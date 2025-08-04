Out Here On the Perimeter

Out Here On the Perimeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Boulay's avatar
Jack Boulay
2d

Why is dyslexia so hard to slepl?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
2d

Brilliant and very, very funny. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 tritorch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture