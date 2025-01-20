One Nation Under God With Liberty & Justice for All

It rarely gets political On this Perimeter but today is historic and Trump carries with him all of my hopes and prayers to restore the Republic back to our founders’ vision. All he has to do in order to do so is take the following wisdom to heart. America’s foundations rest within the Holy Bible and rarely outside of it has so much been said with so little by people who understand what America is and who we are. What follows is the Biblically inspired heart and soul of the United States of America—God above all fused with personal liberty, handcuffed government, and justice for all:

God rules in the armies of Heaven, and without His whole blessing, the best human counsels are but foolishness. —John Hancock

"Guard with jealous attention the public liberty. Suspect anyone who approaches that jewel." —Patrick Henry

“The God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?” —Thomas Jefferson

“The only means of establishing and perpetuating our republican forms of government is the universal education of our youth in the principles of Christianity by means of the Bible.” —Benjamin Rush

“Resistance to tyranny becomes the Christian and social duty of each individual… Continue steadfast and, with a proper sense of your dependence on God, nobly defend those rights which heaven gave, and no man ought to take from us.” —John Hancock

“Liberty must at all hazards be supported. We have a right to it, derived from our Maker. But if we had not, our fathers have earned and bought it for us, at the expense of their ease, their estates, their pleasure, and their blood.” —John Adams

“Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state, an intolerable one.” —Thomas Paine

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” —Reagan

"If you don't plan your own life, someone else will plan it for you." —unknown

"Every citizenry has the government they deserve" —Joseph de Maistre

"Power without oversight is the fastest route out of a replublic" —unknown

“Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it.” —Thomas Paine

"But, Jefferson worried that the people - and the argument goes back to Thucydides and Aristotle - are easily misled. He also stressed, passionately and repeatedly, that it was essential for the people to understand the risks and benefits of government, to educate themselves, and to involve themselves in the political process. Without that, he said, the wolves will take over." —Carl Sagan

"A politician is a fellow who will lay down your life for his country." —Tex Guinan

"The tragedy of war is that the young men and women die fighting each other - rather than their real enemies back home in their capitals. " —Edward Abbey

"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." —Plato

"It is easy to take liberty for granted, when you have never had it taken from you." —Cheney

“Power is always dangerous, it attracts the worst and corrupts the best." —Ragnar Lothbrok

"You cannot comply your way out of tyranny. The conformist does what he is told regardless of what is right. The moralist does what is right regardless of what he is told. Be the moralist." —Unknown

"If you're not ready to die for it, take the word 'freedom' out of your vocabulary." —Malcolm X

“‘A matter of internal security’, the age-old cry of the oppressor” —Captain Picard (Fiction)

“With the first link, the chain is forged. The first speech censured, the first thought forbidden, the first freedom denied, chains us all irrevocably.” —Captain Picard (fiction)

"And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?… The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If…if…We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation…. We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward." —Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn , The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

The spirit of resistance to government is so valuable on certain occasions that I wish it to be always kept alive. —Thomas Jefferson

"If a nation expects to remain ignorant and free - it expects what never was and will never be." —Franklin

"Unless the people, through unified action, arise and take charge of their government, they will find that their government has taken charge of them. Independence and liberty will be gone, and the general public will find itself in a condition of servitude to an aggregation of organized and selfish interest." —Calvin Coolidge

"A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government. —Edward Abby

"You need only reflect that one of the best ways to get yourself a reputation as a dangerous citizen these days is to go about repeating the very phrases which our founding fathers used in the struggle for independence." —Charles A Beard

“We are a nation that has a government—not the other way around. And this makes us special among the nations of the Earth. Our Government has no power except that granted it by the people. It is time to check and reverse the growth of government which shows signs of having grown beyond the consent of the governed.” —Reagan

“If once the people become inattentive to the public affairs, you and I, and Congress and Assemblies, Judges and Governors, shall all become wolves.” —Thomas Jefferson

“I hope we once again have reminded people that man is not free unless government is limited. There’s a clear cause and effect here that is as neat and predictable as a law of physics: As government expands, liberty contracts.” —Reagan

“Beware the greedy hand of government thrusting itself into every corner and crevice of industry.” —Thomas Paine

“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered.... I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies.... The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs." —Thomas Jefferson

“I believe there are more instances of the abridgement of freedom of the people by gradual and silent encroachments by those in power than by violent and sudden usurpations.” —James Madison

“That government is best which governs least" —Henry David Thoreau

“If we lose freedom here, there is no place to escape to. This is the last stand on Earth. And this idea that government is beholden to the people, that it has no other source of power except to sovereign people, is still the newest and most unique idea in all the long history of man’s relation to man. This is the issue of this election. Whether we believe in our capacity for self-government or whether we abandon the American revolution and confess that a little intellectual elite in a far-distant capital can plan our lives for us better than we can plan them ourselves.” —Reagan

“A nation of sheep breeds a government of wolves.” —Murrow

“Lord Acton said power corrupts. Surely then, if this is true, the more power we give the government the more corrupt it will become. And if we give it the power to confiscate our arms we also give up the ultimate means to combat that corrupt power. In doing so we can only assure that we will eventually be totally subject to it. When dictators come to power, the first thing they do is take away the people’s weapons. It makes it so much easier for the secret police to operate, it makes it so much easier to force the will of the ruler upon the ruled.” —Reagan

“You get more of what you tolerate.” -Pliable Dynamics

“If we look to the answer as to why for so many years we achieved so much, prospered as no other people on earth, it was because here in this land we unleashed the energy and individual genius of man to a greater extent than has ever been done before. Freedom and the dignity of the individual have been more available and assured here than in any other place on earth.” —Reagan

“Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.” —John Philpot Curran

How can we not believe in the greatness of America? How can we not do what is right and needed to preserve this last best hope of man on Earth? After all our struggles to restore America, to revive confidence in our country, hope for our future - after all our hard-won victories earned through the patience and courage of every citizen - we cannot, must not, and will not turn. We will finish our job. How could we do less? We're Americans. —Reagan

Letter to Trump

Trump, I hope you’re listening… Now get to work while feeling the heavy burden of this enormous responsibly you carry with you, every single step of the way. You have the singular opportunity to restore our founders’ vision. This assignment is not to be taken lightly. God speed.

Home

Image source: