Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways?

Why do we bake cookies and cook bacon?

Why do ships carry cargo and cars carry shipments?

And when they ship styrofoam, what do they pack it in?

And why is it called a "building" when it is already built?

And why do they call them ‘apartments’ when they are together?

And why do your lips not touch when you say ‘together’, but do touch when you say ‘apart’?

And why is it called lipstick if you can still move your lips?

And whose cruel idea was it for the word "lisp" to have an "s" in it?

Isn't Disney World a people trap operated by a mouse?

Why is the time of day with the slowest traffic called rush hour?

And why are they called 'stands' when they're made for sitting?

Why is it that night falls but day breaks?

Why do people use their driver’s license to buy things that impair their ability to drive?

And if you can't drink and drive, why do you need a driver's license to buy liquor, and why do bars have parking lots?

And does Lightning McQueen need car or life insurance?

And why does flammable and inflammable mean the same thing?

And why are cigarettes sold in gas stations where smoking is prohibited there?

And how does the guy who drives the snowplow get to work in the mornings?

Why is brushing your teeth the only time you get to clean your skeleton?

How can someone "draw a blank"?

And why is the word "abbreviate" so long?

And shouldn't there be a shorter word for "monosyllabic"?

And why are there 5 syllables in the word "monosyllabic"?

And why isn't phonetic spelled the way it sounds?

And what are other words for "thesaurus" and “synonym”?

Why do kamikaze pilots wear helmets?

And what does Geronimo say when he jumps out of a plane?

And what do sheep count when they can't get to sleep?

Why is it that when some people are driving and looking for an address, they turn down the radio?

And why does one get in trouble for WRECKless driving?

If someone invented instant water, what would they mix it with?

Why is it called a TV "set" when you only get one?

Why does your nose run and your feet smell?

Why does an alarm clock "go off" when it begins ringing?

Why do they call it "chili" if it's hot?

If pro is the opposite of con, is progress the opposite of congress?

Why does "cleave" mean both split apart and stick together?

And why does "slow down" and "slow up" mean the same thing?

And why do fat chance and slim chance mean the same thing?

If nothing sticks to TEFLON, how do they make TEFLON stick to the pan?

If you throw a cat out a car window does it become kitty litter?

And if you tied buttered toast to the back of a cat and dropped it from a height, what would happen?

And what was the best thing before sliced bread?

If you're in a vehicle going the speed of light, what happens when you turn on the headlights?

And if a jogger runs at the speed of sound, can he still hear his Walkman?

Do stars clean themselves with meteor showers?

You know that little indestructible black box that is used on planes, why can't they make the whole plane out of the same substance?

And why are there flotation devices under plane seats instead of parachutes?

And why are there interstate highways in Hawaii?

Have you ever imagined a world with no hypothetical situations?

If a mime swears, does his mother make him wash his hands with soap?

And do you need a silencer if you are going to shoot a mime?

And last night I played a blank tape at full blast. The mime next door went nuts.

If 7-11 is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, why are there locks on the doors?

Why is the severity of the itch proportional to inability to the reach it?

Why is a a fool and his money soon partying?

And how did a fool and his money GET together in the first place?

Why does success always seem to occur in private, while failure does so in full view?

And why is experience something you don't get until just after you need it?

If peanut butter cookies are made from peanut butter, then what are Girl Scout cookies made out of?

And if olive oil comes from olives, where does baby oil come from?

If you jog backwards, will you gain weight?

If swimming is good for your shape, then why do the whales look the way they do?

If tin whistles are made out of tin, what do they make fog horns out of?

If you take an Oriental person and spin him around several times, does he become disoriented?

Have you ever seen a toad on a toadstool?

How can there be self-help "groups"?

How do you write zero in Roman numerals?

And if it's zero degrees outside today and it's supposed to be twice as cold tomorrow, how cold is it going to be?

And why do banks charge you a "non-sufficient funds fee" on money they already know you don't have?

How many weeks are there in a light year?

If athletes get athlete's foot, do astronauts get mistletoe?

Can you buy an entire chess set in a pawn shop?

Daylight savings time - why are they saving it and where do they keep it?

Do you think that when they asked George Washington for ID that he just whipped out a quarter?

And what hair color do they put on the driver's licenses of bald men?

Do people in Australia call the rest of the world "up over"?

Does that screwdriver belong to Philip?

Does killing time damage eternity?

And why is the third hand on the watch called a second hand?

Since Americans throw rice at weddings, do Asians throw hamburgers?

Why do scientists call it research when looking for something new?

If vegetarians eat vegetables, what do humanitarians eat?

Do Roman paramedics refer to IVs as "4s"?