1986: Congress Grants Immunity Protection to Vaccine Makers Against Injection Damage | Film ‘Rain Man’ Slated to Begin Production

As stated in a 20 Apr 1988 Var item, production was originally scheduled to begin in late 1986, with Martin Brest attached to direct, and Tom Cruise slated to co-star with Hoffman. Source: https://archive.is/4X2oV



Then & Now: 1962 - 2025 CDC Vaccine Schedule

Crime in Progress: CDC Vaccine Schedule 2025 | Source

1988: ‘Rain Man’ Detonated Into the Zeitgeist—Introducing Autism to a Largely Unaware Population

Formalizing autism was an equally crucial and delicate needle to thread so it had to be given to the hardest hitting movie star on the planet at the time—Tom Cruise:

Due to its rarity, before Rain Man hit the Box Office, few had ever even heard of autism. After it’s introduction, watch as diagnoses skyrocket right along with the vaccine schedule:

It’s worth noting that once immunity was granted for all vaccines and the phase three trials are passed for any given one, the pharmaceutical companies no longer had or have to bother much with quality assurance.

1986 - 2025 Autism Swarm: Follow The Money (Show Me the Money!)

If you ever wondered why doctors can get so hostile when you refuse to let them inject this toxic waste into your children - even going so far as cutting you from their patient list completely - it’s because they are paid by their insurance companies in batches to do so (the insurance and pharmaceutical corporations are all owned by BlackRock via your 401k, meaning they act as - and essentially are - a single entity):

Some doctors have hundreds of patients. Those $400 bonuses can add up fast.

To punctuate the above graph here a (hero!) vaccine skeptic doctor refused that money. And what happened when pressed by his medical board to prove that his no-vaccine plan for his adolescent patients was as safe as the CDC schedule? Turns out it was basically 99% less damaging based on every metric he could measure. His license was revoked for his trouble (this one is a must watch if you have yet to see it):

Autism, Rain Man, Propaganda, Influence, Hypnosis, Subliminal Concordance

Future generations will look back on TV as the lead in the water pipes that slowly drove the Romans mad

—Kurt Vonnegut (more on this here)

The 1988 Film Rain Man was the public relations & interference arm of the pharmaceutical branch of Hollywood, Rained down from Tinseltown to cover for the pending explosion in autism:

Afterall, something’s got to set right their past Brady Bunch wrongs

Brady Bunch on the mildness of the measles: ‘slight temperature, a lot of dots, and a great big smile.’ ‘Smile?’ ‘He’s off school for a few days.’

’Boy this is the life isn’t it?’

’Yeah, if you have get sick you sure can’t beat measles’

—Brady Bunch, S01-E13, Dec 26, 1969

This was ripped of TV and YouTube:

That’s right, it’s been venom lies all the way down…………………………

Autism, Putting the Pieces Back Together: Stop Vaccinating & Give Overflowing Love

Cynthia Nevison: Wealthy Californian’s figured it out, stopped vaccinating their kids and autism rates plummeted:

Reacting like the following mom to the monstrous damage the globalists gleefully inflict is the absolute last thing they want. This is a spiritual war and they are emotional vampires that thrive on causing harm. Strike back and make them choke on love & happiness: