The Doormats of the New World Order
Ladies & Gentlemen: the Incredible Power of Propaganda
Dec 12
TriTorch
The Inconceivable Power of Your Encouragement (And Discouragement) in 12 Sentences
I consider my ability to arouse enthusiasm among men the greatest asset I possess. The way to develop the best in a person is by appreciation and…
Dec 3
TriTorch
United We Stand, Divided We Fall 🍁
We must learn to live as brothers or we will perish together as fools
Dec 2
TriTorch
November 2024
Demons Disguised as Guardians: Philanthropic Organizations & Schools Lead the March to a Pedophilic Wasteland
Mercilessly Defiling Society at its Base: The Next Generation
Nov 14
TriTorch
Counterfeit Continuity in Our Fourth Estate Wasteland
You really cannot scorn these loathsome, lying, false witness, reprobate “journalists” enough.
Nov 12
TriTorch
May 2024
Perhaps the Most Hauntingly Beautiful Collection & Arrangement of Words in the English Language
Do not stand at my grave and weep
May 7
TriTorch
May 2023
This Life is a Soul Test
Will you rise or will you fall?
May 18, 2023
TriTorch
