tell me that I’d grow old

My skin’d wrinkle

My hair’d turn grey

And that even my sweet tooth would decay

Dear god please take pity

And recast me in your foundry

A magnificent bronze as smooth as can be

No lines, no grey

Perfect immortality

—Michael Ashby, Sidmouth (source)

You're all on God's conveyor belt - You're heading for a fall - But heaven's got no gravity - I'm dancing above all Work out what you want from life - And make your dreams come true - You could Watch stars rise on pyramids - Or set on Uluru You could walk on China's greatest wall - Or trek to Timbuktu - You could aim upon the Eiffel tower - Or higher at Machu Picchu You're all on God's conveyor belt - You're heading for a fall - But heaven's got no gravity - I'm dancing above all Your music's singing in my soul - As I’m dancing up above - But beyond all I've said before - I hope you’ll just find love

—Michael Ashby, Sidmouth

I shall not see the shadows,

I shall not feel the rain;

I shall not hear the nightingale

Sing on, as if in pain:

And dreaming through the twilight

That doth not rise nor set,

Haply I may remember,

And haply may forget.

—Christina Rosetti

1× 0:00 -3:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.